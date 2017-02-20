Senior DPP Members Write Mutharika to Fire Chaponda

President Muntharika Under Pressure to Fire Corrupt Minister George Chaponda

By Moffat Damalankhunda

President Arthur Peter Mutharika is walking in a minefield. His silence on a Criminal Hon Minister George Chaponda is setting a dangerous precedence bordering on the relegation of duty, neglect of rule of law, disregard of People’s Parliament and undermining Constitutional Institution albeit that he established it. The longer it takes for President Mutharika to pronounce on Minister Chaponda the more damage is caused to his image. The nation cannot trust a President who ignores the Findings of the Parliament and Commission of Inquiry on matters of fraud and corruption by a Civil Servant or Cabinet Minister.

Not everybody is sleeping in the ruling party. Senior Members of DPP have written to President Mutharika warning of him of ominous consequences of his ineptitude. The Letter was leaked to the Social Media.