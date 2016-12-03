The Dangerously Slippery Path for Malawi Vice Presidents, as blue blood develops between Mutharika and Chilima

By Che Kadawere

In Malawi, the Fall of an important person starts with rumors which are first vigorously denied. Watch the space.

The Beginning of the End is on the front page. They may try to deny, dismiss or discredit the story. The truth of the matter lies in Malawi’s political genes when it come to the precarious path of the Vice Presidents.

In Malawi, no Vice President has completed his term while on speaking terms with President.

In the Days of One Party System, MCP had mastered the trick of trapping those closer to Dr Banda. Those who were merely deemed a succession risk of taking over the reigns of power should the old Banda collapse at any time since he was already advanced in age.

Here is the path that others have walked in the past before Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Aleke Banda, a trusted confidante to Dr Banda was summarily rewarded with 12 years of Detention without trial. Minister of State, Albert Andrew Muwalo Gandale Nqumayo was executed.

For much of the first half of the 1970s, Muwalo was able to use his post as Minister of State in the President’s Office and his MCP positions to control access to Banda and manipulate the information that Banda received, particularly on the repression that Muwalo and Martin Focus Gwede of Special Branch (Police) controlled. In June 1976, the change in his ministerial post to Minister without Portfolio was seen as a demotion and, at the end of the MCP Conference in September, Banda denounced abuses of power and stated that Muwalo was no closer to him than other ministers. Muwalo was expelled from his posts of MCP Secretary General and Minister without Portfolio on 27 October 1976. The announcement gave the reason as a grave breach of discipline and stated that Muwalo would forfeit any property gained through his governmental or party posts.

Muwalo was charged with treason and sentenced to death. He was hanged on 3 September 1977 at Zomba Maximum Prison.

3. Hon Gwandaguluwe Chakuamba Phiri From the country’s independence in 1964 until 1980, Chakuamba was a key figure within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) During the rule of President Hastings Kamuzu Banda, he held many cabinet positions and was Commander of the MCP youth group Malawi Young Pioneers. Notably, he was one of those that supported Dr Banda during the Cabinet Crisis of September 1964. The First Cabinet Meeting of independent Malawi.Chakuamba was deemed a threat to Mr John Zenus Ungapake Tembo, the supposedly heir to the MCP throne. In February 1980, Chakuamba was charged with sedition and given a 22-year prison sentence. He was released from jail in July 1993, a month after voters endorsed a return to multiparty politics in a referendum.

4. In 1983, Senior Cabinet Ministers: Dick Tennyson Matenje, Aaron Eliot Gadarna, John Twaibu Sangala and prominent Legislator David Donasiano Chiwanga were butchered for challenging succession plan. They were burgeoned and finished off with gunfire. Their bodies were riddled with bullets. The government simply said they had been involved in a car accident while fleeing the country to Mozambique. The truth only emerged after multiparty democracy in 1994.

Multiparty Democracy landed on our shores in 1994 after 30 years in the wilderness. Dr Bakili Muluzi ascended to power on UDF tickect. The Vice Presidents experience so far:

Hon. Justin Malewezi was elected the Vice President. Malewezi was one of the high profile figures of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to announce their resignation and openly criticise the party’s Chairman for handpicking Bingu wa Mutharika as its 2004 presidential candidate. He was one among the five candidates who contested the presidential election. The relationship with Muluzi reached all time low to the point of name calling each other. Muluzi mocked Malewezi as an incompetent Vice President who lived only to nurse his weak kidneys. He lived on tablets and Dialysis treatment which he used to receive in Germany.

In 2004 Elections: Dr Bingu wa Mutharika was paired with Dr Cassim Chilumpha.

On 9 February 2006, President Mutharika sacked Chilumpha from his post as Vice-President, accusing him of attempting to run a parallel government and claiming that he had attacked the government and seriously undermined its integrity. On 10 February, however, a high court granted an injunction to prevent Chilumpha’s dismissal until the Constitutional Court could decide on whether parliamentary approval was necessary for the vice-president to be dismissed. Chilumpha was arrested at his home on 28 April 2006 for alleged treason and was transferred to custody in the capital, Lilongwe. Chilumpha was accused of conspiring with Yusuf Matumula and Rashid Nembo to have Mutharika assassinated. He spent the balance of the term under House-arrest.

With Mutharika as the President, Dr Chilumpha as his the Vice President, Chilumpha spent the entire term under house arrest. He was splashed with treason charges. The charges were later withdrawn but he was left badly bruised.

Vice President 2004 -2009 Joyce Banda ran as the vice-presidential candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2009 presidential election, running alongside Dr Bingu wa Mutharika, the DPP presidential candidate. She served as Malawi’s first female vice-president, before becoming the country’s first woman president on Mutharika’s death. In a surprise move by the DPP, Joyce Banda and second vice-president Khumbo Kachali were fired as the vice-presidents of the DPP on 12 December 2010 for undefined ‘anti-party’ activities. The court blocked attempts by Mutharika to fire her as Vice-President on constitutional grounds. This included attempts to seize her official government vehicle and to block her from registering her new party. On 8 September 2011, the role of Vice-President was left out in a cabinet reshuffle. However, she was still the legal Vice-President of the country as mandated by the constitution. She was urged by DPP spokesman Hetherwick Ntaba to resign as Vice-President

Khumbo Hasting Kachali was Vice President of Malawi from April 2012 to May 2014, serving under President Joyce Banda.

His unprecedented hand-pick appointment raised questions as to whether he enjoyed the same immunity that his elected predecessors had over being fired by a standing president.

Kachali was unceremonously dumped in Joyce Banda’s selection of the runningmate for 2014 Elections.

Banda picked a young man, Sosten Gwengwe as her running mate, leaving Kachali disillusioned.

Sosten Gwengwe born May 1977 was elected to Parliament in 2009 as a member of the Malawi Congress Party, but announced on August 31, 2011 that he was switching to the Democratic Progressive Party because the MCP “had nothing to offer to the country” and the DPP under President Bingu wa Mutharika had a “clear vision of developing the country. Following the death of President Mutharika, he joined followed Joyce Banda, in the People’s Party. Joyce Banda lost the elections.