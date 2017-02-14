Offices of Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development on Fire, Foul Play Suspected

Chaponda Sets His Offices On Fire to Destroy Evidence

By Steve Lubani

It comes as a silly joke yet it is true. The Offices of Ministry of Agriculture, Water Development & Sanitation at Capital Hill are on fire. This comes in the awake of Criminal Investigation by ACB as recommeded by the Commission of Inquiry.

The Commission recommended that Minister George Chaponda be investigated for his role in Maize Procurement Saga. Now that fire has engulfed his Offices, the Investigation will have no evidence to pin him down.

Fire is the ultimate weapon of last resort in Malawi when individuals are facing investigations. This fire is too good to be true to erupt today at Chaponda’s Offices.

Any reasonable idiot will be forgiven to link the fire to the current investigations. This is Chaponda’s desperate attempt to destroy evidence. Chaponda is the most corrupt individual serving in the Cabinet today. He lives on bribes, collusion, racketeering, profiteering and price fixing through contractors providing services to the ministry.