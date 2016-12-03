Lessons from Gambia. The Curse of African Countries, The Fall of strong men don’t create lasting hope

By Steve Lubani, Vakusi Kanyenje
The President of The Gambia, His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya Abdul-Aziz Awal Jemus Junkung Jammeh Naasiru Deen Babili Mansa has lost elections. He knew his game. He wasted not time. He picked the phone to concede defeat and congratulate the President-Elect. Looks can be deceiving. Yahya Jammeh might have more to explain now that he is out of office.
Thanks to free press, Dirty Linen is exposed in time. The Western Media has had a field day:
The Gambia’s autocratic president, Yahya Jammeh, who once claimed a “billion-year” mandate to rule, has conceded defeat after a shock election loss to a real-estate developer who once worked as a security guard in London.
Jammeh had kept the tiny west African country under an iron grip for more than two decades, and there were fears that the eccentric 51-year-old would use violence or fraud to maintain power.
Instead he became a rare dictator to accept defeat in a democratic election, agreeing to hand power to challenger Adama Barrow, a softly spoken businessman who previously had little public profile.
Barrow told the Guardian that Jammeh had called him to concede defeat with the words: “Congratulations. I’m the outgoing president; you’re the incoming president.”
The father of five used his lack of political baggage to woo voters desperate for change, claiming 45.5% of the vote to Jammeh’s 36.7%. If Jammeh sticks to his word, Barrow will become only the third Gambian head of state since the country’s independence in 1965.
In a televised statement, Jammeh said the vote had been “the most transparent election in the whole world,” adding that he would not contest the result.
“I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Adama for his victory. It’s a clear victory. I wish him all the best and I wish all Gambians the best. As a true Muslim who believes in the almighty Allah I will never question Allah’s decision. You Gambians have decided,” he said.
The prerecorded message then cut to a shot of Jammeh phoning the president-elect.
“Hello, are you hearing me?” Jammeh asked Barrow, grinning widely on his mobile. “I wish you all the best. The country will be in your hands in January. You are assured of my guidance. You have to work with me. You are the elected president of The Gambia. I have no ill will and I wish you all the best.”
Barrow said he was confident Jammeh would stand down. “Power belongs to the people. It’s the people who have spoken. He cannot hang on,” he said. “We won the election clearly so there’s nothing he can do about it.”
Barrow said his priority was to name a cabinet. “I’m very, very happy and excited. I’m happy that we won this election.”
Even the head of the electoral commission, Alieu Momarr Njai, seemed stunned by Jammeh’s rapid concession.
“The president is magnanimous enough to accept that he had lost the election, and he will call the new president to congratulate him as well as to pray for peace and tranquility,” he said after announcing preliminary results. “It’s very rare that this present situation now, in Africa, that this happens.” .
Internet and international phone services cut off for “security” during the poll were restored soon after Njai’s announcement and, as news of the election result spread, the country erupted into celebration.
The streets of the capital, Banjul, deserted until that point, began to fill with cars screeching their horns and blasting out music.
Children sang, men stripped off their shirts and punched the air, and others went online to celebrate using the hashtag gambiadecides. Several said the historic change had moved them to tears.
Malawi had similar taste of euphoria. Our own Dictator, Dr Kamuzu Banda who ruled the country for 30 years lost the first ever multiparty elections. The celebrations and euphoria were unprecedented. Like the Gambians and the world at large, the atmosphere was initially tense. Nobody believed that Dr Banda would genuinely hand over power to the President-Elect, Dr Bakili Muluzi, of United Democratic Front. UDF.
This is how the New York Times reported the events in Malawi……..
We are not looking for vengeance or retribution at all.” The President-elect is a 51-year-old businessman whose style is more Chamber of Commerce than inquisitional Star Chamber. He served in Dr. Banda’s Cabinet and rose to the second-highest position in the governing party before resigning in 1982 because, he said tonight, he suspected Dr. Banda might have him killed. Malawi is a land-locked sliver of mountain and lake whose 9.7 million people are among the poorest in the world. Dr. Banda (he earned a medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Tennessee) outlasted all but one of the original African nationalists who took power from colonialists in the 1950’s and 1960’s and stamped the continent with their highly personal variants of one-man rule. They included men like Jomo Kenyatta in Kenya, Julius K. Nyerere in Tanzania, Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana, Patrice Lumumba in what was then the Congo, Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivory Coast and Kenneth D. Kaunda in Zambia. Of that generation, only Sir Dawda K. Jawara of Gambia, who has ruled his tiny West African nation since 1965, remains in power. Other durable leaders include El Hadj Omar Bongo of Gabon, Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, Fidel Castro of Cuba and Kim Il Sung of North Korea. Where most of his fellow nationalists experimented with socialism, Dr. Banda was a conservative, big-business anti-Communist. He spurned the nationalist insurgents fighting white domination in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, and became instead a darling of Western industrialists, cold warriors and the South African Government. The ‘Big Men’ In other respects, Dr. Banda was a classic of the imperial genre, known in Africa as “Big Men,” who ruled with sometimes ruthless paternalism. After leading the protests that won independence from Britain in 1964, Dr. Banda consolidated all power in his own hands. Besides being head of state and leader of the only legal party, he was the Minister of Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Public Works, the trustee of a state monopoly that controls tobacco farms, factories, oil, banking and insurance, the rector of the university and the dominant figure in the local Presbyterian Church of Scotland. Dr. Banda justified one-party rule by comparing Malawi’s stability with the disorders elsewhere in southern Africa. His red-shirted Youth League and his official censors enforced a frightened silence. Political rivals and possible successors had a way of disappearing into prison or exile or dying in mysterious accidents. Mr. Muluzi, the President-elect, said he resigned from the party in 1982 because his growing stature had aroused the ruler’s resentment. “The person who took over from me was killed in what is called a car accident,” he recalled. “I saw that I would have been a victim of something like that.” Shunning Revenge The President-elect added that he did not plan to dig into past abuses, though anyone with evidence in such cases was invited to present it to the police. “We do not want to go over the last 30 years and start witch-hunting,” he said. Dr. Banda’s official style was imperial. In a country where most live without running water or electricity, he traveled among his five official residences in a Lear jet and a fleet of British luxury cars. His face appears on coins and banknotes, on the walls of every shop and office, and on the bright cloth worn by the ululating women who are bused out to greet him at every staged stop on his itinerary. So Long, ‘Cecilia’ A classics scholar, Dr. Banda started an academy in the savannah of central Malawi where peasant farmers and tobacco plantation workers can send their children to study Latin and Greek. He banned miniskirts, bell-bottomed pants and long hair on men as signs of moral decline, and outlawed the Simon and Garfunkel song “Cecilia” as an offense to the woman the unmarried President called his official hostess, Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira. The fear began to lift two years ago when Malawi’s Roman Catholic bishops issued a pastoral letter criticizing the state for suppressing dissent. In the weeks that followed, protests spread. Western donors suspended aid until Dr. Banda improved his record on human rights. The pressure forced Dr. Banda to hold a referendum last June in which voters rejected one-party rule. Like many Africans, Dr. Banda says he does not know his birth date, but his aides put it at the turn of the century. Last October he was flown to Johannesburg for brain surgery, but he recovered to wage his last campaign. Parliamentary Vote Uncertain Unofficial returns reported by the Malawi radio showed Mr. Muluzi with 1.2 million votes, compared to 800,000 for Dr. Banda and about 600,000 for Chakufwa Chihana, a popular labor leader. The President-elect, who is to be inaugurated on Saturday, is a Muslim in a predominantly Christian country. He has two wives and seven children, including a daughter who is a student at a technical college in Milwaukee. Mr. Muluzi said he expected final returns in the separate parliamentary vote to show his United Democratic Front with a bare majority of the 177 seats; incomplete returns showed him with less than half. Dr. Banda, addressing Mr. Muluzi in a radio address, said, “I wish to congratulate him wholeheartedly and offer him my full support and cooperation.” Playing Down Ethnicity Although the parties campaigned hard across ethnic and regional lines, the vote was sharply divided by region. The south supported Mr. Muluzi, the north went for Mr. Chihana and the central region favored Dr. Banda. Michael Pistor, the United States Ambassador, said in a telephone interview from Lilongwe, the capital, that Malawi’s divisions were more regional than ethnic, and that all parties seemed determined to avoid the animosities that have riven so many other African countries. “This is such a tiny country that any problem is a national problem,” he said. Those problems, now awaiting Mr. Muluzi, include a rapidly growing population, recurring drought and an AIDS epidemic. Time is the best Judge. 22 years down the memory lane, Malawians are in tears. The Celebrations and Euphoria of May 1994 are long gone. Tears of joy have subsided into real tears of despair as poverty deepens. The Multiparty Democracy and Human Rights, they had craved for, have brought more than what they bargained for. Malawi today has descended into the deeper abyss of real abject poverty. The poorest country in the world and probably also the most corrupt country where the State House, the Army, the Police, various Ministries and State Institutions have taken turns in looting public resources with impunity. Malawians are living an empty and meaningless political freedom. Social ills are breeding. Serious violent crimes are on the increase. Criminals are on the loose, enjoying the fruits of Democracy and Human Rights where lives of criminals are more sacred than those of innocent citizens. Education system has virtually collapsed. Hospitals are concentration camps where people await death. Jobs are scarce. Donor countries have all fled. Today, Malawians remember Dr Banda with tears in their eyes. Tears of remorse and regret. Today, Malawians agree on one thing, Dr Banda was ruthless mostly to thieves, political opportunists, provocateurs and those dreaming to take power by force. The country was more agitated with time frame, 30 years was a long time to dance the same song. Anything against Dr Banda was taken as a gospel truth. The nation turned to foreign media to learn how bad Dr Banda was. In the changing new world-order, Dr Banda was used and dumped by the West. He was left lonely. The similarities in the experiences of Malawians and Gambians under their respective ‘Dictators’ are so striking. It is a scary thought to think that the Gambians may walk the same path. Time is the best Judge. 22 years with one man is a long time and justifiably depressing, but don’t throw away the baby together with the bucket of dirty water. The attitudes of the US and Western Countries must be appreciated with caution. Their political support can be deceptive. When faced with a strong character, they throw a Human Rights Card to incite the locals and instigate regime change. Examples are many but to cite a few: Iraq. Iran. Yemen. Nicaragua. Argentina. Cuba. Uganda. Libya. Today it is Turkey. They are constantly on the neck of China. If US or the West were truly the guardian of Human Rights, then Palestine would be a Sovereign State today. There would be no Guantanamo Bay Prison. Most importantly, dictators wouldn’t have lasted for so long. Dictators are played to achieve strategic goals in creating and maintaining spheres of influence for their own good. Taking his turn at The United Nations, President Yahya Jammeh had this to say about the US and the West. Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to UN 2014 – You Cannot Have Your Cake And Eat It In September 2008, they danced and celebrated when President Thabo Mbeki was forced to resign. The ANC recalled him. They accused him of having dictatorial tendencies. He allegedly manipulated state security agencies to weaken his political foes. Today, the majority of South Africans are all united in one thing: President Jacob Zuma must go.They allege that he is probably the most corrupt, shameless and incompetent leader that South Africa ever had in history. South Africa will be in for a very bumpy ride if Zuma seriously looks for traitors in his midst who “serve foreign masters” to head off the rising tide of criticism of his tarnished presidency. President Jacob Zuma has had his back to the wall. The National Executive of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) met at a hotel in Pretoria over the weekend of November 26-27. For the journalists who hung around outside the ANC meeting to decide the fate of their president, it was a long and dreary wait, which continued into the Monday. The president was facing numerous allegations, ranging from corruption and bringing the ANC into disrepute to – perhaps most telling of all – charges of allowing the opposition to take key cities during municipal elections earlier this year. A number of cabinet ministers got up to call for his resignation, but in the end attempts to remove Zuma as president failed. The ANC rallied round, declaring that his detractors would not be punished for their opposition. A familiar scapegoat On the face of it, this was a bruising victory for the president, but nothing more. But there was one really worrying development. According to Bloomberg, Zuma used a particularly toxic argument to face down his critics: he blamed Western intelligence agencies for the criticism he was facing, saying he would not hand himself over to his enemies. If this had been a one-off it might be possible to dismiss it as the bluster of a man fighting for his political life. But it is not. Blaming Western intelligence agencies, and their local lackeys, for all of South Africa’s troubles has been the hallmark of politics whenever the ANC leadership hits a sticky patch. In May this year, one of the country’s best known commentators, Gareth van Onselen, wrote in financial newspaper Business Day that he was aware of at least ten recent examples of this behaviour. Under pressure the African National Congress (ANC) has historically relied on one red herring above all others to negate responsibility and divert attention from dissatisfaction with its own performance: a “third force”, be it the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) or white supremacists, is supposedly the root cause of its many and varied problems. Always unseen, never proven and yet constantly alluded to, its claims to this effect are the ultimate abdication of agency. Some of these conspiracies were truly bizarre. They include an allegation that former President Thabo Mbeki made at an ANC caucus meeting in October 2000 accusing the CIA of being part of a “conspiracy” to promote the view that HIV causes AIDS. If Mbeki occasionally used the CIA as a scapegoat, Zuma has perfected the technique. It should not be forgotten that Zuma was a leading member of the ANC’s military intelligence while in exile. The organisation he ran, iMbokodo, was known as “The Grindstone”. The ANC’s internal inquiry into the atrocities committed against its own members in guerrilla camps in Angola in 1983, described iMbokodo as “the most notorious and infamous department in the camps and perhaps in the whole movement”. Turning to old friends In his book, External Mission: The ANC in Exile 1960-1990, the historian Stephen Ellis said Zuma’s time in iMbokodo shaped the rest of his life. “For the remainder of his political career, this experience in charge of intelligence was to be Zuma’s key institutional base,” Ellis wrote. According to Ronnie Kasrils, intelligence minister under Mbeki who spent years in the ANC underground with Zuma, the president drew extensively on his former security colleagues when he came to power. “The first people he appointed were in his security team,” said Kasrils in an interview in The Sunday Times newspaper earlier this year. It is this reliance on the intelligence community and their penance for conspiracies that is the hallmark of the Zuma presidency. He is now in his second – and final – presidential term. As his power gradually wanes, Zuma faces the looming possibility of imprisonment once he loses office. As the South African journalist Stephen Grootes concluded in his analysisof the NEC’s decision not to oust Zuma, the president may well turn to various arms of the security services to counter his critics. Zuma may try to use the security cluster, the Hawks, the spooks, the Nhlekos, Ntlemezas and the Mahlobos against them. Phones will be re-tapped, contacts re-monitored, charges laid again. It will become even harder to determine fact from fiction. South Africa will be in for a very bumpy ride if Zuma seriously looks for traitors in his midst who “serve foreign masters” to head off the rising tide of criticism of his tarnished presidency. This article was first published in The Conversation The Gambia, officially the Islamic Republic of The Gambia is a country in West Africa mostly surrounded by Senegal with a short strip of its coastline bordered with the Atlantic Ocean at its western end. It is the smallest country in mainland Africa. The Gambia is a very small and narrow country whose borders mirror the meandering Gambia River. The Gambia is less than 50 km wide at its widest point, with a total area of 11,295 km2. About 1,300 km2, 11.5% of the Gambia’s area is covered by water. It is the smallest country on the African mainland. In comparative terms, the Gambia has a total area slightly less than that of the island of Jamaica. Senegal surrounds the Gambia on three sides, with 80 km of coastline on the Atlantic Ocean marking its western extremity. The present boundaries were defined in 1889 after an agreement between the United Kingdom and France. During the negotiations between the French and the British in Paris, the French initially gave the British around 320 km of the Gambia River to control. Starting with the placement of boundary markers in 1891, it took nearly 15 years after the Paris meetings to determine the final borders of the Gambia. The resulting series of straight lines and arcs gave the British control of areas about 16 km north and south of the Gambia River. The Gambia is situated on either side of the Gambia River, the nation’s namesake, which flows through the centre of the Gambia and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Its area is 10,689 square kilometres with a population of 1,882,450 at the 15 April 2013 census. Banjul is the Gambian capital, and the largest cities are Serekunda and Brikama. The Gambia shares historical roots with many other West African nations in the slave trade, which was the key factor in the placing and keeping of a colony on the Gambia River, first by the Portuguese, during which era it was known as A Gâmbia. Later, on 25 May 1765, The Gambia was made a part of the British colony when the government formally assumed control, establishing the Province of Senegambia. On 18 February 1965, The Gambia gained independence from the United Kingdom. Since then, the Gambia has had two leaders: the first was Dawda Jawara, who ruled from 1970 until 1994, when current leader Yahya Jammeh seized power in a coup as a young army officer. The Gambia’s economy is dominated by farming, fishing, and especially tourism. About a third of the population lives below the international poverty line of US$1.25 per day. Following the December 1st 2016 elections, the elections commission declared Adama Barrow winner of the elections. Adama Barrow, a property developer – age 51 – who has no history of political office, won the presidential election with 45.5% of the vote – 263,515 votes, while Pres. Yahya Jammeh took 212,099 (36.7%) votes. A third party candidate, Mama Kandeh, won 102,969 votes (17.8%). Hundreds of Gambians took to the streets to celebrate one of the biggest election upsets West Africa has ever seen. President-Elect Barrow said his shock win of the Gambian election heralds new hope for the country. He won the presidential nomination in order to lead an opposition coalition of 7 parties – the largest of its kind since independence, the AFP news agency reported at the time. Barrow promised to revive the country’s struggling economy, which has forced thousands of Gambians to make the perilous journey to Europe. He has criticized the lack of a 2-term limit on the presidency and says he would introduce a 3-year transitional government. He has also promised to return The Gambia to its membership of the Commonwealth of Nations and to restore the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. Adama Barrow was born in 1965 near the eastern market town of Basse. He moved to London in the 2000s where he reportedly used to work as a security guard at an Argos catalogue store. In 2006 he returned to The Gambia to set up his own property company, which he still runs today. Pres. Jammeh , an authoritarian who ruled for 22 years, confirmed he would step down. In 1994 Jammeh took power in a bloodless coup and has ruled the country with an iron fist ever since. Background Arab traders provided the first written accounts of the Gambia area in the ninth and tenth centuries. During the tenth century, Muslim merchants and scholars established communities in several West African commercial centres. Both groups established trans-Saharan trade routes, leading to a large export trade in slaves, gold and ivory, as well as imports of manufactured goods. By the 11th or 12th century, the rulers of kingdoms such as Takrur, a monarchy centred on the Senegal River just to the north, ancient Ghana and Gao, had converted to Islam and had appointed to their courts Muslims who were literate in the Arabic language. At the beginning of the 14th century, most of what is today called Gambia was part of the Mali Empire. The Portuguese reached this area by sea in the mid-15th century, and began to dominate overseas trade. In 1588, the claimant to the Portuguese throne, António, Prior of Crato, sold exclusive trade rights on the Gambia River to English merchants. Letters patent from Queen Elizabeth I confirmed the grant. In 1618, King James I of England granted a charter to an English company for trade with the Gambia and the Gold Coast (now Ghana). Between 1651 and 1661, some parts of the Gambia were under the rule of the Duchy of Courland and Semigallia, and were bought by Prince Jacob Kettler, who was a Polish-Lithuanian vassal. During the late 17th century and throughout the 18th century, the British Empire and the French Empire struggled continually for political and commercial supremacy in the regions of the Senegal River and the Gambia River. The British Empire occupied the Gambia when an expedition led by Augustus Keppel landed there following the Capture of Senegal in 1758. The 1783 First Treaty of Versailles gave Great Britain possession of the Gambia River, but the French retained a tiny enclave at Albreda on the river’s north bank. This was finally ceded to the United Kingdom in 1856. As many as three million slaves may have been taken from this general region during the three centuries that the transatlantic slave trade operated. It is not known how many slaves were taken by intertribal wars or Muslim traders before the transatlantic slave trade began. Most of those taken were sold by other Africans to Europeans: some were prisoners of intertribal wars; some were victims sold because of unpaid debts; and many others were simply victims of kidnapping. Traders initially sent slaves to Europe to work as servants until the market for labour expanded in the West Indies and North America in the 18th century. In 1807, the United Kingdom abolished the slave trade throughout its empire. It also tried, unsuccessfully, to end the slave trade in the Gambia. Slave ships intercepted by the Royal Navy’s West Africa Squadron in the Atlantic were also returned to the Gambia, with liberated slaves released on MacCarthy Island far up the Gambia River where they were expected to establish new lives. The British established the military post of Bathurst (now Banjul) in 1816. In the ensuing years, Banjul was at times under the jurisdiction of the British Governor-General in Sierra Leone. In 1888, The Gambia became a separate colony. An agreement with the French Republic in 1889 established the present boundaries. The Gambia became a British Crown colony called British Gambia, divided for administrative purposes into the colony (city of Banjul and the surrounding area) and the protectorate (remainder of the territory). The Gambia received its own executive and legislative councils in 1901, and it gradually progressed toward self-government. Slavery was abolished in 1906 and following a brief conflict between the colonial forces and rebellious indigenous inhabitants British colonial authority was firmly established. During World War II, some soldiers fought with the Allies of World War II. Though these soldiers fought mostly in Burma, some died closer to home and a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery is in Fajara. Banjul contained an airstrip for the US Army Air Forces and a port of call for Allied naval convoys. After World War II, the pace of constitutional reform increased. Following general elections in 1962, the United Kingdom granted full internal self-governance in the following year. The Gambia achieved independence on 18 February 1965, as a constitutional monarchy within the Commonwealth, with Elizabeth II as Queen of The Gambia, represented by the Governor-General. Shortly thereafter, the national government held a referendum proposing that the country become a republic. This referendum failed to receive the two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution, but the results won widespread attention abroad as testimony to The Gambia’s observance of secret balloting, honest elections, civil rights, and liberties. On 24 April 1970, The Gambia became a republic within the Commonwealth, following a second referendum. Prime Minister Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara assumed the office of President, an executive post, combining the offices of head of state and head of government. President Sir Dawda Jawara was re-elected five times. An attempted coup on 29 July 1981 followed a weakening of the economy and allegations of corruption against leading politicians. The coup attempt occurred while President Jawara was visiting London and was carried out by the leftist National Revolutionary Council, composed of Kukoi Samba Sanyang’s Socialist and Revolutionary Labour Party (SRLP) and elements of the Field Force, a paramilitary force which constituted the bulk of the country’s armed forces. President Jawara requested military aid from Senegal, which deployed 400 troops to The Gambia on 31 July. By 6 August, some 2,700 Senegalese troops had been deployed, defeating the rebel force. Between 500 and 800 people were killed during the coup and the ensuing violence. In 1982, in the aftermath of the 1981 attempted coup, Senegal and The Gambia signed a treaty of confederation. The Senegambia Confederation aimed to combine the armed forces of the two states and to unify their economies and currencies. After just seven years, The Gambia permanently withdrew from the confederation in 1989. In 1994, the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) deposed the Jawara government and banned opposition political activity. Lieutenant Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, chairman of the AFPRC, became head of state. Jammeh was just 29 years old at the time of the coup. The AFPRC announced a transition plan for return to democratic civilian government. The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) was established in 1996 to conduct national elections and transformed into the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in 1997 and became responsible for registration of voters and for the conduct of elections and referendums. In late 2001 and early 2002, The Gambia completed a full cycle of presidential, legislative, and local elections, which foreign observers deemed free, fair, and transparent, albeit with some shortcomings. President Yahya Jammeh, who was elected to continue in the position he had assumed during the coup, took the oath of office again on 21 December 2001. Jammeh’s Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) maintained its strong majority in the National Assembly, particularly after the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) boycotted the legislative elections. It has participated in elections since, however. On 2 October 2013, The Gambian interior minister announced that The Gambia would leave the Commonwealth of Nations with immediate effect, ending 48 years of membership of the organisation. The Gambian Government said it had “decided that The Gambia will never be a member of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any institution that represents an extension of colonialism”. Incumbent president Jammeh faced opposition leaders Adama Barrow from the Independent Coalition of parties and Mamma Kandeh from the Gambia Democratic Congress party in the December 2016 presidential elections. Gambia sentenced main opposition leader and human rights advocate Ousainou Darboe to 3 years in prison in July 2016, disqualifying him from running in the presidential election. The climate in the Gambia closely resembles that of neighbouring Senegal, of southern Mali, and of the northern part of Benin. The Gambia’s climate is a sub-tropical climate with two variations of distinct dry and rainy seasons. The dry season generally starts in October and ends around mid-June each year. The best time of the year to go on holiday to Gambia is between early November to early April, when the beaches are a lot more pleasant for sunbathing. Fanned by the north-east trade winds the average daytime temperature along the Atlantic beach hotel resorts is 24 Centigrade / 75.2 Fahrenheit. The average daytime temperature for the whole country is 32°C / 91°F. In the evenings the temperature drops to around 16°C / 60°F. Along the western part of the country, known as he Kombos, temperatures are moderated by Atlantic Ocean with less seasonal and daily variability in daytime temperatures. There are about 9 hours of sunshine everyday with virtually clear skies during the dry spell. Between January to May the humidity level is at 50-60%. This period is characterised by several phases. The first half of this period is generally cool and dry and the early stages can sometimes be marked by cloudy days but no rain and there is considerable cooling off in the evening. The second half is marked by very cool, dry winds in the evenings and warm sunny days on the coast and at the capital. Up-country, between February and May, the climate is characterised by the so called Harmattan is characterised by very dry, dusty winds which adds a haze to the atmosphere making visibility difficult (50m.) and puts a blanket of fine dust particles from the Sahara and Sahel) over the land. The other distinct climatic season is the rainy season, known locally as “Nawet”, which is caused by the summer heat causing the air in the Sahara to rise thus creating an area of low pressure which encourages monsoons as it meets with the north east trade winds coming of the Atlantic Ocean in an inter-tropical front. Fog can occur off the coast when the relatively warm Guinea stream meets the cooler Canary current. This rainy period starts around the middle of June and ends around the middle of October with August being the wettest month of the year. Relative humidity levels can rise to 95% and temperatures can reach a skin tingling 43 Celsius / 109.4 Fahrenheit. The annual precipitation in most parts of the country is around 51 inches (1,296 Millimetres) and sunny periods occur on most days. The storms are very often short and spectacular as huge volumes of rain descend on the land transforming from brown parched patches to a to a rich green landscape of foliage. Normally the cloudbursts occur during the night time and when they occur during the day they are short-lived leaving clear blue skies. For birdwatchers and anglers this is the best time to come and visit Gambia as the land and wildlife burst into life. Following independence in 1965, the Gambia conducted freely contested elections every five years. Each election was won by The People’s Progressive Party (PPP), headed by Dawda Jawara. The PPP dominated Gambian politics for nearly 30 years. After spearheading the movement toward complete independence from Britain, the PPP was voted into power and was never seriously challenged by any opposition party. The last elections under the PPP regime were held in April 1992. In 1994, following corruption allegations against the Jawara regime and widespread discontent in the army, a largely bloodless and successful coup d’état installed army Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh into power. Politicians from deposed President Jawara’s PPP and other senior government officials were banned from participating in politics until July 2001. A presidential election took place in September 1996, in which Yahya Jammeh won 56% of the vote. The legislative elections held in January 1997 were dominated by the APRC, which captured 33 out of 45 seats. In July 2001, the ban on Jawara-era political parties and politicians was lifted. Four registered opposition parties participated in 18 October 2001 presidential election, which the incumbent, President Yahya Jammeh, won with almost 53% of the votes. The APRC maintained its strong majority in the National Assembly in legislative elections held in January 2002, particularly after the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) boycotted the legislative elections. Jammeh won the 2006 election handily after the opposition coalition, the National Alliance for Democracy and Development, splintered earlier in the year. The voting was generally regarded as free and fair, though events from the run-up raised criticism from some. A journalist from the state television station assigned to the chief opposition candidate, Ousainou Darboe, was arrested. Additionally, Jammeh said, “I will develop the areas that vote for me, but if you don’t vote for me, don’t expect anything”. On 21 and 22 March 2006, amid tensions preceding the 2006 presidential elections, an alleged planned military coup was uncovered. President Yahya Jammeh immediately returned from a trip to Mauritania, many army officials were arrested, and prominent army officials fled the country. Some believe the planned coup was fabricated by the President for his own purposes, but no proof has been found. For their roles in an alleged 2009 coup plot, eight Gambians, including the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambian Armed Forces, a former head and deputy head of the National Intelligence Agency, and others were tried for treason, found guilty, and sentenced to death in July 2010. One of the convicted, a businessman, disappeared while in custody awaiting his appeal. Before that trial concluded, the former Chief of Defence Staff and the former Chief of the Gambia Naval Staff were charged with treason for their complicity in the failed 2006 coup. A key prosecution witness, serving a lengthy prison sentence for his role in the 2006 coup plot, received a presidential pardon, apparently in return for his testimony. The 1970 constitution, which divided the government into independent executive, legislative, and judicial branches, was suspended after the 1994 military coup. As part of the transition process, the AFPRC established the Constitution Review Commission (CRC) through decree in March 1995. In accordance with the timetable for the transition to a democratically elected government, the CRC drafted a new constitution for the Gambia, which was approved by referendum in August 1996. The constitution provides for a strong presidential government, a unicameral legislature, an independent judiciary, and the protection of human rights. In November 2011, elections were held under conditions that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) characterised as “not to be conducive for the conduct of free, fair and transparent polls”. These elections, which were not monitored by ECOWAS, returned Jammeh to another five-year term. On 22 August 2012, the Gambia announced it would execute all death-row convicts, 42 men and two women, by September 2012. The country had not executed anyone in the past 30 years. Nine were executed in August 2012. In December 2014, a failed coup attempt by American-Gambian dual citizens, including U.S. military veterans, was reported in the Gambia. On 11 December 2015, President Jammeh declared The Gambia to be an Islamic republic, in what he said was designed to distance the country further from its colonial past. The move was criticized by the opposition leader, who described it as unconstitutional. Nevertheless, media outlets in the state began referring to the country as the Islamic Republic of the Gambia. On October 25, president Yahya Jammeh signed a decree to intiiate the process of withdrawal from the Rome Statute which laid foundation to the International Criminal Court. The Gambia followed a formal policy of nonalignment throughout most of former President Jawara’s tenure. It maintained close relations with the United Kingdom, Senegal, and other African countries. The July 1994 coup strained the Gambia’s relationship with Western powers, particularly the United States, which until 2002 suspended most nonhumanitarian assistance in accordance with Section 508 of the Foreign Assistance Act. Since 1995, President Jammeh has established diplomatic relations with several additional countries, including Libya, suspended in 2010, and Cuba. The People’s Republic of China cut ties with the Gambia in 1995 after the latter established diplomatic links with Taiwan and re-established in 2016. The Gambia plays an active role in international affairs, especially West African and Islamic affairs, although its representation abroad is limited. As a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gambia has played an active role in that organisation’s efforts to resolve the civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone and contributed troops to the community’s ceasefire monitoring group (ECOMOG) in 1990 and (ECOMIL) in 2003. The Gambia has also sought to mediate disputes in nearby Guinea-Bissau and the neighbouring Casamance region of Senegal. The government of the Gambia believes Senegal was complicit in the March 2006 failed coup attempt. This has put increasing strains on relations between the Gambia and its neighbour. The subsequent worsening of the human rights situation has placed increasing strains on US–Gambian relations. The Gambia withdrew from the Commonwealth of Nations on 3 October 2013, the government stating it had “decided that the Gambia will never be a member of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any institution that represents an extension of colonialism”. Military The Gambian Armed Forces consists of the Gambia National Army, Republican Guards comprising a well-trained and equipped Presidential Guards and the Special Forces, and the Navy, all under the authority of the Ministry of Defence (a ministerial portfolio held by Jammeh). Prior to the 1994 coup, the Gambian Armed Forces received technical assistance and training from the United States, United Kingdom, People’s Republic of China, Nigeria, and Turkey. With the withdrawal of most of this aid, the Army has received renewed assistance from Turkey, Pakistan and others. A number of junior Gambian Army officers are regularly trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and sergeants from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment were observed training Gambian troops in Bakau in November 2010. The Gambia allowed its military training arrangement with Libya to expire in 2002. Members of the Gambian military participated in ECOMOG, the West African force deployed during the Liberian Civil War beginning in 1990. Gambian forces have subsequently participated in several other peacekeeping operations, including Bosnia, Kosovo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, and East Timor. The Gambia contributed 150 troops to Liberia in 2003 as part of the ECOMIL contingent. In 2004, the Gambia contributed a 196-man contingent to the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur. Responsibilities for internal security and law enforcement rest with the Gambian police under the Inspector General of Police and the Secretary of State for the Interior. Districts of the Gambia The Gambia is divided into eight local government areas, including the national capital, Banjul, which is classified as a city. The Divisions of the Gambia were created by the Independent Electoral Commission in accordance to Article 192 of the National Constitution. The local government areas are further subdivided (2013) into 43 districts. Of these, Kanifing and Kombo Saint Mary (which shares Brikama as a capital with the Brikama Local Government Area) are effectively part of the Greater Banjul area. The Gambia has a liberal, market-based economy characterised by traditional subsistence agriculture, a historic reliance on groundnuts (peanuts) for export earnings, a re-export trade built up around its ocean port, low import duties, minimal administrative procedures, a fluctuating exchange rate with no exchange controls, and a significant tourism industry. The World Bank pegs Gambian GDP for 2011 at US$898M; the International Monetary Fund puts it at US$977M for 2011. From 2006 to 2012, the Gambian economy grew annually at a pace of 5–6% of GDP. Agriculture accounts for roughly 30% of gross domestic product (GDP) and employs about 70% of the labour force. Within agriculture, peanut production accounts for 6.9% of GDP, other crops 8.3%, livestock 5.3%, fishing 1.8%, and forestry 0.5%. Industry accounts for about 8% of GDP and services around 58%. The limited amount of manufacturing is primarily agricultural-based (e.g., peanut processing, bakeries, a brewery, and a tannery). Other manufacturing activities include soap, soft drinks, and clothing. Previously, the United Kingdom and other EU countries constituted the major Gambian domestic export markets. However, in recent years Senegal, the United States, and Japan have become significant trade partners of the Gambia. In Africa, Senegal represented the biggest trade partner of the Gambia in 2007, which is a defining contrast to previous years that had Guinea-Bissau and Ghana as equally important trade partners. Globally, Denmark, the United States, and China have become important source countries for Gambian imports. The UK, Germany, Ivory Coast, and the Netherlands also provide a fair share of Gambian imports. The Gambian trade deficit for 2007 was $331 million. As of May 2009, 12 commercial banks were in the Gambia, including one Islamic bank. The oldest of these, Standard Chartered Bank, dates its presence back to the entry in 1894 of what shortly thereafter became Bank of British West Africa. In 2005, the Swiss-based banking group, International Commercial Bank, established a subsidiary and has now four branches in the country. In 2007, Nigeria’s Access Bank established a subsidiary that now has four branches in the country, in addition to its head office; the bank has pledged to open four more. In May 2009, the Lebanese Canadian Bank opened a subsidiary called Prime Bank. The urbanization rate as of 2011 was 57.3%. Provisional figures from the 2003 census show that the gap between the urban and rural populations is narrowing as more areas are declared urban. While urban migration, development projects, and modernisation are bringing more Gambians into contact with Western habits and values, indigenous forms of dress and celebration and the traditional emphasis on the extended family remain integral parts of everyday life. The UNDP’s Human Development Report for 2010 ranks the Gambia 151st out of 169 countries on its Human Development Index, putting it in the ‘Low Human Development’ category. This index compares life expectancy, years of schooling, gross national income (GNI) per capita and some other factors. The total fertility rate (TFR) was estimated at 3.98 children/woman in 2013. A variety of ethnic groups live in the Gambia, each preserving its own language and traditions. The Mandinka ethnicity is the largest, followed by the Fula, Wolof, Jola, Serahule, Serers, Karoninka, Manjago and the Bianunkas. The Krio people, locally known as Akus, constitute one of the smallest ethnic minorities in the Gambia. They are descendants of the Sierra Leone Creole people and have been traditionally concentrated in the capital. The roughly 3,500 non-African residents include Europeans and families of Lebanese origin (0.23% of the total population). Most of the European minority is British, although many of the British left after independence. English is the official language of the Gambia. Other languages are Mandinka, Wolof, Fula, Serer, Krio, jola and other indigenous vernaculars. Due to the country’s geographical setting, knowledge of French, an official language in much of West Africa is relatively widespread. The constitution mandates free and compulsory primary education in the Gambia. Lack of resources and educational infrastructure has made implementation of this difficult. In 1995, the gross primary enrollment rate was 77.1% and the net primary enrollment rate was 64.7%. School fees long prevented many children from attending school, but in February 1998, President Jammeh ordered the termination of fees for the first six years of schooling. Girls make up about 52% of primary school students. The figure may be lower for girls in rural areas, where cultural factors and poverty prevent parents from sending girls to school. Approximately 20% of school-age children attend Quranic schools. The current education system in the Gambia is indeed a national disaster which has become prevalent since Dictator Jammeh came to power. The ministry of education has many incompetent staff who cannot even write a proper sentence, let alone formulate meaningful education policies. The head of that ministry has no interest in advancement of the educational system of the country. Instead minister Fatou Lamin Faye is busy massaging the ego of dictator Yaya Jammeh by conducting unnecessary programs/ policies or beauty pageantry which are detrimental to the interest of Gambian people. The problems are too many for the dictatorial regime to overcome. There will never be improvement as long as the dictator is in power. The main problem starts with ministry of education that fails to design curriculum that suits the current national education needs. They have outdated curriculum of 20th century that is poorly implemented. The result is the failed outcome. Another huge problem of the Gambia’s educational system is lack of competent and well qualified teachers across the country. The Gambia College used to produce less than 40 highest certificate teachers graduates (HTC) in the 1990s but today the College produce close to one 1, 000 teachers of both PTC (primary teacher’s certificate) and HTC. Many of these teachers do not have entry qualifications. How can students pass their exams when majority of teachers are not even qualified to be enrolled at the college? Majority of teachers on training at the college do not have five credits. They don’t have credits in Englis and mathematics. Thanks to corruption and nepotism, we have all these teachers enrolled at college without proper qualifications. The massive enrollment of student teachers has significant impact on little resources available at the college because of large class size. The quality of education these student teachers get at the college is very low because of lack of learning materials such as curent textbooks, research articles, journals or sufficient internet at college library, poor student – professor ratio (if there is any qualified professors) and many other issues which students personally deals with in their daily lives such as little monthly stipends (250 dalasis), lack of transportation and housing. Majority of students at the college in 1990s used to live on the college campus and there was enough food and housing to cater for students needs but today 90 percent live outside the campus with significant problems. Those student teachers who are lucky to be enrolled in the college encounter so-called professors with outdated approach to 21st century learning needs such as lack of application of technology in their classroom presentation. Gambia college still lacks basic projectile or video presentations of important lectures. In a nutshell, there is zero use of latest technological innovations to help students at the college in their learning. The same scenario can be said about the university of the Gambia which also started mass production of graduates since 2005. However, if we want to have better educational system where students learn to develop themselves and strive hard to learn the values of life, we must focus our energy and resources on the college where it all begin. We must have the right people with right qualifications at the ministry of education – people who are honest, decent and determine to ensure that our brothers and sisters are successful in their education. I think our current students at the high schools are victims of failed education policies designed for mass production without any quality education. We need total transformation of the education system to suit the current national needs and also meet global standards. The current leadership has failed the younger generation both morally and educationally, which is it is about time the county changed course before the final distasteful disaster hits the Public expenditure was at 1.8% of the GDP in 2004, whereas private expenditure was at 5.0%. There were 11 physicians per 100,000 persons in the early 2000s. Life expectancy at birth was at 59.9 for females in 2005 and for males at 57.7 According to the World Health Organization in 2005, an estimated 78.3% of Gambian girls and women have suffered female genital mutilation. The 2010 maternal mortality rate per 100,000 births for Gambia is 400. This is compared with 281.3 in 2008 and 628.5 in 1990. The under-5 mortality rate, per 1,000 births, is 106 and the neonatal mortality, as a percentage of under-5 mortality, is 31. In Gambia, the number of midwives per 1,000 live births is five and the lifetime risk of death for pregnant women is one in 49. In October 2012, it was reported that the Gambia had made significant improvements in polio, measles immunisation, and the PCV-7 vaccine. The Gambia was certified as polio-free in 2004. “The Gambia EPI program is one of the best in the World Health Organization African Region,” Thomas Sukwa, a representative of the WHO, said, according to the Foroyaa newspaper. “It is indeed gratifying to note that the government of the Gambia remains committed to the global polio eradication initiative.” According to Vaccine News Daily The Gambia is tied for third place in Africa for measles immunisation among one-year-old children. The Gambia is tied for fourth place in the world for the DTP3 immunisation for one-year-old children. The Gambia is ranked second in Africa for “feverish children under the age of five who received antimalarial treatment, according to Trading Economics.” A group called Power Up Gambia operates in the Gambia to provide solar power technology to health care facilities, ensuring greater access to electricity. Recently, Riders for Health, an international aid group focused on sub-Saharan countries in Africa, was noted for providing enough health-care vehicles for the entire country. Riders for Health manage and maintain vehicles for the government. The initiative addresses a major barrier to universal health care—transport—and allows health workers to visit three times as many villages every week. Article 25 of the constitution protects the rights of citizens to practice any religion that they choose. In December 2015, Reuters reported that the Gambia was declared to be an Islamic state by the country’s president, Yahya Jammeh. Islam is the predominant religion, practised by 90% of the country’s population. The majority of the Muslims in the Gambia adhere to Sunni laws and traditions, while large concentrations follow the Ahmadiyya tradition. Virtually all commercial life in the Gambia comes to a standstill during major Muslim holidays, including Eid al-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr. Most Muslims in the Gambia follow the Maliki school of jurisprudence. Also, a Shiite Muslim community exists in the Gambia, mainly from Lebanese and other Arab immigrants to the region. The Christian community represents about 8% of the population. Residing in the western and the southern parts of the Gambia, most of the Christian community identifies themselves as Roman Catholic. However, smaller Christian groups are present, such as Anglicans, Methodists, Baptists, Seventh-day Adventists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and small evangelical denominations. The remaining 2% of the population adheres to indigenous beliefs, such as the Serer religion. Serer religion encompasses cosmology and a belief in a supreme deity called Rog. Some of its religious festivals include the Xoy, Mbosseh, and Randou Rande. Each year, adherents to Serer religion make the annual pilgrimage to Sine in Senegal for the Xoy divination ceremony. Serer religion also has a rather significant imprint on Senegambian Muslim society in that all Senegambian Muslim festivals such as “Tobaski”, “Gamo”, “Koriteh” and “Weri Kor” are loanwords from the Serer religion as they were ancient Serer festivals. Like the Serers, the Jola people also have their own religious customs. One of the major religious ceremonies of the Jolas is the Boukout. Due to immigration from South Asia, Buddhists, Hindus and followers of the Bahá’í Faith are present. Although the Gambia is the smallest country on mainland Africa, its culture is the product of very diverse influences. The national borders outline a narrow strip on either side of the River Gambia, a body of water that has played a vital part in the nation’s destiny and is known locally simply as “the River.” Without natural barriers, the Gambia has become home to most of the ethnic groups that are present throughout western Africa, especially those in Senegal. Europeans also figure prominently in Gambian history because the River Gambia is navigable deep into the continent, a geographic feature that made this area one of the most profitable sites for the slave trade from the 15th through the 17th centuries. It also made it strategic to the halt of this trade once it was outlawed in the 19th century.) Some of this history was popularised in the Alex Haley book and TV series Roots which was set in the Gambia. The music of the Gambia is closely linked musically with that of its neighbour, Senegal, which surrounds its inland frontiers completely. It fuses popular Western music and dance, with sabar, the traditional drumming and dance music of the Wolof and Serer people. Critics have accused the government of restricting free speech. A law passed in 2002 created a commission with the power to issue licenses and imprison journalists; in 2004, additional legislation allowed prison sentences for libel and slander and cancelled all print and broadcasting licenses, forcing media groups to re-register at five times the original cost. Three Gambian journalists have been arrested since the coup attempt. It has been suggested that they were imprisoned for criticising the government’s economic policy, or for stating that a former interior minister and security chief was among the plotters. Newspaper editor Deyda Hydara was shot to death under unexplained circumstances, days after the 2004 legislation took effect. Licensing fees are high for newspapers and radio stations, and the only nationwide stations are tightly controlled by the government. Reporters Without Borders has accused “President Yahya Jammeh’s police state” of using murder, arson, unlawful arrest and death threats against journalists. In December 2010 Musa Saidykhan, former editor of The Independent newspaper, was awarded US$200,000 by the ECOWAS Court in Abuja, Nigeria. The court found the Government of the Gambia guilty of torture while he was detained without trial at the National Intelligence Agency. Apparently he was suspected of knowing about the 2006 failed coup.
Time is the best Judge. 22 years down the memory lane, Malawians are in tears. The Celebrations and Euphoria of May 1994 are long gone. Tears of joy have subsided into real tears of despair as poverty deepens. The Multiparty Democracy and Human Rights, they had craved for, have brought more than what they bargained for. Malawi today has descended into the deeper abyss of real abject poverty. The poorest country in the world and probably also the most corrupt country where the State House, the Army, the Police, various Ministries and State Institutions have taken turns in looting public resources with impunity. Malawians are living an empty and meaningless political freedom.
Social ills are breeding. Serious violent crimes are on the increase. Criminals are on the loose, enjoying the fruits of Democracy and Human Rights where lives of criminals are more sacred than those of innocent citizens. Education system has virtually collapsed. Hospitals are concentration camps where people await death. Jobs are scarce. Donor countries have all fled. Today, Malawians remember Dr Banda with tears in their eyes. Tears of remorse and regret. Today, Malawians agree on one thing, Dr Banda was ruthless mostly to thieves, political opportunists, provocateurs and those dreaming to take power by force. The country was more agitated with time frame, 30 years was a long time to dance the same song. Anything against Dr Banda was taken as a gospel truth. The nation turned to foreign media to learn how bad Dr Banda was. In the changing new world-order, Dr Banda was used and dumped by the West. He was left lonely.
The similarities in the experiences of Malawians and Gambians under their respective ‘Dictators’ are so striking. It is a scary thought to think that the Gambians may walk the same path. Time is the best Judge. 22 years with one man is a long time and justifiably depressing, but don’t throw away the baby together with the bucket of dirty water.
The attitudes of the US and Western Countries must be appreciated with caution. Their political support can be deceptive. When faced with a strong character, they throw a Human Rights Card to incite the locals and instigate regime change. Examples are many but to cite a few: Iraq. Iran. Yemen. Nicaragua. Argentina. Cuba. Uganda. Libya. Today it is Turkey. They are constantly on the neck of China. If US or the West were truly the guardian of Human Rights, then Palestine would be a Sovereign State today. There would be no Guantanamo Bay Prison. Most importantly, dictators wouldn’t have lasted for so long. Dictators are played to achieve strategic goals in creating and maintaining spheres of influence for their own good.
Taking his turn at The United Nations, President Yahya Jammeh had this to say about the US and the West.
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to UN 2014 – You Cannot Have Your Cake And Eat It
In September 2008, they danced and celebrated when President Thabo Mbeki was forced to resign. The ANC recalled him. They accused him of having dictatorial tendencies. He allegedly manipulated state security agencies to weaken his political foes. Today, the majority of South Africans are all united in one thing: President Jacob Zuma must go.They allege that he is probably the most corrupt, shameless and incompetent leader that South Africa ever had in history.
South Africa will be in for a very bumpy ride if Zuma seriously looks for traitors in his midst who “serve foreign masters” to head off the rising tide of criticism of his tarnished presidency.
President Jacob Zuma has had his back to the wall. The National Executive of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) met at a hotel in Pretoria over the weekend of November 26-27.
For the journalists who hung around outside the ANC meeting to decide the fate of their president, it was a long and dreary wait, which continued into the Monday. The president was facing numerous allegations, ranging from corruption and bringing the ANC into disrepute to – perhaps most telling of all – charges of allowing the opposition to take key cities during municipal elections earlier this year.
A number of cabinet ministers got up to call for his resignation, but in the end attempts to remove Zuma as president failed. The ANC rallied round, declaring that his detractors would not be punished for their opposition.
A familiar scapegoat
On the face of it, this was a bruising victory for the president, but nothing more. But there was one really worrying development. According to Bloomberg, Zuma used a particularly toxic argument to face down his critics: he blamed Western intelligence agencies for the criticism he was facing, saying he would not hand himself over to his enemies.
If this had been a one-off it might be possible to dismiss it as the bluster of a man fighting for his political life. But it is not. Blaming Western intelligence agencies, and their local lackeys, for all of South Africa’s troubles has been the hallmark of politics whenever the ANC leadership hits a sticky patch.
In May this year, one of the country’s best known commentators, Gareth van Onselen, wrote in financial newspaper Business Day that he was aware of at least ten recent examples of this behaviour.
Under pressure the African National Congress (ANC) has historically relied on one red herring above all others to negate responsibility and divert attention from dissatisfaction with its own performance: a “third force”, be it the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) or white supremacists, is supposedly the root cause of its many and varied problems. Always unseen, never proven and yet constantly alluded to, its claims to this effect are the ultimate abdication of agency.
Some of these conspiracies were truly bizarre. They include an allegation that former President Thabo Mbeki made at an ANC caucus meeting in October 2000 accusing the CIA of being part of a “conspiracy” to promote the view that HIV causes AIDS.
If Mbeki occasionally used the CIA as a scapegoat, Zuma has perfected the technique. It should not be forgotten that Zuma was a leading member of the ANC’s military intelligence while in exile. The organisation he ran, iMbokodo, was known as “The Grindstone”. The ANC’s internal inquiry into the atrocities committed against its own members in guerrilla camps in Angola in 1983, described iMbokodo as “the most notorious and infamous department in the camps and perhaps in the whole movement”.
Turning to old friends
In his book, External Mission: The ANC in Exile 1960-1990, the historian Stephen Ellis said Zuma’s time in iMbokodo shaped the rest of his life. “For the remainder of his political career, this experience in charge of intelligence was to be Zuma’s key institutional base,” Ellis wrote.
According to Ronnie Kasrils, intelligence minister under Mbeki who spent years in the ANC underground with Zuma, the president drew extensively on his former security colleagues when he came to power. “The first people he appointed were in his security team,” said Kasrils in an interview in The Sunday Times newspaper earlier this year.
It is this reliance on the intelligence community and their penance for conspiracies that is the hallmark of the Zuma presidency. He is now in his second – and final – presidential term. As his power gradually wanes, Zuma faces the looming possibility of imprisonment once he loses office.
As the South African journalist Stephen Grootes concluded in his analysisof the NEC’s decision not to oust Zuma, the president may well turn to various arms of the security services to counter his critics.
Zuma may try to use the security cluster, the Hawks, the spooks, the Nhlekos, Ntlemezas and the Mahlobos against them. Phones will be re-tapped, contacts re-monitored, charges laid again. It will become even harder to determine fact from fiction.
South Africa will be in for a very bumpy ride if Zuma seriously looks for traitors in his midst who “serve foreign masters” to head off the rising tide of criticism of his tarnished presidency.
This article was first published in The Conversation
The Gambia, officially the Islamic Republic of The Gambia is a country in West Africa mostly surrounded by Senegal with a short strip of its coastline bordered with the Atlantic Ocean at its western end. It is the smallest country in mainland Africa.
The Gambia is a very small and narrow country whose borders mirror the meandering Gambia River.
The Gambia is less than 50 km wide at its widest point, with a total area of 11,295 km2. About 1,300 km2, 11.5% of the Gambia’s area is covered by water. It is the smallest country on the African mainland. In comparative terms, the Gambia has a total area slightly less than that of the island of Jamaica.
Senegal surrounds the Gambia on three sides, with 80 km of coastline on the Atlantic Ocean marking its western extremity.
The present boundaries were defined in 1889 after an agreement between the United Kingdom and France. During the negotiations between the French and the British in Paris, the French initially gave the British around 320 km of the Gambia River to control. Starting with the placement of boundary markers in 1891, it took nearly 15 years after the Paris meetings to determine the final borders of the Gambia. The resulting series of straight lines and arcs gave the British control of areas about 16 km north and south of the Gambia River.
The Gambia is situated on either side of the Gambia River, the nation’s namesake, which flows through the centre of the Gambia and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Its area is 10,689 square kilometres with a population of 1,882,450 at the 15 April 2013 census. Banjul is the Gambian capital, and the largest cities are Serekunda and Brikama.
The Gambia shares historical roots with many other West African nations in the slave trade, which was the key factor in the placing and keeping of a colony on the Gambia River, first by the Portuguese, during which era it was known as A Gâmbia. Later, on 25 May 1765, The Gambia was made a part of the British colony when the government formally assumed control, establishing the Province of Senegambia.
On 18 February 1965, The Gambia gained independence from the United Kingdom. Since then, the Gambia has had two leaders: the first was Dawda Jawara, who ruled from 1970 until 1994, when current leader Yahya Jammeh seized power in a coup as a young army officer.
The Gambia’s economy is dominated by farming, fishing, and especially tourism. About a third of the population lives below the international poverty line of US$1.25 per day.
Following the December 1st 2016 elections, the elections commission declared Adama Barrow winner of the elections.
Adama Barrow, a property developer – age 51 – who has no history of political office, won the presidential election with 45.5% of the vote – 263,515 votes, while Pres. Yahya Jammeh took 212,099 (36.7%) votes. A third party candidate, Mama Kandeh, won 102,969 votes (17.8%). Hundreds of Gambians took to the streets to celebrate one of the biggest election upsets West Africa has ever seen. President-Elect Barrow said his shock win of the Gambian election heralds new hope for the country. He won the presidential nomination in order to lead an opposition coalition of 7 parties – the largest of its kind since independence, the AFP news agency reported at the time. Barrow promised to revive the country’s struggling economy, which has forced thousands of Gambians to make the perilous journey to Europe. He has criticized the lack of a 2-term limit on the presidency and says he would introduce a 3-year transitional government. He has also promised to return The Gambia to its membership of the Commonwealth of Nations and to restore the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.
Adama Barrow was born in 1965 near the eastern market town of Basse. He moved to London in the 2000s where he reportedly used to work as a security guard at an Argos catalogue store. In 2006 he returned to The Gambia to set up his own property company, which he still runs today.
Pres. Jammeh , an authoritarian who ruled for 22 years, confirmed he would step down. In 1994 Jammeh took power in a bloodless coup and has ruled the country with an iron fist ever since.
Background
Arab traders provided the first written accounts of the Gambia area in the ninth and tenth centuries. During the tenth century, Muslim merchants and scholars established communities in several West African commercial centres. Both groups established trans-Saharan trade routes, leading to a large export trade in slaves, gold and ivory, as well as imports of manufactured goods.
By the 11th or 12th century, the rulers of kingdoms such as Takrur, a monarchy centred on the Senegal River just to the north, ancient Ghana and Gao, had converted to Islam and had appointed to their courts Muslims who were literate in the Arabic language. At the beginning of the 14th century, most of what is today called Gambia was part of the Mali Empire. The Portuguese reached this area by sea in the mid-15th century, and began to dominate overseas trade.
In 1588, the claimant to the Portuguese throne, António, Prior of Crato, sold exclusive trade rights on the Gambia River to English merchants. Letters patent from Queen Elizabeth I confirmed the grant. In 1618, King James I of England granted a charter to an English company for trade with the Gambia and the Gold Coast (now Ghana). Between 1651 and 1661, some parts of the Gambia were under the rule of the Duchy of Courland and Semigallia, and were bought by Prince Jacob Kettler, who was a Polish-Lithuanian vassal.
During the late 17th century and throughout the 18th century, the British Empire and the French Empire struggled continually for political and commercial supremacy in the regions of the Senegal River and the Gambia River. The British Empire occupied the Gambia when an expedition led by Augustus Keppel landed there following the Capture of Senegal in 1758. The 1783 First Treaty of Versailles gave Great Britain possession of the Gambia River, but the French retained a tiny enclave at Albreda on the river’s north bank. This was finally ceded to the United Kingdom in 1856.
As many as three million slaves may have been taken from this general region during the three centuries that the transatlantic slave trade operated. It is not known how many slaves were taken by intertribal wars or Muslim traders before the transatlantic slave trade began. Most of those taken were sold by other Africans to Europeans: some were prisoners of intertribal wars; some were victims sold because of unpaid debts; and many others were simply victims of kidnapping.
Traders initially sent slaves to Europe to work as servants until the market for labour expanded in the West Indies and North America in the 18th century. In 1807, the United Kingdom abolished the slave trade throughout its empire. It also tried, unsuccessfully, to end the slave trade in the Gambia. Slave ships intercepted by the Royal Navy’s West Africa Squadron in the Atlantic were also returned to the Gambia, with liberated slaves released on MacCarthy Island far up the Gambia River where they were expected to establish new lives. The British established the military post of Bathurst (now Banjul) in 1816.
In the ensuing years, Banjul was at times under the jurisdiction of the British Governor-General in Sierra Leone.
In 1888, The Gambia became a separate colony.
An agreement with the French Republic in 1889 established the present boundaries. The Gambia became a British Crown colony called British Gambia, divided for administrative purposes into the colony (city of Banjul and the surrounding area) and the protectorate (remainder of the territory). The Gambia received its own executive and legislative councils in 1901, and it gradually progressed toward self-government.
Slavery was abolished in 1906 and following a brief conflict between the colonial forces and rebellious indigenous inhabitants British colonial authority was firmly established.
During World War II, some soldiers fought with the Allies of World War II. Though these soldiers fought mostly in Burma, some died closer to home and a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery is in Fajara. Banjul contained an airstrip for the US Army Air Forces and a port of call for Allied naval convoys.
After World War II, the pace of constitutional reform increased. Following general elections in 1962, the United Kingdom granted full internal self-governance in the following year.
The Gambia achieved independence on 18 February 1965, as a constitutional monarchy within the Commonwealth, with Elizabeth II as Queen of The Gambia, represented by the Governor-General. Shortly thereafter, the national government held a referendum proposing that the country become a republic. This referendum failed to receive the two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution, but the results won widespread attention abroad as testimony to The Gambia’s observance of secret balloting, honest elections, civil rights, and liberties.
On 24 April 1970, The Gambia became a republic within the Commonwealth, following a second referendum. Prime Minister Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara assumed the office of President, an executive post, combining the offices of head of state and head of government.
President Sir Dawda Jawara was re-elected five times. An attempted coup on 29 July 1981 followed a weakening of the economy and allegations of corruption against leading politicians. The coup attempt occurred while President Jawara was visiting London and was carried out by the leftist National Revolutionary Council, composed of Kukoi Samba Sanyang’s Socialist and Revolutionary Labour Party (SRLP) and elements of the Field Force, a paramilitary force which constituted the bulk of the country’s armed forces.
President Jawara requested military aid from Senegal, which deployed 400 troops to The Gambia on 31 July. By 6 August, some 2,700 Senegalese troops had been deployed, defeating the rebel force. Between 500 and 800 people were killed during the coup and the ensuing violence. In 1982, in the aftermath of the 1981 attempted coup, Senegal and The Gambia signed a treaty of confederation. The Senegambia Confederation aimed to combine the armed forces of the two states and to unify their economies and currencies. After just seven years, The Gambia permanently withdrew from the confederation in 1989.
In 1994, the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) deposed the Jawara government and banned opposition political activity. Lieutenant Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, chairman of the AFPRC, became head of state. Jammeh was just 29 years old at the time of the coup. The AFPRC announced a transition plan for return to democratic civilian government. The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) was established in 1996 to conduct national elections and transformed into the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in 1997 and became responsible for registration of voters and for the conduct of elections and referendums.
In late 2001 and early 2002, The Gambia completed a full cycle of presidential, legislative, and local elections, which foreign observers deemed free, fair, and transparent, albeit with some shortcomings. President Yahya Jammeh, who was elected to continue in the position he had assumed during the coup, took the oath of office again on 21 December 2001. Jammeh’s Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) maintained its strong majority in the National Assembly, particularly after the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) boycotted the legislative elections. It has participated in elections since, however.
On 2 October 2013, The Gambian interior minister announced that The Gambia would leave the Commonwealth of Nations with immediate effect, ending 48 years of membership of the organisation. The Gambian Government said it had “decided that The Gambia will never be a member of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any institution that represents an extension of colonialism”.
Incumbent president Jammeh faced opposition leaders Adama Barrow from the Independent Coalition of parties and Mamma Kandeh from the Gambia Democratic Congress party in the December 2016 presidential elections.
Gambia sentenced main opposition leader and human rights advocate Ousainou Darboe to 3 years in prison in July 2016, disqualifying him from running in the presidential election.
The climate in the Gambia closely resembles that of neighbouring Senegal, of southern Mali, and of the northern part of Benin.
The Gambia’s climate is a sub-tropical climate with two variations of distinct dry and rainy seasons. The dry season generally starts in October and ends around mid-June each year. The best time of the year to go on holiday to Gambia is between early November to early April, when the beaches are a lot more pleasant for sunbathing.
Fanned by the north-east trade winds the average daytime temperature along the Atlantic beach hotel resorts is 24 Centigrade / 75.2 Fahrenheit. The average daytime temperature for the whole country is 32°C / 91°F.
In the evenings the temperature drops to around 16°C / 60°F. Along the western part of the country, known as he Kombos, temperatures are moderated by Atlantic Ocean with less seasonal and daily variability in daytime temperatures. There are about 9 hours of sunshine everyday with virtually clear skies during the dry spell.
Between January to May the humidity level is at 50-60%. This period is characterised by several phases. The first half of this period is generally cool and dry and the early stages can sometimes be marked by cloudy days but no rain and there is considerable cooling off in the evening. The second half is marked by very cool, dry winds in the evenings and warm sunny days on the coast and at the capital.
Up-country, between February and May, the climate is characterised by the so called Harmattan is characterised by very dry, dusty winds which adds a haze to the atmosphere making visibility difficult (50m.) and puts a blanket of fine dust particles from the Sahara and Sahel) over the land.
The other distinct climatic season is the rainy season, known locally as “Nawet”, which is caused by the summer heat causing the air in the Sahara to rise thus creating an area of low pressure which encourages monsoons as it meets with the north east trade winds coming of the Atlantic Ocean in an inter-tropical front. Fog can occur off the coast when the relatively warm Guinea stream meets the cooler Canary current. This rainy period starts around the middle of June and ends around the middle of October with August being the wettest month of the year. Relative humidity levels can rise to 95% and temperatures can reach a skin tingling 43 Celsius / 109.4 Fahrenheit.
The annual precipitation in most parts of the country is around 51 inches (1,296 Millimetres) and sunny periods occur on most days. The storms are very often short and spectacular as huge volumes of rain descend on the land transforming from brown parched patches to a to a rich green landscape of foliage. Normally the cloudbursts occur during the night time and when they occur during the day they are short-lived leaving clear blue skies. For birdwatchers and anglers this is the best time to come and visit Gambia as the land and wildlife burst into life.
Following independence in 1965, the Gambia conducted freely contested elections every five years. Each election was won by The People’s Progressive Party (PPP), headed by Dawda Jawara. The PPP dominated Gambian politics for nearly 30 years. After spearheading the movement toward complete independence from Britain, the PPP was voted into power and was never seriously challenged by any opposition party. The last elections under the PPP regime were held in April 1992.
In 1994, following corruption allegations against the Jawara regime and widespread discontent in the army, a largely bloodless and successful coup d’état installed army Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh into power. Politicians from deposed President Jawara’s PPP and other senior government officials were banned from participating in politics until July 2001. A presidential election took place in September 1996, in which Yahya Jammeh won 56% of the vote. The legislative elections held in January 1997 were dominated by the APRC, which captured 33 out of 45 seats.
In July 2001, the ban on Jawara-era political parties and politicians was lifted. Four registered opposition parties participated in 18 October 2001 presidential election, which the incumbent, President Yahya Jammeh, won with almost 53% of the votes. The APRC maintained its strong majority in the National Assembly in legislative elections held in January 2002, particularly after the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) boycotted the legislative elections.
Jammeh won the 2006 election handily after the opposition coalition, the National Alliance for Democracy and Development, splintered earlier in the year. The voting was generally regarded as free and fair, though events from the run-up raised criticism from some. A journalist from the state television station assigned to the chief opposition candidate, Ousainou Darboe, was arrested. Additionally, Jammeh said, “I will develop the areas that vote for me, but if you don’t vote for me, don’t expect anything”.
On 21 and 22 March 2006, amid tensions preceding the 2006 presidential elections, an alleged planned military coup was uncovered. President Yahya Jammeh immediately returned from a trip to Mauritania, many army officials were arrested, and prominent army officials fled the country. Some believe the planned coup was fabricated by the President for his own purposes, but no proof has been found.
For their roles in an alleged 2009 coup plot, eight Gambians, including the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambian Armed Forces, a former head and deputy head of the National Intelligence Agency, and others were tried for treason, found guilty, and sentenced to death in July 2010. One of the convicted, a businessman, disappeared while in custody awaiting his appeal. Before that trial concluded, the former Chief of Defence Staff and the former Chief of the Gambia Naval Staff were charged with treason for their complicity in the failed 2006 coup. A key prosecution witness, serving a lengthy prison sentence for his role in the 2006 coup plot, received a presidential pardon, apparently in return for his testimony.
The 1970 constitution, which divided the government into independent executive, legislative, and judicial branches, was suspended after the 1994 military coup. As part of the transition process, the AFPRC established the Constitution Review Commission (CRC) through decree in March 1995. In accordance with the timetable for the transition to a democratically elected government, the CRC drafted a new constitution for the Gambia, which was approved by referendum in August 1996. The constitution provides for a strong presidential government, a unicameral legislature, an independent judiciary, and the protection of human rights.
In November 2011, elections were held under conditions that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) characterised as “not to be conducive for the conduct of free, fair and transparent polls”. These elections, which were not monitored by ECOWAS, returned Jammeh to another five-year term.
On 22 August 2012, the Gambia announced it would execute all death-row convicts, 42 men and two women, by September 2012. The country had not executed anyone in the past 30 years. Nine were executed in August 2012.
In December 2014, a failed coup attempt by American-Gambian dual citizens, including U.S. military veterans, was reported in the Gambia.
On 11 December 2015, President Jammeh declared The Gambia to be an Islamic republic, in what he said was designed to distance the country further from its colonial past. The move was criticized by the opposition leader, who described it as unconstitutional. Nevertheless, media outlets in the state began referring to the country as the Islamic Republic of the Gambia.
On October 25, president Yahya Jammeh signed a decree to intiiate the process of withdrawal from the Rome Statute which laid foundation to the International Criminal Court.
The Gambia followed a formal policy of nonalignment throughout most of former President Jawara’s tenure. It maintained close relations with the United Kingdom, Senegal, and other African countries. The July 1994 coup strained the Gambia’s relationship with Western powers, particularly the United States, which until 2002 suspended most nonhumanitarian assistance in accordance with Section 508 of the Foreign Assistance Act. Since 1995, President Jammeh has established diplomatic relations with several additional countries, including Libya, suspended in 2010, and Cuba. The People’s Republic of China cut ties with the Gambia in 1995 after the latter established diplomatic links with Taiwan and re-established in 2016.
The Gambia plays an active role in international affairs, especially West African and Islamic affairs, although its representation abroad is limited. As a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gambia has played an active role in that organisation’s efforts to resolve the civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone and contributed troops to the community’s ceasefire monitoring group (ECOMOG) in 1990 and (ECOMIL) in 2003.
The Gambia has also sought to mediate disputes in nearby Guinea-Bissau and the neighbouring Casamance region of Senegal. The government of the Gambia believes Senegal was complicit in the March 2006 failed coup attempt. This has put increasing strains on relations between the Gambia and its neighbour. The subsequent worsening of the human rights situation has placed increasing strains on US–Gambian relations.
The Gambia withdrew from the Commonwealth of Nations on 3 October 2013, the government stating it had “decided that the Gambia will never be a member of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any institution that represents an extension of colonialism”.
Military
The Gambian Armed Forces consists of the Gambia National Army, Republican Guards comprising a well-trained and equipped Presidential Guards and the Special Forces, and the Navy, all under the authority of the Ministry of Defence (a ministerial portfolio held by Jammeh). Prior to the 1994 coup, the Gambian Armed Forces received technical assistance and training from the United States, United Kingdom, People’s Republic of China, Nigeria, and Turkey. With the withdrawal of most of this aid, the Army has received renewed assistance from Turkey, Pakistan and others. A number of junior Gambian Army officers are regularly trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and sergeants from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment were observed training Gambian troops in Bakau in November 2010.
The Gambia allowed its military training arrangement with Libya to expire in 2002.
Members of the Gambian military participated in ECOMOG, the West African force deployed during the Liberian Civil War beginning in 1990. Gambian forces have subsequently participated in several other peacekeeping operations, including Bosnia, Kosovo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, and East Timor. The Gambia contributed 150 troops to Liberia in 2003 as part of the ECOMIL contingent. In 2004, the Gambia contributed a 196-man contingent to the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur. Responsibilities for internal security and law enforcement rest with the Gambian police under the Inspector General of Police and the Secretary of State for the Interior.
Districts of the Gambia
The Gambia is divided into eight local government areas, including the national capital, Banjul, which is classified as a city. The Divisions of the Gambia were created by the Independent Electoral Commission in accordance to Article 192 of the National Constitution.
The local government areas are further subdivided (2013) into 43 districts. Of these, Kanifing and Kombo Saint Mary (which shares Brikama as a capital with the Brikama Local Government Area) are effectively part of the Greater Banjul area.
The Gambia has a liberal, market-based economy characterised by traditional subsistence agriculture, a historic reliance on groundnuts (peanuts) for export earnings, a re-export trade built up around its ocean port, low import duties, minimal administrative procedures, a fluctuating exchange rate with no exchange controls, and a significant tourism industry.
The World Bank pegs Gambian GDP for 2011 at US$898M; the International Monetary Fund puts it at US$977M for 2011.
From 2006 to 2012, the Gambian economy grew annually at a pace of 5–6% of GDP.
Agriculture accounts for roughly 30% of gross domestic product (GDP) and employs about 70% of the labour force. Within agriculture, peanut production accounts for 6.9% of GDP, other crops 8.3%, livestock 5.3%, fishing 1.8%, and forestry 0.5%. Industry accounts for about 8% of GDP and services around 58%. The limited amount of manufacturing is primarily agricultural-based (e.g., peanut processing, bakeries, a brewery, and a tannery). Other manufacturing activities include soap, soft drinks, and clothing.
Previously, the United Kingdom and other EU countries constituted the major Gambian domestic export markets. However, in recent years Senegal, the United States, and Japan have become significant trade partners of the Gambia. In Africa, Senegal represented the biggest trade partner of the Gambia in 2007, which is a defining contrast to previous years that had Guinea-Bissau and Ghana as equally important trade partners. Globally, Denmark, the United States, and China have become important source countries for Gambian imports. The UK, Germany, Ivory Coast, and the Netherlands also provide a fair share of Gambian imports. The Gambian trade deficit for 2007 was $331 million.
As of May 2009, 12 commercial banks were in the Gambia, including one Islamic bank. The oldest of these, Standard Chartered Bank, dates its presence back to the entry in 1894 of what shortly thereafter became Bank of British West Africa. In 2005, the Swiss-based banking group, International Commercial Bank, established a subsidiary and has now four branches in the country. In 2007, Nigeria’s Access Bank established a subsidiary that now has four branches in the country, in addition to its head office; the bank has pledged to open four more.
In May 2009, the Lebanese Canadian Bank opened a subsidiary called Prime Bank.
The urbanization rate as of 2011 was 57.3%. Provisional figures from the 2003 census show that the gap between the urban and rural populations is narrowing as more areas are declared urban. While urban migration, development projects, and modernisation are bringing more Gambians into contact with Western habits and values, indigenous forms of dress and celebration and the traditional emphasis on the extended family remain integral parts of everyday life.
The UNDP’s Human Development Report for 2010 ranks the Gambia 151st out of 169 countries on its Human Development Index, putting it in the ‘Low Human Development’ category. This index compares life expectancy, years of schooling, gross national income (GNI) per capita and some other factors.
The total fertility rate (TFR) was estimated at 3.98 children/woman in 2013.
A variety of ethnic groups live in the Gambia, each preserving its own language and traditions. The Mandinka ethnicity is the largest, followed by the Fula, Wolof, Jola, Serahule, Serers, Karoninka, Manjago and the Bianunkas. The Krio people, locally known as Akus, constitute one of the smallest ethnic minorities in the Gambia. They are descendants of the Sierra Leone Creole people and have been traditionally concentrated in the capital.
The roughly 3,500 non-African residents include Europeans and families of Lebanese origin (0.23% of the total population). Most of the European minority is British, although many of the British left after independence.
English is the official language of the Gambia. Other languages are Mandinka, Wolof, Fula, Serer, Krio, jola and other indigenous vernaculars. Due to the country’s geographical setting, knowledge of French, an official language in much of West Africa is relatively widespread.
The constitution mandates free and compulsory primary education in the Gambia. Lack of resources and educational infrastructure has made implementation of this difficult. In 1995, the gross primary enrollment rate was 77.1% and the net primary enrollment rate was 64.7%. School fees long prevented many children from attending school, but in February 1998, President Jammeh ordered the termination of fees for the first six years of schooling. Girls make up about 52% of primary school students. The figure may be lower for girls in rural areas, where cultural factors and poverty prevent parents from sending girls to school. Approximately 20% of school-age children attend Quranic schools.
The current education system in the Gambia is indeed a national disaster which has become prevalent since Dictator Jammeh came to power. The ministry of education has many incompetent staff who cannot even write a proper sentence, let alone formulate meaningful education policies. The head of that ministry has no interest in advancement of the educational system of the country. Instead minister Fatou Lamin Faye is busy massaging the ego of dictator Yaya Jammeh by conducting unnecessary programs/ policies or beauty pageantry which are detrimental to the interest of Gambian people. The problems are too many for the dictatorial regime to overcome. There will never be improvement as long as the dictator is in power. The main problem starts with ministry of education that fails to design curriculum that suits the current national education needs. They have outdated curriculum of 20th century that is poorly implemented. The result is the failed outcome.
Another huge problem of the Gambia’s educational system is lack of competent and well qualified teachers across the country. The Gambia College used to produce less than 40 highest certificate teachers graduates (HTC) in the 1990s but today the College produce close to one 1, 000 teachers of both PTC (primary teacher’s certificate) and HTC. Many of these teachers do not have entry qualifications. How can students pass their exams when majority of teachers are not even qualified to be enrolled at the college? Majority of teachers on training at the college do not have five credits. They don’t have credits in Englis and mathematics. Thanks to corruption and nepotism, we have all these teachers enrolled at college without proper qualifications. The massive enrollment of student teachers has significant impact on little resources available at the college because of large class size. The quality of education these student teachers get at the college is very low because of lack of learning materials such as curent textbooks, research articles, journals or sufficient internet at college library, poor student – professor ratio (if there is any qualified professors) and many other issues which students personally deals with in their daily lives such as little monthly stipends (250 dalasis), lack of transportation and housing. Majority of students at the college in 1990s used to live on the college campus and there was enough food and housing to cater for students needs but today 90 percent live outside the campus with significant problems.
Those student teachers who are lucky to be enrolled in the college encounter so-called professors with outdated approach to 21st century learning needs such as lack of application of technology in their classroom presentation. Gambia college still lacks basic projectile or video presentations of important lectures. In a nutshell, there is zero use of latest technological innovations to help students at the college in their learning. The same scenario can be said about the university of the Gambia which also started mass production of graduates since 2005.
However, if we want to have better educational system where students learn to develop themselves and strive hard to learn the values of life, we must focus our energy and resources on the college where it all begin. We must have the right people with right qualifications at the ministry of education – people who are honest, decent and determine to ensure that our brothers and sisters are successful in their education. I think our current students at the high schools are victims of failed education policies designed for mass production without any quality education. We need total transformation of the education system to suit the current national needs and also meet global standards. The current leadership has failed the younger generation both morally and educationally, which is it is about time the county changed course before the final distasteful disaster hits the
Public expenditure was at 1.8% of the GDP in 2004, whereas private expenditure was at 5.0%. There were 11 physicians per 100,000 persons in the early 2000s. Life expectancy at birth was at 59.9 for females in 2005 and for males at 57.7
According to the World Health Organization in 2005, an estimated 78.3% of Gambian girls and women have suffered female genital mutilation.
The 2010 maternal mortality rate per 100,000 births for Gambia is 400. This is compared with 281.3 in 2008 and 628.5 in 1990. The under-5 mortality rate, per 1,000 births, is 106 and the neonatal mortality, as a percentage of under-5 mortality, is 31. In Gambia, the number of midwives per 1,000 live births is five and the lifetime risk of death for pregnant women is one in 49.
In October 2012, it was reported that the Gambia had made significant improvements in polio, measles immunisation, and the PCV-7 vaccine.
The Gambia was certified as polio-free in 2004. “The Gambia EPI program is one of the best in the World Health Organization African Region,” Thomas Sukwa, a representative of the WHO, said, according to the Foroyaa newspaper. “It is indeed gratifying to note that the government of the Gambia remains committed to the global polio eradication initiative.”
According to Vaccine News Daily
The Gambia is tied for third place in Africa for measles immunisation among one-year-old children.
The Gambia is tied for fourth place in the world for the DTP3 immunisation for one-year-old children.
The Gambia is ranked second in Africa for “feverish children under the age of five who received antimalarial treatment, according to Trading Economics.”
A group called Power Up Gambia operates in the Gambia to provide solar power technology to health care facilities, ensuring greater access to electricity.
Recently, Riders for Health, an international aid group focused on sub-Saharan countries in Africa, was noted for providing enough health-care vehicles for the entire country. Riders for Health manage and maintain vehicles for the government. The initiative addresses a major barrier to universal health care—transport—and allows health workers to visit three times as many villages every week.
Article 25 of the constitution protects the rights of citizens to practice any religion that they choose. In December 2015, Reuters reported that the Gambia was declared to be an Islamic state by the country’s president, Yahya Jammeh. Islam is the predominant religion, practised by 90% of the country’s population. The majority of the Muslims in the Gambia adhere to Sunni laws and traditions, while large concentrations follow the Ahmadiyya tradition.
Virtually all commercial life in the Gambia comes to a standstill during major Muslim holidays, including Eid al-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr. Most Muslims in the Gambia follow the Maliki school of jurisprudence. Also, a Shiite Muslim community exists in the Gambia, mainly from Lebanese and other Arab immigrants to the region.
The Christian community represents about 8% of the population. Residing in the western and the southern parts of the Gambia, most of the Christian community identifies themselves as Roman Catholic. However, smaller Christian groups are present, such as Anglicans, Methodists, Baptists, Seventh-day Adventists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, and small evangelical denominations.
The remaining 2% of the population adheres to indigenous beliefs, such as the Serer religion. Serer religion encompasses cosmology and a belief in a supreme deity called Rog. Some of its religious festivals include the Xoy, Mbosseh, and Randou Rande. Each year, adherents to Serer religion make the annual pilgrimage to Sine in Senegal for the Xoy divination ceremony. Serer religion also has a rather significant imprint on Senegambian Muslim society in that all Senegambian Muslim festivals such as “Tobaski”, “Gamo”, “Koriteh” and “Weri Kor” are loanwords from the Serer religion as they were ancient Serer festivals.
Like the Serers, the Jola people also have their own religious customs. One of the major religious ceremonies of the Jolas is the Boukout.
Due to immigration from South Asia, Buddhists, Hindus and followers of the Bahá’í Faith are present.
Although the Gambia is the smallest country on mainland Africa, its culture is the product of very diverse influences. The national borders outline a narrow strip on either side of the River Gambia, a body of water that has played a vital part in the nation’s destiny and is known locally simply as “the River.” Without natural barriers, the Gambia has become home to most of the ethnic groups that are present throughout western Africa, especially those in Senegal.
Europeans also figure prominently in Gambian history because the River Gambia is navigable deep into the continent, a geographic feature that made this area one of the most profitable sites for the slave trade from the 15th through the 17th centuries. It also made it strategic to the halt of this trade once it was outlawed in the 19th century.) Some of this history was popularised in the Alex Haley book and TV series Roots which was set in the Gambia.
The music of the Gambia is closely linked musically with that of its neighbour, Senegal, which surrounds its inland frontiers completely. It fuses popular Western music and dance, with sabar, the traditional drumming and dance music of the Wolof and Serer people.
Critics have accused the government of restricting free speech. A law passed in 2002 created a commission with the power to issue licenses and imprison journalists; in 2004, additional legislation allowed prison sentences for libel and slander and cancelled all print and broadcasting licenses, forcing media groups to re-register at five times the original cost.
Three Gambian journalists have been arrested since the coup attempt. It has been suggested that they were imprisoned for criticising the government’s economic policy, or for stating that a former interior minister and security chief was among the plotters. Newspaper editor Deyda Hydara was shot to death under unexplained circumstances, days after the 2004 legislation took effect.
Licensing fees are high for newspapers and radio stations, and the only nationwide stations are tightly controlled by the government.
Reporters Without Borders has accused “President Yahya Jammeh’s police state” of using murder, arson, unlawful arrest and death threats against journalists.
In December 2010 Musa Saidykhan, former editor of The Independent newspaper, was awarded US$200,000 by the ECOWAS Court in Abuja, Nigeria. The court found the Government of the Gambia guilty of torture while he was detained without trial at the National Intelligence Agency. Apparently he was suspected of knowing about the 2006 failed coup.