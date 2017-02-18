Malawi Reserve Bank Governor, Charles Chuka is a pathetic crook

PARLIAMENT OF MALAŴI

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY 46TH SESSION

REPORT OF THE JOINT PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND IRRIGATION AND PUBLIC ACCOUNTS ON THE INQUIRY INTO THE ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUD IN THE PROCUREMENT OF MAIZE FROM ZAMBIA BY THE MALAŴI GOVERNMENT THROUGH THE AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING CORPORATION LIMITED (ADMARC) ADOPTED BY THE COMMITTEE ON 12 FEBRUARY, 2017

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Irrigation and Public Accounts on the inquiry into allegations of fraud in the procurement of maize from Zambia by the Malawi Government through the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (ADMARC) was established by Parliament on 9 January, 2017 under the sanction of the Right Honorable Speaker, Mr. Richard Msowoya, MP. The Committee was mandated to establish facts and circumstances surrounding the procurement of the maize from Zambia and specifically to deliver on the following objectives:-

a.) to establish whether public procurement laws and procedures were complied with during the procurement of the maize;

b.) to establish whether any fraudulent activities had taken place in the procurement of the maize; and

c.) to bring to book all individuals and institutions involved in malpractices or fraudulent activities during the procurement of the maize.

In fulfilment of its mandate, the Committee did, between 17 January, 2017 and 12 February, 2017, receive evidence and submissions from witnesses in both Malaŵi and Zambia. This evidence and submissions were duly analyzed by the Committee, which process led to specific findings and recommendations being made.

The Committee found that the procurement of maize from Zambia by ADMARC was attended by serious malpractices and violations of both the public procurement and public finance management laws.

The Committee found that there was no legal basis for ADMARC to adopt the single sourcing procurement method in respect of the maize.

The Committee further found that in violation of its obligations under public procurement law, ADMARC did not conduct any due diligence exercise to guide it on the following matters:-

a.) the determination of the tonnage of maize that had to be imported into Malawi;

b.) the capacity of Kaloswe Ltd and the Zambia Cooperative Federation Ltd (ZCF) to deliver 100, 000 metric tonnes of maize;

c.) the reasonableness and fairness of the price at which it contracted to buy the maize from both Kaloswe Ltd and ZCF.

The Committee further found that ADMARC entered into a procurement contract with Kaloswe Ltd on 17 June, 2016 before it had obtained the necessary approval from the Director of Public Procurement, in violation of the public procurement law.

The Committee also established that ADMARC engaged in fraudulent activities by backdating the contract that it signed with ZCF to 17 June, 2016 when in fact the contract was signed after 20 July, 2016.

The Committee also found that ADMARC’s Internal Procurement Committee falsely recorded the Chairperson of the committee as being present at the meeting when in fact he was in Zambia at the material time.

The Committee also found that there was an unusual and improper involvement of a private citizen, Mrs. Grace Mijiga Mhango, in the procurement of the maize when the transaction had been billed as a government to government arrangement.

The Committee further established that neither Kaloswe Ltd nor ZCF had the requisite capacity to deliver 100, 000 metric tonnes as evidenced by the fact that as of 30 December, 2016 only 4, 512 metric tonnes of maize had been delivered to ADMARC by ZCF.

The Committee further found that in violation of public finance management law, ADMARC entered into a contract worth US$ 34.5 Million when government had not made provision for the same. Furthermore, ADMARC in further violation of the law and without any government authorization, doubled its financial exposure to US$ 69 Million when it maintained 2 identical contracts with Kaloswe Ltd and ZCF between 20 July, 2016 and 11 October, 2016.

The Committee further found that Transglobe Export Produce Ltd wrongly and fraudulently involved the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Dr. George Chaponda, MP to get it business so that it could supply up to 50, 000 metric tonnes to Malawi.

The Committee found that in this wrongful endeavor, Hon. Dr. Chaponda was aided by the Zambian Minister of Agriculture who instructed her Permanent Secretary to issue Transglobe with a maize export permit for 50, 000 metric tonnes when Transglobe did not legally qualify for one on account of not being a registered taxpayer in Zambia.

The Committee found that although there had been no draw down on the US$34.5 Million Letter of Credit that had been made available by the Reserve Bank of Malawi through the PTA Bank to pay for the imported maize, the country would still be required to pay around US$759, 000 or K0. 55 Billion in fees for the Letter of Credit facility.

The Committee further found that despite giving their testimony under oath,

Ronald Mangani (the Secretary to the Treasury), Charles Chuka (the Governor for theReserve Bank of Malawi), Henry Mathanga (a Director at Reserve Bank of Malawi) Madalo Nyambose (Director for Debt and Aid Management in the Ministry of Finance) and Erica Maganga (the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture)

had lied on when they knew about the Kaloswe Ltd-ADMARC contract and on the whereabouts of Dr Chaponda as of 20 January, 2017 in respect of Mrs. Maganga.The Committee found this to have been a gallant and spirited attempt to mislead the Committee.

At the end of making the aforementioned findings, the Committee concluded that it had delivered on its mandate and had met its objectives. It accordingly made the following recommendations:-

a) That administrative disciplinary measures be taken against senior managers for ADMARC and that further investigations be conducted against them by the Malaŵi Police Service and the Anti-Corruption Bureau with a view to establishing potential criminal wrongdoing;

b) That there be a review of the Public Procurement Act to provide for thresholds of pre-procurement approval from the Secretary to the Treasury and the Attorney General for parastatals and state owned companies;

c) That the State President His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika should publicly censures the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Dr. George Chaponda, MP for his wrongful and illegal involvement in the procurement of the maize from Zambia so as to benefit Transglobe Export Produce Limited and that Malaŵi Police Service and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate Hon. Dr. Chaponda for possible misuse or abuse of public office;

d) That Malaŵi Police Service and the Anti-Corruption Bureau conduct an investigation of Mr. Tayub and Transglobe for possible corrupt practices;

e) That there be a review the methodology of the Malaŵi vulnerability assessment committee and that there be greater coordination between the government, donors and grain traders in responding to national food deficits;

f) That the Board for ADMARC and the Chief Secretary should take steps to ensure that there be high levels of integrity among those employed at the parastatals and in government;

g) That the Director of Public Prosecutions should seriously consider bringing charges of perjury against officers who had lied under oath when they testified to the Committee;

h) That the role of unauthorized private citizens in the conduct of public business be totally eliminated;

i) That Parliament’s capacity to provide oversight to the other branches of government be strengthened.