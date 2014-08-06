Two Kenyans. Sons of Political Rivals. Obama Snr and Jomo Kenyatta are turning in their graves.

The United States–Africa Leaders Summit 2014 was the inaugural international summit hosted by U.S. President Barrack Obama in Washington D.C. The summit commenced on 4 August 2014 and leaders from fifty African states attended the three day summit that primarily focused on trade, investment and security of the continent

In 2013, President Obama whilst on a three nation tour of Africa, announced his plans to host a summit of leaders from across Africa. America’s annual trade with the continent is about $85 billion compared to China’s $200 billion. President Obama in an interview with The Economist, welcomed foreign investment in the continent saying “the more the merrier” and he took a swipe on China when he advised African leaders to ensure that local workers benefit from the infrastructure projects and that the roads shouldn’t “just lead from the mine, to the port, to Shanghai.”

Standing shoulder-to-shouder in the White House during the gala dinner, the US President Obama and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Kenyan history characterized with stiff ethnicity was invoked.

This is the gripping and encapsulating story of Kenya. The story of two fathers who were political rivals. The two Kenyan men that hated each other fueled by ethnicity divide. One Kikuyu. The other Luo. One, the most powerful, omnipotent Mzee Jomo Kenytta. The other, a Harvard-educated economist, once a civil servant who died blacklisted, jobless and in poverty in Kenyatta’s Kenya.

This is the story of Kenya, Africa’s most beautiful country. Queen Elizabeth learnt of the death of her father and ascendency to the throne while on holiday in Kenya in 1952.

To understand the roots of Obama and Uhuru, there is no other choice but to wind back the hands of the clock, open the pages of Kenyan political history. Revisit the story of African giant Mzee Mjomo Kenyatta and his brilliant young man Tom Joseph Mboya.

Tom Joseph Odhiambo Mboya was Pan-Africanist, Trade Unionist and Kenyan`s charismatic politician of all times. In South African context, Mboya was Steve Biko. In Malawian context, he was Henry Masauko Chipembere.

Thom Mboya was a Kenyan leading anti-colonial figure, astute Pan-Africanist, formidable Trade Unionist and a brilliant statesman. He was a key ally of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and the two leaders and other Kenyans fought against British imperialist rule in Kenya which culminated in independence in 1963.

Mboya would have become an automatic successor to President Jomo Kenyatta had it not been for his assassination on 5th July 1969 in the Street of Nairobi. He was the only Kenyan politician from Luo tribe who was consistently voted by Kikuyus and all other tribes in his constituency.

Without Tom Mboya there would be no black US President Barack Obama nor Wangari Maathai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1959 Mboya organized the Airlift Africa Project, together with the African-American Students Foundation in the United States, through which 81 Kenyan students were flown to the U.S. to study at U.S. universities. In a Declassified CIA information in an undated issue of Ramparts, an American political and literary magazine published in the 1960s and early 1970s, showed how Tom Mboya asked for president Kennedy`s help to airlift Kenyan students to US for higher education.

In 1960, the Kennedy Foundation agreed to underwrite the airlift, after Mboya visited Senator Jack Kennedy to ask for assistance, and Airlift Africa was extended to Uganda, Tanganyika and Tanganyika, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia), Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), and Nyasaland (now Malawi). Some 230 African students received scholarships to study at Class I accredited colleges in the United States in 1960, and hundreds more in 1961–63

According to President Kennedy: ” … Mr Mboya came to see us and asked for help, when none of the other foundations could give it, when the federal government had turned it down quite precisely. We felt something ought to be done.’

One of the first students airlifted to America was Barack Obama Sr., who married a white Kansas native woman. Tom Mboya`s wife Pamela Mboya and Dr Wangari Maathai were also beneficiaries of Tom Mboya`s Airlift Africa project.

His intelligence and charm earned him worldwide recognition and respect; his performance at both national and continental level especially with Pan-Africanism was remarkable. At youthful age of 28 he was elected Chairman for the duration of the All-Africa People’s Conference convened by Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana in 1958. Tom Mboya was the most polished and most articulate spokesman of African nationalism to the rest of the world in the 1950s and 1960s.

He explained to the skeptical and the cynical in the West, that the dramatic events unfolding in colonial Kenya under the emergency, the Algerian war of independence, and the struggle against apartheid in South Africa were one of a kind. Colonial oppression based on white supremacy had pushed Africans to a corner, he said. When African voices were silenced and racial oppression increased, any violent resistance, which arose, should be attributed to the oppressor not the oppressed.

It was not only colonial brutality in Kenya that concerned him. When the Sharpeville Massacre of 1961 took place, Tom Mboya was among the first African leaders to call for the immediate expulsion of apartheid South Africa from the Commonwealth. He and other African leaders prevailed. South Africa was expelled from the Commonwealth that year.

Tom Mboya as a politician was the founder of the Nairobi People’s Congress Party in 1958. He was later instrumental in forming the Kenya African National Union (KANU) that formed the government upon independence, and he became its first Secretary General.

Mboya was only 39 when he was gunned down.

Let us now look at the man himself. Mzee Jomo Kenyatta,

Jomo Kenyatta was born Kamau wa Ngengi, a member of the Kikuyu tribe. His father died while Kamau was very young, after which, as was the custom, he was adopted by his uncle Ngengi, who also inherited his mother, to become Kamau wa Ngengi.

When his mother died during childbirth, young Kamau moved from Ng’enda to Muthiga to live with his medicine man grandfather Kũngũ wa Magana, to whom he became very close.

In 1912, having completed his mission school education, he became an apprentice carpenter. In 1914, he converted to Christianity, assuming the name John Peter, which he then changed to Johnstone Kamau.

He left the mission later that year to seek employment.

He first worked as an apprentice carpenter on a sisal farm. During the First World War, Kikuyus were forced into work by the British authorities.

To avoid this, he lived with Maasai relatives in Narok, where he worked as a clerk for an Asian contractor.

In 1920 Kamau served as an interpreter in the Nairobi High Court, and ran a store out of his Dagoretti home. In 1922 Kamau began working, as a store clerk and water-meter reader for the Nairobi Municipal Council Public Works Department, once again under John Cook who was the Water Superintendent. Meter reading helped him meet many Kenyan-Asians at their homes who would become important allies later on.

He entered politics after taking interest in the political activities of James Beauttah and Joseph Kang’ethe the leaders of the Kikuyu Central Association (KCA). He joined KCA in 1924 and rose up the ranks of the association. Eventually he began to edit the movement’s Kikuyu newspaper. By 1928 he had become the KCA’s general secretary.

In 1929 the KCA sent Kenyatta to London to lobby on its behalf with regard to Kikuyu tribal land affairs. Using the name Johnstone Kenyatta, he published articles and letters to the editor in The Times and the Manchester Guardian.

He returned to Kenya on 24 September 1930.

He returned to London in 1931 and enrolled in Woodbrooke Quaker College in Birmingham. Discouraged by the lack of official response to the land claims he was putting forward, he began an association with British Communists, who published articles he wrote in their publications.

In 1932 to 1933, he briefly studied economics in Moscow at the Comintern School, KUTVU (University of the Toilers of the East) but left after the Soviet Union (worried about Hitler’s growing power and seeing Britain and France as potential allies) withdrew its support for the movement against British and French colonial rule in Africa

In 1934, Kenyatta enrolled at University College London and from 1935 studied social anthropology under Bronisław Malinowski at the London School of Economics (LSE). He was an active member of the International African Service Bureau, a pan-Africanist, anti-colonial organisation that had formed around former international communist leader George Padmore, who had also become disillusioned with the Soviet Union and himself moved to London.

Kenyatta as an actor. Kenyatta acted as an extra in the film Sanders of the River (1934), directed by Alexander Korda and starring Paul Robeson.

During World War II, he worked as a labourer at an English farm in Sussex, and lectured on Africa for the Workers’ Educational Association. In 1942, he married an Englishwoman, Edna Clarke. Edna gave birth to their son, Peter Magana, in 1943.

It was fashionable in those days to date and even marry white woman while fighting white settlers back home. Kwame Nkrumah. Seretse Khama. Dr Banda. They all had white women.

In 1945, with other prominent African nationalist figures, such as Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Kenyatta helped organise the fifth Pan-African Congress held in Britain.

Kenyatta returned to Kenya in 1946, after almost 15 years abroad.

Kenyatta went into teaching, becoming the Principal of Kenya Teachers College.

In 1947, he was elected president of the Kenya African Union (KAU). From 1948 to 1951 he toured and lectured around the country condemning idleness, robbery, urging hard work while campaigning for the return of land given to white settlers and for independence within three years.

In 1951 Kenyatta married Ngina Muhoho, daughter of Chief Muhoho. She was popularly referred to as Mama Ngina and was independent Kenya’s First Lady, when Kenyatta was elected President. Dr Banda was actually the replica of Mzee Jomo Kenyata in almost everything. His flying whiskey was a gift from Kenyatta. Like Mama Ngina, Dr Banda’s unofficial wife became to be known Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira.

Imprisonment: Kenyatta was arrested in October 1952 and indicted with five others on the charges of “managing and being a member” of the Mau Mau Society, a radical anti-colonial movement engaged in rebellion against Kenya’s British rulers. The accused were known as the “Kapenguria Six”.

The trial lasted five months: Rawson Macharia, the main prosecution witness, turned out to have perjured himself; the judge—who had only recently been awarded an unusually large pension, and who maintained secret contact with the then colonial Governor of Kenya Evelyn Baring during the trial—was openly hostile to the defendants’ cause.

The defence, led by British barrister D. N. Pritt, argued that the white settlers were trying to scapegoat Kenyatta and that there was no evidence tying him to the Mau Mau. The court sentenced Kenyatta on 8 April 1953 to seven years’ imprisonment with hard labour and indefinite restriction thereafter. The subsequent appeal was refused by the British Privy Council in 1954.

The Mau Mau movement was a secret society which began in 1947 among members of Kenya’s Kikuyu tribe.

Their aim was to rid Kenya of thousands of white and European settlers who had arrived since World War II and seized African land. They also targeted disloyal Africans.

Like ANC’s Mkondo we Sizwe, the Mau Mau members resorted to violent means because they felt their voices were not being heard by the colonial government.

By the early 1950s, however, the Mau Mau’s activities had developed into open warfare and in 1952 a state of emergency was declared.

Hundreds, including Jomo Kenyatta, were arrested.

The group’s activities gradually subsided and finally ceased in 1959.

More than 14,000 Africans and Asians and 95 whites died between 1952 and 1957 during the Mau Mau rebellion.

The Mau Mau Rebellion began in 1951 and KANU was banned, and a state of emergency was declared on 20 October 1952.

Kenyatta remained in prison until 1959, after which he was detained in Lodwar, a remote part of Kenya.

The state of emergency was lifted on 12 January 1960.

On 15 April 1960, over a million signatures for a plea to release him were presented to the Governor. On 28 February 1961, a public meeting of 25,000 in Nairobi demanded his release.

On 14 May 1960, he was elected KANU President in absentia. On 23 March 1961, Kenyan leaders, including Daniel Arap Moi, later his longtime Vice President and successor as President, visited him at Lodwar.

On 11 April 1961, he was moved to Maralal with daughter Margaret, where he met world press for the first time in eight years.

On 14 August 1961, he was released and brought to Gatundu.

Kenyatta was in truth a political moderate. His marriage of Colonial Chief’s daughters, his post-independence Kikuyu allies mainly being former colonial collaborators and his short shrift treatment of former Mau Mau fighters after he came to power, all strongly suggest he had scant regard for the Mau Mau.

Pre-independence: Kenyatta was admitted into the Legislative Council after his release in 1961, after Kariuki Njiiri gave up his Kigumo seat for him.

In 1961 and 1962, he led the KANU delegation to first and second Lancaster Conference in London where Kenya’s independence constitution was negotiated.

Elections were then held in May 1963, pitting Kenyatta’s KANU, Kenya African National Union – which advocated for Kenya to be a unitary state, against KADU Kenya African Democratic Union – which advocated for Kenya to be an ethnic-federal state.

This history repeated itself in 1990s in South Africa. ANC vs Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) that advocated for federal system with strong Zululand autonomy. Just like ANC with Inkatha, KANU beat KADU by winning 83 seats out of 124.

On 1 June 1963, Kenyatta became Prime Minister of the autonomous Kenyan government. After independence, Queen Elizabeth II remained Head of State, styled as Queen of Kenya, represented by a Governor-General.

Kenyatta, like Nelson Mandela who stood for reconciliation, consistently asked white settlers not to leave Kenya and supported reconciliation.

On 1 June 1964, he had Parliament amend the Constitution to make Kenya a Republic. The office of Prime Minister was replaced by a President with wide executive and legislative powers. Elected by the National Assembly, he was head of State, Head of Government and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. Under the provisions of the amendment, Kenyatta automatically became president.

His policy was that of continuity and gradual Africanisation of the government, keeping many colonial civil servants in their old jobs as they were gradually replaced by Kenyans. He asked for British troops’ help against Somali rebels, Shiftas, in the northeast and in ending an army mutiny in Nairobi in January 1964.

On 10 November 1964, KADU officially dissolved and its representatives joined KANU, forming a single party.

Kenyatta was re-elected un-opposed in 1966, and the next year had the Constitution amended to expand his powers. This term featured border conflicts with Somalia, and more political opposition. He consolidated his power greatly, and placed several of his Kikuyu tribesmen in most of the powerful state and security offices and posts.

In what could be considered as a copycat system of repression and liquidation of political rivals, Malawi and Kenya share similar dictatorial tendencies. In Kenya, State security forces harassed dissidents and were suspected of complicity in several murders of prominent personalities deemed as threats to his regime, including Pio Gama Pinto, Tom Mboya and J.M. Kariuki.

Like in Malawi, Dr Banda’s Mwanza Murder Case years later in 1983, Kenyatta’s MP and Lawyer C.M.G. Argwings-Kodhek and former Kadu Leader and Minister Ronald Ngala, also died in suspicious car accidents.

In 1968 he published his biography Suffering Without Bitterness while Nelson Mandela was contemplating to write The Long Walk to Freedom.

In the 1969 elections, Kenyatta banned the only other party, the Kenya People’s Union, formed and led by his former vice president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who had been forced to quit KANU along with his left leaning allies, detained its leaders, and called elections in which only KANU was allowed to participate.

For all intents and purposes, Kenya was now a one-party state. On 29 January 1970 he was sworn in as President for a further term. For the remainder of his presidency, Kenyatta held complete political control of the country. He made use of detention, appeals to ethnic loyalties, and careful appointment of government jobs to maintain his commanding position in Kenya’s political system.

However, as the 1970s wore on, advancing age kept him from the day-to-day management of government affairs. He intervened only when necessary to settle disputed issues. His relative isolation resulted in increasing domination of Kenya’s affairs by well-connected Kikuyus who acquired great wealth as a result.

Kenyatta was re-elected as President in 1974, again as the only candidate. On 5 Nov 1974, he was sworn in as President for a third term. His increasingly feeble health meant that his inner circle effectively ruled the country, and greatly enriched themselves, in his name. He remained president until his death four years later in 1978.

President Kenyatta had suffered a heart attack in 1966. He would in the mid-seventies lapse into periodic comas lasting from a few hours to a few days from time to time. In April 1977, then well into his 80s, he suffered a massive heart attack. On 14 August 1978, he hosted his entire family, including his son Peter Magana who flew in from Britain with his family, to a reunion in Mombasa.

On 22 August 1978, President Kenyatta died in Mombasa of natural causes attributable to old age. Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was buried on 31 August 1978 in Nairobi in a state funeral at a mausoleum on Parliament grounds.

He was succeeded as President after his death by his vice-president Daniel arap Moi.

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, as he was popularly known, was an important and influential statesman in Africa. He is credited with leading Kenya to independence and setting up the country as a relatively prosperous capitalist state. He pursued a moderate pro-Western, anti-Communist economic philosophy and foreign policy.

He oversaw a peaceful land reform process, oversaw the setting up of the institutions of independent Kenya, and also oversaw Kenya’s admission into the United Nations.

However, Kenyatta was not without major flaws, and did also bequeath Kenya some major problems which continue to bedevil the country to date, hindering her development, and threatening her existence as a peaceful unitary multi-ethnic state.

He failed to mould Kenya, being its founding father, into a homogeneous multi-ethnic state. Instead, the country became and remains a de facto confederation of competing tribes.

His authoritarian style, characterized by patronage, favouritism, tribalism and or nepotism drew criticism and dissent, and set a bad example followed by his successors. He had the Constitution radically amended to expand his powers, consolidating executive power.

He is also criticised for having ruled through a post-colonial clique consisting largely of his relatives, other Kikuyus, mostly from his native Kiambu district, Offspring of former colonial chiefs, and African Kikuyu colonial collaborators and their offspring, while giving scant reward to those whom most consider the real fighters for Kenya’s independence.

This clique became and remains the wealthiest, most powerful and most influential class in Kenya to date.

Kenyatta has further been criticised for encouraging the culture of wealth accumulation by public officials using the power and influence of their offices, thereby deeply entrenching corruption in Kenya.

He is regularly charged with having personally grabbed and accumulated huge land holdings in Kenya. “The regime of Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, was riddled with land grabbing which was perpetrated by him for his benefit and members of his family…between 1964 and 1966, one-sixth of European settlers’ lands that were intended for settlement of landless and land-scarce Africans were cheaply sold to the then President Kenyatta and his wife Ngina as well as his children…throughout the years of President Kenyatta’s administration, his relatives friends and officials in his administration also benefited from the vice with wanton impunity.” a report by Kenya’s Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission was recently quoted as saying

His policies are also criticised for leading to a large income and development inequality gap in the country. Development and resource allocation in the country during his reign was seen to have favoured some regions of the country over others.

His resettlement of many Kikuyu tribesmen in the country’s Rift Valley province is widely considered to have been done unfairly.

In Summary, Barack Hussein Obama, Sr was a Kenyan senior governmental economist and the father of U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama first worked for an oil company, before beginning work as an economist with the Kenyan Ministry of Transport. He gained a promotion to senior economic analyst in the Ministry of Finance. Among a cadre of young Kenyan men educated in the West in a program supported by Tom Mboya, Obama had conflicts with Kenyan President Jomo Kenyatta, which adversely affected his career. He was fired and blacklisted in Kenya, finding it nearly impossible to get a job.

Obama experienced three serious car accidents during his final years, the last of which claimed his life in 1982.

According to Barack Obama Jnr’s memoir, Obama continuing conflict with Kenyan President Jomo Kenyatta destroyed his career. He came under suspicion after Tom Mboya was assassinated in 1969, as Obama had been a protege of his. Kenyatta fired Obama; the economist was blacklisted in Kenya and found it impossible to get work.

Obama, Sr., was not only a thwarted politician and bureaucrat; he was also open about his anger at the Kenyan leadership for its tolerance of corruption and of scandals such as the murder, in 1969, of the politician Tom Mboya. Like “The Bridge” and other earlier accounts, Firstbrook’s book portrays Obama, Sr., as someone who can barely contain his disenchantment, especially when he is full of whiskey. (He was nicknamed Mr. Double-Double for his Scotch orders at various taverns around Nairobi.)

Today the children are standing next to each other. One is the US President while the other is Kenyan President. Finding a common topic to talk with pride would be scratching old painful wounds.

Kuno ndi kunja, kumayanja lichero-Malawian proverb which is used as a cautionary note to those who easily forget that things do turn round.