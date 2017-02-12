George Chaponda – Political Hyena

By Alice Kunthembwe, Moffat Damalankhunda

Minister George Chaponda was born human by some biological accidents that sometimes happen in the womb. Chaponda is a cruel Hyena. He has all the genes of a merciless predator. Greedy. Selfish. Inconsiderate. Stupid with other people’s goats.

Even in the wild, there seems to be a mutual respect among predator and prey. Animals tend to only kill what they need and do so a quickly and humanely as possible. But the Hyena does not play by this rule.

Hyenas are extremely dangerous wild animals. They aren’t afraid of anything, hunt in gangs, and do what they need to survive.

Hyenas are not built to kill with a bite to the throat like a lion, for example. They hunt by chasing their prey until it is exhausted, then pulling it down and disembowelling it. They need to eat as much as they can while they can – if one hesitates, its companions may eat its share, or other predators, like lions, may steal the kill. They therefore begin to eat as soon as they catch their victim.

Malawians should realize the greater dangers of keeping Chaponda as the Sheperd. Like a Hyena, Chaponda lives for himself. Chaponda as a Head of Fisp. We put our hard earned money down the drain. Chaponda as a Head of Salima-Lilongwe Water Transfer project, this much needed project will be his retirement project that will leave Malawi broken and bankrupt. He negotiated the US$500m deal on his own with the Contractor and simply told Malawi government what to do. It is a financial Disaster. Chaponda is a serial liar and seasoned thief. He eats our soul, our bowels while walking with us. He is a Senior Cabinet Minister. He commands the rough seas and strong winds to keep calm in his DPP Camp. Nobody who wants to preserve his or her job can say NO to Chaponda. He is politically cunning, corrupt and cruel.