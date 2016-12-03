Lessons from Gambia. The Curse of African Countries, The Fall of strong men don’t create lasting hope

By Steve Lubani, Vakusi Kanyenje

The President of The Gambia, His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya Abdul-Aziz Awal Jemus Junkung Jammeh Naasiru Deen Babili Mansa has lost elections. He knew his game. He wasted not time. He picked the phone to concede defeat and congratulate the President-Elect. Looks can be deceiving. Yahya Jammeh might have more to explain now that he is out of office.

Thanks to free press, Dirty Linen is exposed in time. The Western Media has had a field day:

The Guardian has written..... The Gambia’s autocratic president, Yahya Jammeh, who once claimed a “billion-year” mandate to rule, has conceded defeat after a shock election loss to a real-estate developer who once worked as a security guard in London. ‘Fear has faded’: Gambian election could finally end dictator’s grip on power Jammeh had kept the tiny west African country under an iron grip for more than two decades, and there were fears that the eccentric 51-year-old would use violence or fraud to maintain power. Instead he became a rare dictator to accept defeat in a democratic election, agreeing to hand power to challenger Adama Barrow, a softly spoken businessman who previously had little public profile. Barrow told the Guardian that Jammeh had called him to concede defeat with the words: “Congratulations. I’m the outgoing president; you’re the incoming president.” The father of five used his lack of political baggage to woo voters desperate for change, claiming 45.5% of the vote to Jammeh’s 36.7%. If Jammeh sticks to his word, Barrow will become only the third Gambian head of state since the country’s independence in 1965. In a televised statement, Jammeh said the vote had been “the most transparent election in the whole world,” adding that he would not contest the result. “I take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Adama for his victory. It’s a clear victory. I wish him all the best and I wish all Gambians the best. As a true Muslim who believes in the almighty Allah I will never question Allah’s decision. You Gambians have decided,” he said. The prerecorded message then cut to a shot of Jammeh phoning the president-elect. “Hello, are you hearing me?” Jammeh asked Barrow, grinning widely on his mobile. “I wish you all the best. The country will be in your hands in January. You are assured of my guidance. You have to work with me. You are the elected president of The Gambia. I have no ill will and I wish you all the best.” Barrow said he was confident Jammeh would stand down. “Power belongs to the people. It’s the people who have spoken. He cannot hang on,” he said. “We won the election clearly so there’s nothing he can do about it.” Barrow said his priority was to name a cabinet. “I’m very, very happy and excited. I’m happy that we won this election.” A supporter holding a broom celebrates, with other supporters, the victory of the newly elected president in Senegambia. Photograph: Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images Even the head of the electoral commission, Alieu Momarr Njai, seemed stunned by Jammeh’s rapid concession. “The president is magnanimous enough to accept that he had lost the election, and he will call the new president to congratulate him as well as to pray for peace and tranquility,” he said after announcing preliminary results. “It’s very rare that this present situation now, in Africa, that this happens.” . Internet and international phone services cut off for “security” during the poll were restored soon after Njai’s announcement and, as news of the election result spread, the country erupted into celebration. The streets of the capital, Banjul, deserted until that point, began to fill with cars screeching their horns and blasting out music. Children sang, men stripped off their shirts and punched the air, and others went online to celebrate using the hashtag gambiadecides. Several said the historic change had moved them to tears.

Malawi had similar taste of euphoria. Our own Dictator, Dr Kamuzu Banda who ruled the country for 30 years lost the first ever multiparty elections. The celebrations and euphoria were unprecedented. Like the Gambians and the world at large, the atmosphere was initially tense. Nobody believed that Dr Banda would genuinely hand over power to the President-Elect, Dr Bakili Muluzi, of United Democratic Front. UDF.

This is how the New York Times reported the events in Malawi……..