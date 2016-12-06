House of the Lord Retrenches Disciples – Shepherd Prophet Bushiri fires Prodigal sons

Shepherd Prophet Bushiri Fires His Disciples

By Moffati Damalankhunda

Two many cooks spoil the soup. It has finally dawned on a Man of God that his House has been standing on shaky grounds for sometime. Prophet Bushiri, in a decisive move, has excommunicated Mr Kevin Sulugwe and a dozen others from his church. Sulugwe has been a loyal but hopeless Public Relations Officer of Bushiri for sometime.

The actual reasons for their dismissal were not revealed. Bushiri was both diplomatic and evangelic while announcing the decision.

The Nyasa Times Reports.... The Prophet announced these dismissals on Sunday at his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church in Pretoria showgrounds, South Africa. These dismals are part of the reforms currently underway at ECG. Bushiri could not provide the details of the dismissal. However, the Prophet justified the decision by underlining that even a President of a country dissolves an entire cabinet and hires new ministers. He told the fully packed congregation that he will bring renewal in his team. However, the Prophet underlined that the fired staff will remain his “sons”, promising to support them when they need his help. “They remain my sons and will help them whenever they need my support. They will still get my support,” said Bushiri. He further added he has given Christlike clarity to the fired staff why the action has been taken. “Firing someone is one of the most difficult tasks of a leader. It is especially a challenge in a Christian organisation. But sometimes it is the right and courageous thing to do. Sometimes the greater danger is doing nothing,” he said. On Sulugwe, his longtime PRO, the Prophet explained that he (Sulugwe) has not done anything wrong. “Sulugwe is a professional who has done so much to develop ECG. I admire him and I shall always do and supporting him to start a new independent life. However, it is important to understand that he is not the only person who has been fired. There also 15 others. I just want to have a new team from 2017 that can continue from where these legends stopped,” he said. Sulugwe confirmed being fired but declined to comment further.

The Decision to fire Sulugwe and a bunch of other crooks that surrounded Bushiri may not come as surprise to those who have followed controversies surrounding the Man of God. His team has been more than a public nuisance. Nowhere nearer the Ark of God. Sulugwe is a man anointed with obscene language as reported by the Orakonews in the Article Kelvin Sulugwe, Eptomy of Stupidity on March 20, 2016.

Sulugwe enjoys life and drinks like fish. When fully intoxicated, his mouth talks too much. He has spoken a lot. He has revealed a lot. Bushiri has been exposed on so many occassions because of his own team that knew too much of this miracle tricks. The Orakonews.

Those that have come in contact with Bushiri’s team will give unpleasant testimonies that he had indeed picked wrong characters that had done more harm than good to his Ministry. The team was not only illiterate and ignorant, but also lacked humility and respect for ordinary people. They were extremely pathetic and rude as if they were filled with holy demons. The so-called Body Guards were just a collection of hooligans and spiritual opportunists living on drugs.

When a flamboyant Prophet reshuffles his Cabinet, it only points to the fulfillment of one final prophecy; the ultimate truth is around the corner. The disgruntled fake disciples will go back to their old ways in full force. They will inevitably hang more dirty linen on the washing line. There is a famous old adage in Malawi; Cha Nyanga samanga mu mpango. Chimatumphukira. Nyanga zimaboola literally meaning that beans do not have horns. A stolen goat cannot be concealed as beans, wrapped in a towel. The goat will soon be discovered because of its protruding horns.

More than likely, there is something with horns in the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church. Prophet Bushiri is infinitely obsessed with material things and personal fame. He is probably richer than God Himself. He portrays himself as a hollow showbiz ambassador of surreal art of religion that thrives on harvesting from the poorest of the poor.

Only time will tell.

