The World Favours The Strong – Saulosi Chilima

This is the re-run of the interview Saulosi Chilima gave to Pius Mtike of Montford Media. It was first published on May 24, 2012.

Saulosi has since made another stride. He has left the Corporate world and put his foot where angels tremble to tread – politics.

He has probably responded to the nation’s call for enlightened young blood to participate in the mainstream of politics. Today, he is the DPP presidential running-mate. If DPP takes the first prize on May 20, Saulosi will be the Vice President of the country.

At that time Pius Mtike described Chilima as undoubtedly one of the young professionals contributing in his own humble way to perfect the world. At the age of 39, he has climbed the ladders of professional success. He currently heads Airtel Malawi, one of the fast growing mobile service providers in the country. He is Managing Director and yet remains committed to his God. Here is full interview.

Pius Mtike (PM) coerced him to disclose his personal pin code to his success.

PM: Briefly tell us your personal background?

SC: I come from Nsipe. I was born in 1973 at Mbirintengelenji Village, Traditional Authority Champiti in Ntcheu District. I am the first born in a family of three; myself and two girls. I did my primary schools at HHI and Dharap in Blantyre. I went to Mtendere Secondary School in Dedza before proceeding to Chancellor College from where I graduated in 1994. I am married to Mary with whom I have two children Sean and Elizabeth.

PM: What was your childhood career dream?

SC: My father was working for Air Malawi as an aircraft engineer and I used to see a lot of aircraft magazines. I developed an interest to become a pilot, but it did not work out.

I also wanted to become a soldier. In 1994 I applied and was called for interviews at Kamuzu Military College (now Malawi Armed Forces College (Mafco). The interviews were postponed for unknown reasons. Then my school mate Wilkins Mijinga tipped me of a vacancy at Lever Brothers (now Unilever). I attended the interviews where I was employed as Management Trainee in January 1995.

PM: How has your journey been for you to climb the professional ladders swiftly to your current position?

SC: While working for Lever Brothers I developed an interest in marketing. I worked for several companies among them Leasing and Finance as Business Development Officer. I also joined Southern Bottlers Limited in 2002 as National Sales Manager before being promoted to Deputy Sales and Marketing Manager.

I joined Airtel Malawi [then Celtel] in 2006 as a Sales Director. After working for five years in that position I was appointed Managing Director. It has been an interesting journey switching from one company to another; gaining valuable experience, expertise and interacting with people.

PM: What is your secret to this success?

SC: The belief and trust in God. My journey has been smooth by the grace of God. Time and chance have also favoured me mostly because I have always been prepared for opportunities way before they present themselves.

I always believe that human resource is the biggest assert a company should jealously safeguard. I have also been practising leadership by action by getting involved in the field to get feedback from customers and support the frontline staff.

PM: Do you think the youth of Malawi are doing enough to create opportunities for themselves?

SC: No. Most people are timid, full of jealousy, envy and malice; a recipe for disaster in everyone. Beyond that, there are other individuals that are reluctant and hesitant to grab opportunities. Others lack confidence.

Many youths are content with what they have. Life belongs to the discontented, that’s why even billionaires of this world are still going to work, because they still think they don’t have enough I wish to see a lot more resistance from instant gratification, a lot more of personal goal setting and some unity of purpose from our youth.

Money has never been a motivation to me. I believe that if one is a performer, money comes to you naturally. Everybody wants to be paid a lot of money, which is good, but if your foundation is weak they can pay you all the money on earth but you will not deliver.

The youth, need to change the mentality which limits them. They should liberate themselves from the thinking that they cannot do something to this nation. It’s a shame that at times we recall retired people to do a job that could have been done by young people.

PM: Given chance to advise the youth in the country, what can be your message?

SC: Go and get it! Rise up to the occasion. I know it’s tough out there but it’s only boiling water that makes the egg hard. Pursue your dreams through hard work, perseverance and patience. When an opportunity arises, grab it with both hands and make sure you utilize it to the best of your abilities. Do not be deceived, nothing comes easy and it is only those that work with passion, dedication and commitment that prosper in life.

We need very radical thinking. We need revolutionary thinking if we are breaking away from where we are today. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to be ready to do that. The reason we seem not to be ready is because, it’s a painful process. But it is always said, “if you want an omelette, you must break an egg.

PM: Last word

SC: The world is for the strong and aggressive, not the weak and timid. Even in the food-chain, only the strong survive. The resources we have are few so do not expect others to pave way for you to get everything on a silver platter.