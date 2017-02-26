Malawi Sinks Under the Deadweight of Political Corruption, State Capture by Unscrupulous Connected Crooks

By Steve Lubani, Che Kadewere, Oswald Dwaya

The fall of Dr George Chaponda, former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development on account of fraud and corruption is wake up call for all Malawians to reflect deeply on the vice of corruption. Chaponda, a Yale Law Alumin, seasoned political-heavy weight was a Senior Cabinet Minister who aspired to succeed President Mutharika one day. Sadly, greed got hold of him. He fell in the dungeon of corrupt elite. Chaponda was not alone. His accomplices in government and private sector are alive and kicking.

Chaponda was recently caught with MK124 million and US$58,000 starched in his bedroom. Living rich in the sea of poverty adding insult to injury.

Deep-rooted corruption which has graduated into a State Capture is the root cause of all the evils in Malawi. It is the the stumbling block to building a prosperous Malawi less dependent on foreign aid. Corruption remains the only and ultimate reason why Malawi, the beautiful country with warm-hearted people is trapped and perpetually enslaved in abject poverty.

Malawi is a heartbreaking story. Public social services are dysfuntional. Public hospitals, schools, police and army are all in shamefully derelict state. Totally broken-down. Innocent people die without medicines and without proper treatment. Potential young people remain uneducated, unskilled, leading a life of misery and wretchedness. It is all because the public money is looted directly or indirectly by those in positions of influence. The fight against corruption has become a mere rhetoric, grandiloquence or purple prose because it has transubstantiated into an embodiment of elitism and success. It is embedded in the social psyche which says one cannot go anyhere without taking short-cuts.

The war on corruption is harder to win than the war on terror because the enemy is ever elusive, elvolving and always in the position of leadership. It takes right-thinking citizens to unite and wage a war against this cancer of corruption in socio-political fabric. It has ruined the economy and lives of the masses.

The corrupt must be named, shamed, denounced publicly and ostracised. If the charge is proved they must be punished severely because they deprive others of a normal happy life.

The Price Malawi Has Paid for Condoning Corruption

Probably the best way to illustrate the real effect of corruption on Malawi is to take a graphic journey. To compare two countries that were in the same impoverished situation in 1964. One is today a First World while the other is still waiting for Jesus Christ to perform a miracle in ending the humiliating poverty. In natural resources, the country with none has progressed while the country with abundant resources is gasping for survival.

The epic story of Singapore and Malawi. Both were British protectorates. Left in political quagmire. Malawi was attached to Federation of Rhodesia until 1963 while Singapore became part of Malaysia until it was ejected on 9 August 1965.

Malawi and Singapore: Both Poor But Their Leaders Inspired Hope 1964

Singapore 1964 Prime Minister, Founding Father Lee Kuan Yew Malawi 1964 Prime Minister, Founding Father Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda Singapore and Malawi Started the race to prosperity on the same footing 1960s: Poverty in Singapore 1960s: Malawi Squandered time building Kamuzu Personality Cult

Visionary, Decisive & Clean Leadership

Lee Kuan Yew was the world’s longest serving prime minister. At one degree north of the equator, tropical Singapore has become a hotspot known for its efficient infrastructure, rooftop bars, chilli crab, and host city to the only night race on the Formula 1 racing calendar.

Often dubbed as the “Monaco of the East”, the red dot has beaten a path to steady economic progress and prosperity since the 1970s. Much of the city’s success can be attributed to the vision of one man – Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister who died this week. He was in office from 1959 to 1990. The tenure made him the world’s longest-serving prime minister in history. Singapore broke away from neighbouring Malaysia and gained independence in 1965.

About half a century ago, Singapore was an island without any natural resources to call its own. Since then, it has pulled off a dramatic transformation – boasting two casino-integrated resorts and an airport that has frequently topped the world’s best list.

In addition, the central business district is crowded with skyscrapers that rival neighbouring Hong Kong and mid-town Manhattan in far-flung New York.

Mr Lee was not one to shy away from his achievements for Singapore. The second volume of his published memoirs carries the title, From Third World to First: The Singapore Story: 1965-2000.

To help sum up his economic triumphs for the city state, several experts shared their views on Lee Kuan Yew’s economic legacies for Singapore.

Since then it has beaten a steady path to economic progress and prosperity. Lee Kuan Yew’s emphasis on growth, the thrust on making Singapore attractive as a destination for investment as well as the focus on drawing world class manpower; building state of the art infrastructure and excellent air and sea linkages; a low and transparent tax regime; clean and efficient bureaucracy; a strong regulatory and legal framework; a neutral diplomatic policy which has ensured it is an ally of the US as well as China; and developing a clean and green city, have ensured Singapore’s stupendous economic success.

These factors have led to the emergence of Singapore as a powerful and wealthy financial centre. His defining economic policy is arguably the uncompromising standards for universally accessible, top-flight public education system. A trained lawyer, this visionary leader was Singapore’s chief architect in harnessing social cohesion despite ethnic and religious diversity; and in engineering an economic miracle.

His defining economic policy is arguably uncompromising standards for a universally accessible, top-flight public education system – astutely identifying human capital as Singapore’s key competitive advantage – supplemented with rigorous application of meritocracy. This understated principle accelerated economic ascendancy by unleashing the forces of upward social mobility for all, with little tolerance for complacency or corruption. Complemented by a fair and transparent judiciary, businesses thrived.

But above all, Mr Lee’s principled approach to nation building forged his legacy as a luminary.

Lee Kuan Yew performed a miracle transforming Singapore from one of the poorest countries in the world in the 1960s to being among the most advanced today. His main contribution, and the key to his success, was that he understood that in order to put Singapore on a sustainable growth trajectory one needs much more than sound economic policy. Any policy can be reversed, any incentives for growth can be dismantled. Mr Lee built a country whose institutional set-up is unparalleled.

This includes the rule of law; efficient government structures; the continuous fight against corruption; and overall stability. Singapore’s 5.5 million population includes 1.6 million non-residents.

Lee Kuan Yew’s vision was to build an economically sound country that would be robust enough for future generations. But he knew Singapore had limitations. The economic value of every person in Singapore today is as high as that of the US.

To achieve his dream, he had to change the mindset of its then population of around two million people. Singaporeans had to be more welcoming to immigrants if the country were to grow. The population needed to expand by continually attracting high-calibre people who would create employment, bring in much-needed capital and most importantly, pass on their key skills.

It is thanks to Lee Kuan Yew’s vision that Singapore is as welcoming to immigrants today as it was 50 years ago. But it is the integration of foreign and home-grown talent that has allowed the country to enjoy decades of economic growth.

After the separation from Malaysia, Lee Kuan Yew developed a highly technocratic government which led to competitive, meritocratic and results-based economic policies. Some key decisions were the development of Changi Airport as a regional transport hub after Singapore outgrew the previous Paya Lebar airport, which was a state-of-the-art facility when it opened in the 1950s. The air hub and the aggressive defence of Singapore as a sea freight trans-shipment hub – as well as the technocratic foundations of transparency and good governance – led to Singapore’s position as a natural hub for multinational businesses in Asia.

Other key positive economic policies included the Central Provident Fund, Housing Development Board flat ownership and integrated education, which all helped Singapore transition from a village setting towards towns and the highly sophisticated cosmopolitan global city we see today. While some see continued success, others are warning of a changing landscape. Singapore is one of the most competitive economies in the world today.

In order to maintain rising wages and improving living standards, Singapore will continue to transform its economy towards higher-value-added industries with strong productivity growth. Key growth drivers for Singapore over the next decade will be Singapore’s role as one of the world’s leading financial centres; its competitiveness as a logistics, shipping and aviation hub; and its role as a regional HQ for global multinationals.

The long-term outlook for Singapore remains very bright. Public protests have been rare in Singapore

There are downside risks to growth which stem from rising income inequality and restrictions on free speech. There are downside risks to growth which stem from rising income inequality and restrictions on free speech.

There is an attempt to widen the social security net, which could partially ease signs of unrest in a local population grappling with the high cost of living. The government will have to strike a fine balance between being fiscally prudent and expanding welfare schemes, in order to retain its high sovereign ratings. A population that is social media savvy is also more politically engaged and this will mean that a higher proportion of younger voters will demand the right to dissent.

With high unemployment and a housing shortage in the 1960s, many were doubtful of Singapore’s prospects

Lee has left in place a broken system of elite regeneration. Gradually, the political system and the economic regime put in place by Lee Kuan Yew will unwind and become less and less effective. This is partly because of changing circumstances over which Singapore has no or little control, but also because Lee has left in place a broken system of elite regeneration.

His People remember him fondly. The Day he died at 91, Singapore wept.

Courtesy: BBC Singapore

Singapore 50 Years Later

Manipulative, Corrupt & Self-grandiose Leadership

Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda was the leader of Malawi from 1961 to 1994. After receiving much of his education overseas, Banda returned to his home country, then British Nyasaland to speak against colonialism and advocate independence. In 1963 he was formally appointed Prime Minister of Nyasaland and, a year later, led the country to independence as Malawi. Two years later he proclaimed Malawi a Republic with himself as President. He consolidated power and later declared Malawi a one-party state under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In 1970 the MCP made him the party’s President for Life. In 1971 he became President for Life of Malawi itself.

Thus Dr Banda spent valuable time nursing his personality cult, amassing personal wealthy for himself and his cronies. He was reported to have accumulated US$435 million. Leftovers were for ordinary people. Dr Banda instead of growing, cultivating mentoring future leaders, he liquidated every promising personality.

Out of the hopeless remnants that survived Dr Banda’s regime, Malawi has seen leaders who had learnt and mastered the art of political corruption, abuse of power, self-enrichment, maladministration, excessive greed and shameless plunder of public resources with impunity.

Today, Malawi needs evidence to prove that it got independence in 1964 because there is nothing to show.

Malawi 50 Years Later

The Defining Difference between Singapore and Malawi is Clean Leadership

Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption can be classified as grand, petty and political, depending on the amounts of money lost and the sector where it occurs.

Grand Corruption consists of acts committed at a high level of government that distort policies or the central functioning of the state, enabling leaders to benefit at the expense of the public good. Petty corruption refers to everyday abuse of entrusted power by low- and mid-level public officials in their interactions with ordinary citizens, who often are trying to access basic goods or services in places like hospitals, schools, police departments and other agencies.

Political Corruption is a manipulation of policies, institutions and rules of procedure in the allocation of resources and financing by political decision makers, who abuse their position to sustain their power, status and wealth.

Transparency is about shedding light on rules, plans, processes and actions. It is knowing why, how, what, and how much. Transparency ensures that public officials, civil servants, managers, board members and business people act visibly and understandably, and report on their activities. And it means that the general public can hold them to account. It is the surest way of guarding against corruption, and helps increase trust in the people and institutions on which our futures depend. Transparency can defeat corruption in a range of areas.

Costs of Corruption

Corruption impacts societies in a multitude of ways. In the worst cases, it costs lives. Short of this, it costs people their freedom, health or money. The cost of corruption can be divided into four main categories:

Political Economic Social Environmental.

Corruption Undermines Quality of Education

Primary Education in Singapore by 2000 Education in Malawi in 2016

On the political front, corruption is a major obstacle to democracy and the rule of law. In a democratic system, offices and institutions lose their legitimacy when they’re misused for private advantage. This is harmful in established democracies, but even more so in newly emerging ones. It is extremely challenging to develop accountable political leadership in a corrupt climate.

Economically, corruption depletes national wealth. Corrupt politicians invest scarce public resources in projects that will line their pockets rather than benefit communities, and prioritise high-profile projects such as dams, power plants, pipelines and refineries over less spectacular but more urgent infrastructure projects such as schools, hospitals and roads. Corruption also hinders the development of fair market structures and distorts competition, which in turn deters investment.

Corruption Kills Public Services

Hospitals in Singapore: 2000 Hospital in Singapore Hospitals in Malawi in 2017 Malawi’s Main Hospital: 2017 Squalor Patient Rooms Going to Hospital With Patient: 2016

Corruption corrodes the social fabric of society. It undermines people’s trust in the political system, in its institutions and its leadership. A distrustful or apathetic public can then become yet another hurdle to challenging corruption.

Housing in Singapore: 2000 Lost Cost Housing: 2016 Affordable Housing: 2016 Public Transport in Singapore Current Housing for Masses in Malawi 2016 Going to Hospital With Patient: 2016 Public Transport : 2016

Environmental Degradation is another consequence of corrupt systems. The lack of, or non-enforcement of, environmental regulations and legislation means that precious natural resources are carelessly exploited, and entire ecological systems are ravaged. From mining, to logging, to carbon offsets, companies across the globe continue to pay bribes in return for unrestricted destruction.

Malawi Drowned in State Capture

Political Corruption It is defined as the use of powers by government officials for illegitimate private gain. An illegal act by an officeholder constitutes political corruption only if the act is directly related to their official duties, is done under color of law or involves trading in influence.

State Capture is a type of systemic political corruption in which private interests significantly influence a state’s decision-making processes to their own advantage through unobvious channels, that may not be illegal. The influence may be through a range of state institutions, including the legislature, executive, ministries and the judiciary.

It is thus similar to regulatory capture but differs through the wider variety of bodies through which it may be exercised and because, unlike regulatory capture, the influence is never overt.

Another distinguishing factor from corruption is while in case of corruption the outcome say of policy or regulatory decision, is not certain, in case of Captured State the outcome of the decision is known and is to very high probability to be beneficial for Captors of the State. Also in case of corruption though even rampant, there is plurality and competition of corruptors to influence the outcome of the policy or distribution of resources.

In case of Captured State, those deciding are usually more in a position of agents to the principals (Captors) who function either in monopolistic or oligopolistic (non-competitive) fashion.

This brings us to a decisive verdict of the moment. Stanley Kenani, a Malawian resident outside. Prolific writer and comentator on social-economic and political topics in Malawi made an intrusive observation which most Malawians missed.

Kenani observed that Dr Lazarus Chakwera, MCP President and Leader of Opposition in Parliament was audibly silent on the drama that surrounded Minister George Chaponda. Dr Chakwera never opened his mouth on Dr Chaponda. He was dead silent. It was only when it was evident that Chaponda was finished and finally fired that Chakwera was inevitably compelled to issue a statement. He criticised President Mutharika. Saying that it was already too late to fire Chaponda. The Damage had already been done.

Chakwera spoke with a folked tongue. The truth of the matters is that The Lord has lately blessed Dr Chakwera through the MCP benefector, Billionaire Mr Simbi Phiri. Simbi Phiri is a soul provider of Dr Chakwera’s political ambition of waking up in the State House as Malawi President in 2019 or 2024.

Without contextualization, this would be a baseless allegation.

Explaining State Capture Harold Dwight Lasswell was a leading American political scientist and communications theorist. He was a PhD alumni of the University of Chicago, and he was a professor of law at Yale University. Lasswell was ranked among the most creative innovators in the social sciences in the twentieth century.

He is remembered for his research in which he articulated the importance of personality, social structure, and culture in the explanation of political phenomena. In his definition of politics, Lasswell observed that the State is a very important institution because it spells out who gets what, when, and how. As such, various interests will always attempt to influence the state to achieve their desired outcomes.

Lobbying Political Actors to achieve certain socio-economic outcomes is an acceptable practice in a democracy or any other form of government. Chief Executives of state entities, representatives of organised business, big or small, organised labour and various interest groups all lobby politicians to support various ends.

These may include securing more funding for projects, gaining more government support for particular industry sectors or influencing policy positions. Lobbying falls within the scope of the so-called stakeholder management functions of for-profit and non-profit organisations. Even government departments and municipalities engage in lobbying, with party links and contacts playing a critical facilitation role.

However, there is a fine line which must not be crossed. When lobbying becomes a deadly opportunistic virus to Capture the State to achieve ill-gotten gains then there is a serious problem. Political Decay sets in when developed and impersonal institutions degenerate into personal fiefdoms, with kinship and friendship being reintroduced as determinants of fortune within the polity. This process, which at its extreme develops into State Capture.

Joel Hellman Dean of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, defines State Capture as:

the efforts of a small number of firms or such groups as the military, ethnic groups and kleptocratic politicians to shape the rules of the game to their advantage through illicit, nontransparent provision of private gains to public officials. Examples of such behaviour include the private purchase of legislative votes, executive decrees, court decisions and illicit political party funding.

In a nutshell, it denotes holding the state ransom to the private desires of a particular group or for their selfish gains. A level of aggression and foul play is implied.

Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is the President of Malawi’s Main Opposition Party, Malawi Congress Party (MCP). He is serving as the leader of opposition in the national assembly. He was the Malawi Assemblies of God President from 1989 to May 2013.

Chakwera was born in Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi in 1955. He was born to a subsistence farmer in the outskirt of Lilongwe city. Two of his brothers born before him died in infancy due to high infant mortality rate. His father, believing that he would live gave him the name Lazarus as the Bible character who was raised from the dead.

In 1977 he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Philosophy) Degree from the University of Malawi. He got his honours degree from the University of the North, South Africa. In 1991 he got his masters in Theology from the University of South Africa (UNISA). The Trinity International University, in Deerfield, Illinois, USA awarded him a Doctorate in 2000. The Pan Africa Theological Seminary awarded him Professorship in 2005.

On 14 April 2013 he took many by surprise when he declared his intentions to run at a Convention of an opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as a President while still maintaining the Assemblies of God Presidency. His landslide victory at MCP convention went down in history of Malawi as the first of its kind of any political party in Malawi.

Lazarus Chakwera’s interest in politics became known to the public on 9 April 2013 when rumours of his interest to join the presidential race of the MCP were on the online media. The rumours were confirmed later to the public on 14 April 2013. Chakwera later submitted his nomination papers while still at the helm of the Malawi Assemblies of God. The MCP convention slated for 27 April 2013 was later postponed to 10 and 11 August where he was elected as the president of MCP and he will represent the party in the 2014 general election.

Presidential Elections 2014 In the run up to the Presidential Elections 2014, MCP was tipped to win elections. Chakwera was a a State President in waiting. Among the MCP well-wishers and supporters, Simbi Phiri emerged from nowhere with cash injection into MCP coffers. Chakwera commuted between Lilongwe and Midrand, Johannesburg where he was hosted, mentored as the future President of Malawi by Simbi. In addition to party funding, Simbi went deeper into his pocket to buy Chakwera a Black Hammer H3 for election campaign.

Simbi Phiri is a forward-looking business man. His company, Khato Civils specializes in Water Infrastructure Development Projects. These are high-end projects that require massive capital outlay, political decision and stakeholder management. The Three ingredients namely, Corrupt Politician, Unscrupulous Businessman and Big Moneys are a recipe for State Capture.

Describing Water Sector : Many developing countries need water infrastructure to improve the livelihoods of their citizens and their quality of life, and South Africa is no exception. While there are many constraints to the delivery of water infrastructure, one of the most obvious factors that hampers delivery is project costs. Access to finance is the lifeblood of water infrastructure delivery, as is the packaging of the funding model for each project or groups of projects. Unfortunately, the cost of water infrastructure delivery continues to escalate to the point where many developing countries simply cannot aﬀord such infrastructure. World Bank Report of 2010 indicates that infrastructure in Africa lags behind other developing countries. Not only are infrastructure networks in Africa deficient in coverage but the price for the services provided is exceptionally high by global standards.

Conservatively, sub-Saharan Africa has a combined infrastructure deficit for water and sanitation of an estimated $93 billion annually. Thus, meeting Africa’s infrastructure needs calls for a substantial programme of infrastructure investment and maintenance. Some two thirds of this estimate relate to capital expenditure, with the remaining third linked to operation and maintenance requirements.

The backlog of water infrastructure provision and poor access to service delivery for poor communities have forced a new approach for governments, industries, financiers and other role players. Delays escalate the eventual cost of infrastructure even more. Countries like South Africa, Botswana, Malawi have no choice but to look at innovative approaches to ensure that they eliminate their water infrastructure backlogs.

Efficient and productive infrastructure services are important inputs for all industries and hence vital for economic growth and efficiency, productivity and competitiveness. Continued growth in infrastructure productivity will play a crucial role in managing the emerging challenge of Southern Africa’s growing population.

Water Sector, unfortunately, is an industry where big monies, project developers and corrupt politicians meet. The result is ever-escalating project costs until the Water Department goes bankrupt. South Africa Department of Water Affairs serves as an excellent business case.

Simbi Phiri modus operandi has been the same. Capture key decision makers very early so that they deliver projects. That underlines the relationship between Chakwera and Simbi Phiri in Malawi’s political landscape. Salima Lilongwe Water Transfer Project has no parliamentary oversight because Dr Chawekera is a Captive. The silence that Stanley Kekana oberved was rooted in the love triangle of Chakwera – Chaponda- and Simbi Phri.

State Capture comes in two forms. First, there is what can be called systemic state capture which are institutions that affect the internal and external sovereignty of the state and limit its policy options to those that favour powerful sectors, which stand to benefit. An example of systemic capture could be neoliberal globalisation, which affects external sovereignty, or the capitalist system, which affects internal sovereignty. A distinguishing feature of systemic capture is that it can be faceless. There may be particular families who are said to be chief architects or beneficiaries of institutions. But, they cannot be singled out as solely responsible for one decision or another. Systemic Capture is an example of what Marxist scholar Robert Cox refers to as historic structures in Production, Power, and World Order or what Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson refer to as Extractive Institutions that account for Why Nations Fail. These systems can be toppled by revolutions, not necessarily targeting specific individuals but institutions. Predatory Capture

A system in which one or a few individuals hold specific political figures to ransom and bully their way to individual gain. This type of capture is crude. It affects transactions, with specific individuals instructed to take certain decisions on specific procurement processes. Predatory Capture has potentially huge direct personal costs compared with its relatively impersonal systemic counterpart. A specific being, call him or her a predator, has the ability to call, follow up, threaten or even punish those who fail to comply.

Dr Chakwera and Dr Chaponda are the first political heavy-weights to have been captured. The extent of State Capture could be jaw-dropping if Malawi takes a hard look at recent ‘generous’ community donations that Simbi Phiri has made in his home district of Mchinji. Building Police Station, Donating Vehicles. These are coming on the heel of US$500m Water project he received on a silver plate.

Illicit path-finders come in various forms. Tomorrow, no policeman will be keen to investigate Simbi or his company. Two hands wash each other. African proverb.

With Chaponda as a water project broker, it will not be surprising to learn that President Mutharika was also captured. The Head of State was on private payroll. In these scams, nobody is a holy cow. South Africa is a good teacher in this context.

The Guest List at the Wedding of Simbi Phri’s son in December 2016 should serve as a red flag Chakwera and Mutharika: Under the Auspices of the Common Benefector President Mutharika and his wife, Madame Getrude. They donated a Fridge. Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe Leader of Oppostion, Dr Lazaru Chakwera Lilongwe Water Board CEO – Alfonso Chikuni Sadik Mia. Donated 20 cows for the wedding. Mia might become Chakwera running-mate in 2019 elections.

In Botswana, Simbi Phiri is facing Money Laundering charge after he was caught smuggling Millions of Dollars in Cash from South Africa.

Why moving Cash from South Africa?

He is moving cash from South Africa where his company, Khato Civils is facing joint investigation authorized by President Jacob Zuma. South Africa Department of Water Affairs overpaid billions of money under suspicious circumstances outside contracts and tendering process. The Minister of Water Affairs was involved in this scam and she is equally under fire – according to media reports.