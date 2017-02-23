Government Must Review Salima – Lilongwe Water Transfer Project, Biggest Corrupt Deal

By Hazwell Luhanga, Marks Kachewere

With Chaponda Fired. President Mutharika must review everything that Chaponda touched in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development. There is no doubt that ugly skeletons are waiting to be discovered.

The Cash, MK120million and US$58,000 which were discovered at his house, in his bedroom are just a tip of iceberg. The Orakonews is on record to have put in black and white that Minister George Chaponda lived on proceeds of crime. Chaponda committed fraud every single day. His phone records will give leads to the people he was in constant touch with.

There is no doubt that Chaponda defrauded Malawians in FISP program. Only full Forensic investigation will reveal the depth and breath of the fraud he had committed.

The Commission of Inquiry and Joint Parliamentary Committee recommended that Transglobe, the company which Chaponda favoured in ADMARC Maize Procurement deal be investigated.

Within the same breath, there is a compelling reason to scrutinize how George Chaponda awarded Khato Civils a US$500M Water Project without a tender. Ironically, Khato Civils put in The Mail & Guardian, an international newspaper, that they were selected as successful bidders in the Open Tender Process which was a blantant misrepresention. The truth of the matter is that there was no Tender whatsoever.

Chaponda’s US$500m Project: the Biggest Scam to Bankrupt Malawi

Hon George Chaponda and Simbi Phiri of Khato Civils discussed the project in private and fixed the price. Sources from Lilongwe Water Board have confirmed that Khato Civils has since employed a South African Firm to raise US$500m for Lilongwe Water Board on behalf of Malawi Government, which will go to Khato Civils for the Project. For this to happen, Malawi Government (Ministry of Finance) needs to issue a Sovereign Guarantee.

The Minister of Finance, when asked to comment on the project, Hon Goodall Gondwe has expressed serious reservations hinting that it is such a huge project that Malawi cannot afford with current price tag. He also indicated that both World Bank and IMF will not allow Malawi to embark on the project.

The conduct of Minister Chaponda and Khato Civils amount to collusion and fraud in making. There is no doubt that Chaponda and Khato Civils entered into a corrupt relationship. Collusion, Racketeering, Price Fixing with intent to commit massive fraud.

It is on this basis that Malawi Government must withdraw the Appointment Letter issued to Khato Civils. The Civil Society has observed how Chaponda shrewdly roped the Presidency into the equation. President Mutharika was clearly misled. The Project was initially sold on a misrepresentation of material facts. It was said Khato Civils would use its vast resources to build the project on BOT Model (Build Operate Transfer). What was not publicly disclosed was that Khato Civils will plunge Malawi Government into massive debt. As it stands, only Khato Civils and Chaponda stand to benefit immediately in their corrupt relationship. There is no doubt that Lilongwe Water Board or Malawi Government as a whole cannot afford to service the loan.

Concerned Members of the Civil Society have since written to World Bank and IMF to raise a red flag and block the project unless it goes on open tender (competitive bidding) where value for money would be realized. A letter seen by The Orakonews addressed to the Multilateral institutions describe the project as the biggest fraud in Malawi’s History perpetuated in the name of infrastructure development.