Promiscuous Pastor Chris Oyakhilome  finally got divorced, Anita his wife has opened her chest to speak about abusive marriage she endured.

Anita Oyakhilome is a woman to love. As you read her testimony of the painful and abusive marriage she endured with seemingly charismatic Pastor Chris. She has overcome the grief of her broken marriage to rejuvenate, heal and give scent, like a fresh petal of flower, breaking out in full bloom.

Anita, like multi-coloured petals broke out of her misery, sporting revitalised aspects and prettiness to attend an event in London recently. Anita elicited catcalls and admiration from both married and unmarried men as they continually drooled over her at the event. Not too long ago, the traditional and new media portals ran amok with news of the celebrity couple and pastors marital crisis.

Incredibly Beautiful, Resillient Woman: Pastor Anita

Anita filed for divorce at Central Family Court, High Holborn, London, UK, citing her husband’s “unreasonable behaviour” and inappropriate relationships with members of staff, an intonation of “adultery.” Anita has finally moved on after their messy divorce. The beautiful mother of two stepped out in an adorable dress looking every inch sensational for the event. Now that she’s single again, Pastor or Ms. Anita if you like, will never be short of male attention.

Lawyers to Anita, the former wife of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, said that she had finalized her divorce to the preacher, adding that she was no longer a part of, or involved in, the church, also known as Believers LoveWorld Inc.

A statement by her solicitors, Attwaters Jameson Hill, said the divorce was finalised on February 8 2016 and hinted that she had dropped Oyahkilome from her name, while also severing all ties with the church.

The statement, published on the United Kingdom-based law firm’s website reads: “We have been requested by Anita Oyakhilome to confirm that on February 8, 2016 a decree absolute was pronounced in the High Court of Justice Principal Registry of the Family Division dissolving her marriage to Christian Onehirokpeana Oyakhilome.

“Anita Oyakhilome would like to confirm that she is no longer involved in or part of Christ Embassy, A.K.A. Believers LoveWorld Inc.”

In 2014, it was in the news that Anita had filed for a divorce, accusing her pastor husband of indulging in illicit affairs with female members of the church. This came to the fore after months of rumours suggesting that all was not well with the marriage.

In the following months, their marital crisis got messier as both Anita’s lawyers and Oyakhilome issued statements that suggested the damage to the relationship was irreparable.

Shortly after, news of a suit for separation broke, images of Anita, which were very prominent on the church’s website, were removed with her name and image also missing from subsequent editions of Rhapsody of Realities, the church’s devotional, which she had co-authored for years with her estranged husband.

Oyakhilome, at that time, dismissed reports about the messy divorce including those suggesting that adultery was one of the grounds for the divorce, accusing the media of publishing a lot of “stupid things”.

Pastor Anita had filed for a divorce at a London court seeking, among others, control of the church in the UK. However, amid all the drama, only Pastor Chris had spoken publicly about their marriage through his spokesperson, denying and clarifying certain reports. Pastor Anita had remained silent.

On a recent post on her blog, Pastor Anita claimed that she had been in an “abusive marriage”.

Pastor Anita's Testimony. Inspiration to Women in Bondage It is my desire to reach out and inspire you especially if you feel vulnerable and in need of a change. I hope to inspire you to believe in yourself no matter the circumstances. I want to help you recreate your life going forward, so you can live beautifully. I have been through this journey of rediscovery and nothing is as beautiful as realising one’s uniqueness as I have done. Life is precious however; your life can go through different seasons: winter, spring, summer or autumn.Life can hit you with financial loss, disappointments, death of a loved one, a broken relationship, loss of a job, a divorce, being falsely accused or being a victim of crime. These can shatter you to pieces but you can do something about it. “Life is a gift from God and you deserve to be happy irrespective of your age, race, gender, background or financial situation. I urge you to appreciate the gift you are, you are precious and valuable. Never lose sight of who you are; begin to create new visions and dreams for your life. Let nothing stop you from growing every day. My story is not one of a bed of roses, far from it but I had a choice to either beat myself over the regret of tolerating abuse for so long or put a stop to the abuse and recreate my life for the best. My journey was not in vain. I can now help others realize that their situation does not define them. In order to move on with life, I have come to realize that nothing is permanent. Your problem is not permanent; you can do something to change it by ensuring you do not allow the situation or the person make your life miserable. Pain is a fact of life, it is inevitable but suffering is optional. You can do something to change the pain by overlooking every obstacle, take control as a force of nature to grow and expand. Do what is necessary now to use the gift God has given you to unleash your purpose. My message to all is simple: you have value therefore discover your potential. Do not allow anybody destroy you or rob you of living a joyful life. Your life is not wasted; you have just started a different phase of life. God will show you how to use your testimony to help others and restore their lives to exuberance. Please join me to encourage and inspire others. You have a story to tell; you can contribute and participate in the dialogues here. Let us all learn from one another experience and reach others with the gift of love and kindness. Share your experience by emailing me or making a comment. Celebrate your uniqueness because there is only one of you. There is always something to be thankful for,” she quoted American actor, Michael J Fox, writing: ” One’s dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless it is surrendered. Abusive Marriage of Pastor Chris and Anita After an abusive relationship or marriage, there is no doubt you will have feelings of deep sorrow for a long time, which could go on for possibly months or even years. These feelings will come and go periodically as you reflect and you remember things from the past that would make you feel distressed. You may be inundated with disappointments, which may lead you to voice your regrets, especially coming across certain people or a person. Several Instances could cause flashbacks and bring back thoughts of regret such as; signing a contract, making a decision, joining an organization, trusting people, buying a property. Also your mind would question why you hung unto a dead marriage or stayed in an abusive relationship. Don’t stay in that condition for too long. Regrets will only aggravate your feelings. Forget about the things you cannot change and focus on being thankful. Don’t put your life on hold, rather plan what you would like to accomplish in one week, one month, three months and in a year’s time. See the silver lining in the cloud. You may struggle to find or observe that flicker of light emerging out of the darkness but give yourself time to recover from that shocking hopeless experience, then thank God for making you strong enough to walk away from the abuse. The situation might be tough, with burdensome chains, but you will get better. You can rise up to the challenge and improve yourself. Something good will come out of your situation. You will become a stronger and more productive person when you learn from your experience and use your knowledge to improve yourself for new prospects ahead. I want my life to bring comfort to others and I am on that journey now thankfully. Every ending is really a new beginning for beautiful opportunities ahead. Pastor Anita, who has since reversed to her maiden name Ebhodaghe, filed for divorce on April 9, 2014 at Divorce Section A, Central Family Court, First Avenue House, High Holborn, London, United Kingdom on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour

Pastor Chris: Flamboyant Man of God who refused to open his Financial Books

Today’s Priests are Modern day Robin Hoods.

Tribulations of the rich man of God. In 2015, the South African government threatened a jail term for Chris Oyakhilome if his church, Christ Embassy, failed to release its financial records, the South African-based News24 reported at the time.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities said several religious leaders in the country could be jailed if they fail to comply with the demands of the commission.

‎The commission said it was investigating the commercialization of religion and abuse of people’s beliefs and had summoned several churches to appear before it with their ordination certificate, registration certificate, bank statements, and annual financial statements from 2012.

Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said the commission had been forced to take a legal route because some of the church leaders had failed to comply with her commission’s directive.

“Some of these religious leaders will face prison if they do not comply and we have been clear about our course of action,” Mkhwanazi-Xaluva told News24.

“Some religious leaders have also threatened the commission, which is leading us towards the legal route.”

Mr. Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy indicated he would take a legal action to stop the commission from forcing it to open his books, according to Ms. Mkhwanazi-Xaluva. Christ Embassy had earlier sought an extension of time to enable it review its financial records. Ms. Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said they were also considering filing charges of intimidation against religious leaders who had publicly threatened the commission. She wondered why some pastors would take money from their followers and, yet, refuse to provide their financial records.

“These people take money from people,” she said.

“What are they doing with that money? We want to know. We will not back down.

“‎If he (Mr. Oyakhilome) intends on that route, we are ready‎. He will have ‎to face the same fate as the others who refuse to hand over their financial records.”

While most of the old traditional churches – including the Catholic church,‎ the Methodist church, the Presbyterian Church, and the Lutheran Church – had requested an extension of time; a lot of the new breed churches had threatened court action.

Earlier this month, a South African pastor, Paseka Motsoeneng, ‎told the commission he would rather go to jail than hand over his financial records.

Mr. Motsoeneng, popularly known as Mboro, the head of Incredible Happenings Church, is known in the country for his healings and miracles.

“Now the headlines will be saying ‎Mboro has R10 million in his account…. I have enemies. Now they will know my strength and weakness… I want to protect myself, my church and my ministry so I have to look and consult thoroughly with my lawyers,” he said.

“For my belief, I will be glad to go to jail. Even now, I can be taken there.”

Chris Oyakhilome popularly as “Pastor Chris” is a Nigerian minister who is the founding president of Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated, also known as “Christ Embassy”, a Bible-based Christian ministry headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

His ministry runs several arms including the Healing School, Rhapsody of Realities (likely the most translated book in the whole world, 667 translations), and an NGO called the Innercity Missions for Children as well as three Christian television channels: LoveWorld TV, LoveWorld SAT and LoveWorld Plus. Oyakhilome’s television programs feature his faith healings, miracles and large meetings which his ministry organises around the world, with gatherings of over 2.5 million people in a single night’s event.

On 11 June 2015, Oyakhilome received an honorary D.Sc. degree from his alma mater, Ambrose Alli University. On Friday, the 23rd of October 2015, Oyakhilome received another honorary D.D. degree from the Benson Idahosa University.

Oyakhilome’s ministry has expanded rapidly beyond the coasts of Nigeria and South Africa, and he now holds large meetings in the United Kingdom and the United States and has Healing school sessions in South Africa and in Canada. Oyakhilome has a strong following especially among youths and is notable for organizing the Night of Bliss South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Oyakhilome also has a strong following among ministers of the gospel in other ministries through his International School of Ministry, which held one of its Ministers’ Network Conferences recently with 5000 ministers in attendance from 145 countries, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Oyakhilome runs a global prayer network using social network platforms to send messages to Christians around the world regularly. He currently has over 1.2 million followers on Twitter, over 30 million followers on his own social networking website called Yookos and his personal smartphone messenger called Kings Chat. Oyakhilome is also the author of the daily devotional “Rhapsody of Realities”. It is currently available in 667 languages and distributed in all countries of the world. It ranks as the second most translated book in the world. Oyakhilome also hosts Higher Life conferences in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, US and Canada.

Oyakhilome’s Future Africa Leaders Award is an initiative aimed at exploring and expanding the leadership potential in Africa and for Africa, by identifying, celebrating and supporting young Africans who have demonstrated exemplary leadership by impacting their generation positively through education, youth empowerment and mentoring, and through other projects aimed at building young people and preparing them for a positive future. Over 40 young Africans have been awarded from 2013 till date.

Oyakhilome has been the target of the government’s scrutiny for his meetings and alleged miracles. Oyakhilome has also been a target of criticism by the Treatment Action Campaign for his support of faith healing to cure HIV. In addition, in 2016, the South African government threatened to jail Oyakhilome if his organization does not reveal what they do with all the donations they receive.

