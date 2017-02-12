George Chaponda – Political Hyena

By Alice Kunthembwe, Moffat Damalankhunda
Minister George Chaponda was born human by some biological accidents that sometimes happen in the womb. Chaponda is a cruel Hyena. He has all the genes of a merciless predator. Greedy. Selfish. Inconsiderate. Stupid with other people’s goats.
Even in the wild, there seems to be a mutual respect among predator and prey. Animals tend to only kill what they need and do so a quickly and humanely as possible. But the Hyena does not play by this rule.
Hyenas are extremely dangerous wild animals. They aren’t afraid of anything, hunt in gangs, and do what they need to survive.
Hyenas are not built to kill with a bite to the throat like a lion, for example. They hunt by chasing their prey until it is exhausted, then pulling it down and disembowelling it. They need to eat as much as they can while they can – if one hesitates, its companions may eat its share, or other predators, like lions, may steal the kill. They therefore begin to eat as soon as they catch their victim.
Malawians should realize the greater dangers of keeping Chaponda as the Sheperd. Like a Hyena, Chaponda lives for himself. Chaponda as a Head of Fisp. We put our hard earned money down the drain. Chaponda as a Head of Salima-Lilongwe Water Transfer project, this much needed project will be his retirement project that will leave Malawi broken and bankrupt. He negotiated the US$500m deal on his own with the Contractor and simply told Malawi government what to do. It is a financial Disaster. Chaponda is a serial liar and seasoned thief. He eats our soul, our bowels while walking with us. He is a Senior Cabinet Minister. He commands the rough seas and strong winds to keep calm in his DPP Camp. Nobody who wants to preserve his or her job can say NO to Chaponda. He is politically cunning, corrupt and cruel.
Kaloswe Contract
ZCF Contract
The Commission further established that by October, despite the export ban, ZCF did not have maize to supply to ADMARC due to financial constraints. Following the lifting of the maize export ban by Zambia, ZCF entered into a contract with Transglobe to supply 50,000 metric tons of maize to ADMARC on their behalf at a price of US$337.50 per metric ton.
The Commission also found that the two visits taken by the Minister to Zambia were necessary. The first one was to hold negotiations with his counterpart to persuade the Zambia Government to allow the importation of maize by Malawi.
The second visit, which happened in the midst of non-performance of contract by ZCF due to ‘allegedly’ the maize export ban in Zambia, was as a special envoy to persuade the Government of the Republic of Zambia to lift the ban.
However, the Commission established that the role of the Minister went beyond these two official mandates and bordered on interference with the procurement process. First, the Minister attempted to influence ADMARC as to who should supply maize under the ZCF contract from the Zambian side.
The Minister personally asked ADMARC to buy maize from Transglobe, a Malawian company with maize stocks in Chipata. This request was rejected by ADMARC which had signed a contract with ZCF.
ADMARC confirmed that Transglobe indeed approached them on several occasions on this matter.
Secondly, the Minister advised Transglobe to go and meet officials in the Ministry of Agriculture in Zambia to negotiate an export permit to supply part of the 100,000 metric tons of maize that was agreed in the contract between ADMARC and ZCF.
The Commission established that Kaloswe had a contract with ZCF dated 31st May, 2016. The Commission further established that ADMARC, at the time of signing the contract with Kaloswe, was aware of the existence of the contract between Kaloswe and ZCF.
Furthermore, the Commission established that ADMARC signed the contract with Kaloswe without verifying the availability of stocks although this was a procedural requirement. ADMARC relied on the information supplied by Mrs Mhango, the Chairperson of the Grain Traders and Processors Association of Malawi who had a business arrangement with Kaloswe.
The Commission also established that Kaloswe entered into a contract with AFRISEED owned by Mrs Mhango for AFRISEED to handle the logistics, including freight of the maize to Malawi at a total contract price of US$10,000,000. The Commission therefore concluded that ADMARC entered into a contract with Kaloswe without due diligence.
The Commission established that management of ADMARC entered into the Kaloswe contract without the knowledge of the Board despite the huge sums involved guaranteed by Government.
In addition, IPC of ADMARC was not involved at this stage.
Further, the Commission established that ADMARC management entered into the said contract without seeking prior approval from ODPP and without the involvement of MoJCA regarding the vetting of the contract as required by the Public Finance Management Act Cap: 37:02 of the Laws of Malawi.
The non-compliance with the Public Procurement Act at the time of signing this contract rendered this a misprocurement.
The Commission established that after signing the Kaloswe contract on the 17th June, 2016, ADMARC IPC met on the same day and recommended the single sourcing of Kaloswe as a supplier of the maize.
However, the Commission noted that the IPC did not identify and consider at least three suppliers nor justify the choice of Kaloswe as required by the Public Procurement Act. Further, the minutes of the IPC were signed by the Chairperson, Mr Feckson Kantonga, who was at the time of the meeting in Zambia.
Based on these factors, the Commission finds that the procedure adopted by the IPC of ADMARC was irregular.
The Commission concludes that this process was invalid.
Correspondence available to the Commission indicate that ODPP was formally approached for a ‘no objection’ to the Kaloswe contract on Saturday the 18th June, 2017 after the Kaloswe contract was signed the previous day.
The approval was granted on the same 18th July, 2016 despite the documents submitted to ODPP not complying with the requirements of the PPA.
Further, the Commission noted that there was unnecessary haste in processing the ‘no objection’ which created undue pressure on the office of the ODPP and compromised the proper scrutiny of documents by that office.
Addendum to the Kaloswe Contract The Commission noted that ADMARC entered into an agreement with Kaloswe assigning proceeds under the contract to ZCF.
This formally brought ZCF into the tripartite arrangement. Consequently, a Letter of Credit was established in favour of ZCF on 26th July, 2016. After the letter of credit was established, ADMARC and ZCF started engaging to the exclusion of Kaloswe. ADMARC finally terminated the contract with Kaloswe on 11th October, 2016. The Commission was not satisfied with the reasons given for terminating the Kaloswe contract.
The Commission found the conduct of ADMARC and ZCF in this regard in bad faith, most unprofessional and liable to expose ADMARC and ultimately Government to a civil suit.
The Commission noted that the contract between ADMARC and ZCF is dated 17th June, 2016. The contract was for the supply of 100,000 metric ton of maize. However, the Commission established that this contract was signed after the Letter of Credit was established in favour of ZCF. The Commission concluded that the contract was backdated, a fact which was also confirmed by ZCF.
The Commission therefore considers that this contract can be challenged on account of fraud.
Further, the Commission found that despite the removal of Kaloswe from the picture as a middleman, ADMARC did not negotiate a lower price from US$345 per ton.
The Commission established that for the price of US$345 per ton the maize was to be taken from various distant locations in Zambia including North Western Province. However, under the ZCF contract the whole maize was to come from Eastern Province, which is closest to Lilongwe, and therefore should have significantly reduced the contract price in relation to the cost of transportation from US$80 to US$40 per ton, creating a saving of US$4 million.
The Commission therefore finds that ADMARC was grossly negligent for not negotiating a lower price under the ZCF contract.
The Commission also established that for the ZCF contract, ADMARC did not inform the Board and did not seek a specific approval from ODPP on this contract. Rather, the approval sought from ODPP, which was also irregular in similar fashion 37 to the Kaloswe approval, was for the assignment of proceeds from Kaloswe to ZCF.
The Commission has established that, as at 31st December, 2016, ADMARC had taken delivery of only 4,512 metric tons of maize under this contract. ZCF has therefore failed to perform under the contract.
ODDP
The Commission found that the office of the ODPP did not act professionally in this maize procurement transaction by not adhering to the requirement under the Public Procurement Act in their assessment of the applications for ‘no objection’ on the Kaloswe contract submitted by ADMARC.
The Commission noted that the documents from ADMARC were submitted by email containing minutes of IPC that lacked crucial information from which the ODPP could base its decision. Nevertheless, ODPP granted approval in the absence of such crucial information.
The dealings between the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Dr George Chaponda M.P., in this procurement process should be further investigated by the ACB as the manner in which Transglobe obtained an export permit from the Ministry of Agriculture of Zambia to supply maize to ADMARC raises suspicion.