House of the Lord Retrenches Disciples – Shepherd Prophet Bushiri fires Prodigal sons

Shepherd Prophet Bushiri Fires His Disciples
By Moffati Damalankhunda
Two many cooks spoil the soup. It has finally dawned on a Man of God that his House has been standing on shaky grounds for sometime. Prophet Bushiri, in a decisive move, has excommunicated Mr Kevin Sulugwe and a dozen others from his church. Sulugwe has been a loyal but hopeless Public Relations Officer of Bushiri for sometime.
The actual reasons for their dismissal were not revealed. Bushiri was both diplomatic and evangelic while announcing the decision.
The Prophet announced these dismissals on Sunday at his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Pretoria showgrounds, South Africa. These dismals are part of the reforms currently underway at ECG. Bushiri could not provide the details of the dismissal. However, the Prophet justified the decision by underlining that even a President of a country dissolves an entire cabinet and hires new ministers. He told the fully packed congregation that he will bring renewal in his team. However, the Prophet underlined that the fired staff will remain his “sons”, promising to support them when they need his help. “They remain my sons and will help them whenever they need my support. They will still get my support,” said Bushiri. “Firing someone is one of the most difficult tasks of a leader. It is especially a challenge in a Christian organisation. But sometimes it is the right and courageous thing to do. Sometimes the greater danger is doing nothing,” he said. On Sulugwe, his longtime PRO, the Prophet explained that he (Sulugwe) has not done anything wrong. “Sulugwe is a professional who has done so much to develop ECG. I admire him and I shall always do and supporting him to start a new independent life. However, it is important to understand that he is not the only person who has been fired. There also 15 others. I just want to have a new team from 2017 that can continue from where these legends stopped,” he said. Sulugwe confirmed being fired but declined to comment further.
The Decision to fire Sulugwe and a bunch of other crooks that surrounded Bushiri may not come as surprise to those who have followed controversies surrounding the Man of God. His team has been more than a public nuisance. Nowhere nearer the Ark of God. Sulugwe is a man anointed with obscene language as reported by the Orakonews in the Article Kelvin Sulugwe, Eptomy of Stupidity on March 20, 2016.
Those that have come in contact with Bushiri’s team will give unpleasant testimonies that he had indeed picked wrong characters that had done more harm than good to his Ministry. The team was not only illiterate and ignorant, but also lacked humility and respect for ordinary people. They were extremely pathetic and rude as if they were filled with holy demons. The so-called Body Guards were just a collection of hooligans and spiritual opportunists living on drugs.
When a flamboyant Prophet reshuffles his Cabinet, it only points to the fulfillment of one final prophecy; the ultimate truth is around the corner. The disgruntled fake disciples will go back to their old ways in full force. They will inevitably hang more dirty linen on the washing line. There is a famous old adage in Malawi; Cha Nyanga samanga mu mpango. Chimatumphukira. Nyanga zimaboola literally meaning that beans do not have horns. A stolen goat cannot be concealed as beans, wrapped in a towel. The goat will soon be discovered because of its protruding horns.
This is what the world has come to know about the miracle Pastors:
Below is the list of disgraced men of God in the past decades.
One of the most famous evangelist scandals involved Canadian-born Aimee Semple McPherson in the 1920s, who allegedly had an extramarital relationship and faked her own death as a cover. She later claimed that she had been kidnapped, but a grand jury could neither prove that a kidnapping occurred, nor that she had faked it. Roberta Semple Salter, her daughter from her first marriage, became estranged from Semple McPherson and successfully sued her mother’s attorney for slander during the 1930s. As a result of this she was cut out of her mother’s will. Aimee Semple McPherson died in 1944 from an accidental overdose of barbiturates. 2. Lonnie Frisbee, 1970s–1980s Lonnie Frisbee was an American closeted gay Pentecostal evangelist and self-described “seeing prophet” in the late 1960s and 1970s who despite his “hippie” appearance had notable success as a minister and evangelist. Frisbee was a key figure in the Jesus Movement and was involved in the rise of two worldwide denominations (Calvary Chapel and the Vineyard Movement). Both churches later disowned him because of his active homosexuality, removing him first from leadership positions, then ultimately firing him. He eventually died from AIDS in 1993. Hargis was a prolific author and radio evangelist. Hargis formed American Christian College in 1971 in order to teach fundamentalist Christian principles. However, a sex scandal erupted at the College, involving claims that Hargis had had sex with male and female students. Hargis was forced out of American Christian College’s presidency as a result. Further scandals erupted when members of Hargis’ youth choir, the “All American Kids”, accused Hargis of sexual misconduct as well. The college eventually closed down in the mid-1970s. Hargis denied the allegations publicly. Gortner rose to fame in the late 1940s as a child preacher, but he had simply been trained to do this by his parents and he had no personal faith. He was able to perform “miracles” and received large amounts of money in donations. After suffering a crisis of conscience, he invited a film crew to accompany him on a final preaching tour. The resulting film, Marjoe, mixes footage of revival meetings with Gortner’s explanations of how evangelists manipulate their audiences. It won the 1972 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, but was never screened in the Southern United States due to fears that it would cause outrage in the Bible Belt. Swaggart’s confession where he declared to his congregation on television, “I have sinned against you, my Lord”, became an iconic image of the 1980s In 1986, evangelist Jimmy Swaggart began on-screen attacks against fellow televangelists Marvin Gorman and Jim Bakker. He uncovered Gorman’s affair with a member of Gorman’s congregation, and also helped expose Bakker’s infidelity (which was arranged by a colleague while on an out-of-state trip). These exposures received widespread media coverage. Gorman retaliated in kind by hiring a private investigator to uncover Swaggart’s own adulterous indiscretions with a prostitute. Swaggart was subsequently forced to step down from his pulpit for a year and made a tearful televised apology in February 1988 to his congregation, saying “I have sinned against you, my Lord, and I would ask that your precious blood would wash and cleanse every stain until it is in the seas of God’s forgiveness.” Swaggart was caught again by California police three years later in 1991 with another prostitute, Rosemary Garcia, who was riding with him in his car when he was stopped for driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked why she was with Swaggart, she replied, “He asked me for sex. I mean, that’s why he stopped me. That’s what I do. I’m a prostitute.” 6. Peter Popoff, 1987 A self-proclaimed prophet and faith healer in the 1980s, Popoff’s ministry went bankrupt in 1987 after magician and skeptic James Randi and Steve Shaw debunked his methods by showing that instead of receiving information about audience members from supernatural sources, he received it through an in-ear receiver. A number of incidents involving California-based televangelist Morris Cerullo caused outrage in the United Kingdom during the 1990s. Cerullo’s claims of faith healing were the focus of particular concern. At a London crusade in 1992, he pronounced a child cancer sufferer to be healed, yet the girl died two months later. Multiple complaints were upheld against satellite television channels transmitting Cerullo’s claims of faith-healing, and a panel of doctors concluded that Cerullo’s claims of miraculous healing powers could not be substantiated. Cerullo also produced fund-raising material, which was condemned as unethical by a number of religious leaders, as it implied that giving money to his organisation would result in family members becoming Christians. 8.Mike Warnke, 1991 Warnke was a popular Christian evangelist and comedian during the 1970s and 1980s. He claimed in his autobiography, The Satan Seller (1973), that he had once been deeply involved in a Satanic cult and was a Satanic priest before converting to Christianity. In 1991, Cornerstone magazine launched an investigation into Warnke’s life and testimony. It investigated Warnke’s life, from interviews with over one hundred personal friends and acquaintances, to his ministry’s tax receipts. Its investigation turned up damaging evidence of fraud and deceit. The investigation also revealed the unflattering circumstances surrounding Warnke’s multiple marriages, affairs, and divorces. Most critically, however, the investigation showed how Warnke could not possibly have done the many things he claimed to have done throughout his nine-month tenure as a Satanist, much less become a drug-addicted dealer or become a Satanic high priest. Tilton is an American televangelist who achieved notoriety in the 1980s and early 1990s through his paid television program Success-N-Life. At its peak, it aired in all 235 American TV markets. In 1991, Diane Sawyer and ABC News conducted an investigation of Tilton. The investigation, broadcast on ABC’s Primetime Live on November 21, 1991, found that Tilton’s ministry threw away prayer requests without reading them, keeping only the money or valuables sent to them by viewers, garnering his ministry an estimated $80 million USD a year. In the original investigation, one of Tilton’s former prayer hotline operators claimed that the ministry cared little for desperate followers who called for prayer, saying that Tilton had a computer installed in July 1989 to make sure that the phone operators were off the line in seven minutes. Tilton sued ABC for libel in 1992, but the case was dismissed in 1993, and Tilton’s show was off the air by October 30, 1993. Like Peter Popoff, Grant was investigated by James Randi regarding his faith healing claims. He was then imprisoned for tax evasion in 1996. After restarting his ministry upon release, a TV investigation found that claims of healing he made at a 2003 revival in Atlanta were false. Clements was a prominent figure within British evangelical christianity. In 1999, he revealed he was in a homosexual relationship with another man, resigned his pastorship, and separated from his wife. He had written a number of well-received books which were withdrawn from sale when the news broke. John Paulk (no relation to Earl Paulk) is a former leader of Focus on the Family‘s Love Won Out conference and former chairman of the board for Exodus International North America. His claimed shedding of homosexuality is also the subject of his autobiography Not Afraid to Change. In September 2000, Paulk was found and photographed in a Washington, D.C. gay bar, and accused by opponents of flirting with male patrons at the bar. Later questioned by gay rights activist Wayne Besen, Paulk denied being in the bar despite photographic proof to the contrary. Initially, FoF’s Dr. James Dobson sided with Paulk and supported his claims. Subsequently, Paulk, who himself had written about his habit of lying while he openly lived as a homosexual, confessed to being in the bar, but claimed he entered the establishment for reasons other than sexual pursuits. Paulk retained his Board seat for Exodus, however he did so while on probation. Paulk did not run again for chairman of the board of Exodus when his term expired. Paul Crouch is the founder and president of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, or TBN, the world’s largest evangelical Christian television network, as well as the former host of TBN’s flagship variety show, Praise the Lord. In September 2004, the Los Angeles Times published a series of articles raising questions about the fundraising practices and financial transparency of TBN, as well as the allegations of a former ministry employee, Enoch Lonnie Ford, that he had a homosexual affair with Crouch during the 1990s. The Times spoke with several sources that claimed that other evangelists such as Benny Hinn, Jack Hayford, and Paul’s son Matthew were aware that an affair had taken place. TBN denied the allegations, claiming that Ford’s claims were part of an extortion scheme and that the Times was a “left-wing and anti-Christian newspaper” for publishing the articles. In 2005, Ford submitted to and passed a lie detector test on the ION Television program Lie Detector. Douglas Goodman, an evangelical preacher, and his wife Erica were pastors of Victory Christian Centre in London, England. The church was one of the largest in the United Kingdom. He came into notoriety when he was jailed for three and a half years for the sexual assault of four members of his congregation in 2004. VCC was closed by the Charity Commission, but his wife Erica started a new church, Victory to Victory, in Wembley. Douglas has upon his release resumed full pastoral ministry alongside his wife. Kent Hovind is an American Baptist minister and Young Earth creationist. He is most famous for creation science seminars, in which he argues for Young Earth creationism, using his self-formulated “Hovind Theory.” He has been criticized by both the mainstream scientific community and other creationists. In 2006, Hovind who also has a reputation as a tax protestor had been charged with falsely declaring bankruptcy, making threats against federal officials, filing false complaints, failing to get necessary building permits, and various tax-related charges. He was convicted of 58 federal tax offenses and related charges, for which he is currently serving a ten-year sentence. Our own Pastor Chris Oyakhilome from Nigeria, now living in South Africa has just been exposed by his divorced wife, Pastor Anita as an abuser and womanizer. Reasons for their divorce. The list is endless…
