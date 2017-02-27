Malawi Billionaire Simbi Phiri entangled in web of lies in Botswana

By Moffat Damalankhunda, Ian Chikumba

Khato Civils Boss. Mr Simbi Phiri, the MCP Benefactor who is funding Dr Lazarus Chakwera is in a straight jacket in Botswana. The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has pinned him against the wall. Simbi had transferred P6,000,000 from a restrained account into his lawyers account. The money then vanished. He can’t explained where the money disappeared to.

Another damning truth coming out of Botswana is that Simbi Phiri and Khato Civils are no doing any business in Botswana. In Court papers, DCEC has challenged Phiri to spell out what business he is doing in Botswana.

The DCEC want Phiri to explain when the works or project (if any) commenced, the client for whose benefit the works are being carried out has not been spelled out.

The lie comes out after Malawi and South Africa have been told that Khato Civils is delivering a water project in Botswana.

In South, The City Presss of 12th February carried the following article:

Phiri is Malawian, but also grew up in Botswana where his mother hails from. Khato Civils is a huge civil engineering company that has delivered multimillion-rand water projects in South Africa, Malawi and Botswana and donated schools and other infrastructure in these countries. It is now expanding to Accra, Ghana.

“Officials are blocking us because they’re sh*t scared when they look at our equipment. [Botlhale] Makgekgenene has joined contractors and officials that are hellbent on ensuring that we don’t get [the tender],” he charged.

Contrary to these false assertions, The Orakonews does not know any Water Project that Khato Civils has delivered in Malawi. Without any fear of contradiction, [We] can confirm that Khato Civils was awarded a US$500m Water Project under suspicious circumstances. The project was awarded without any tender, thus in contravention of Malawi’s Public Procurement Act of 2003. The award constitutes misprocurement and has since raised the ghost of collusion, fraud and corruption.

The Minister Dr George Chaponda who engineered appointment of Khato Civils, on behalf of Malawi Government, has since been fired form Cabinet in another unrelated corruption scandal. Last week Chaponda was caught with a pile of cash MK124,000,000 and US$58,000 in his bedroom when Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a raid on his house.

Simbi Phiri pumped serious monies into Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Dr Lazarus Chakwera coffers hoping that MCP would win elections in 2014. Today, they have set eyes on 2019 elections.

With Chakwera as State President, Malawi Government will be in Simbi’s pocket. He will manage government business like Khato Civils. Chakwera has recieved expensive gifts from Simbi which include Hammer H3 and currently a multimillion kwacha masion is under construction.

Chakwera is under pressure to disclose who is funding his multimillion kwacha house in Area 6.

The billionare has made news in Malawi with his generous generous community donations in his home districy of Mchinji wchi include Police, Hospital, School blocks and motor vehicles. Nobody in the history of Malawi has shown such generosity. The news that Phiri’s wealth splashed in Malawi could be crossing boarders illegally is discomforting.

Honest business people don’t move around with massive cash in the car from one country to another unless the money is under some threat in the country of origin. With this logic, Botswana Supreme Court froze Phri’s money in that country.

We wish him well in his legal challenges and business endeavours

