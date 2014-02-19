By Oracle Correspondent

Exclusive:The Oracle to publish Love Letter from Ahmed Dassu to President Banda. Ahmed Dassu is a Malawian Human Rights Activist, and Campaigner currently in self-imposed exile in UK. He is a businessman and politician in his own right. He was one of the founding members of Afford to Oppose Dr Banda. He doesn’t play with words when given an opportunity to speak. Love him, hate him. Dassu speaks the language that a Head of State would not like to hear.

Sometime in May/June 2013 Dassu woke up with a swollen chest. His head thudding near implosion. Something about Joyce Banda’s leadership style was bothering him. He approached Tom Twee and Edgar, the Nyasa Times Editors if they could publish what he wanted President Banda in Malawi to read.

Twee and Edgar, after looking at the contents of his chest, they apparently turned down the request to publish the article. They instead suggested that Dassu should seek a One-on-One with President Banda who was scheduled to travel to UK for G8 Summit.

Dassu wrote to President Banda. Characteristic of Banda, she replied in two words. Not Available. JB. The short reply which must have annoyed Dassu. Shut out and rudely denied an audience, he sharpened his pencil delivered the contents of his chest in one eloquent letter. On 7th June 2013, he delivered the laden letter pregnant with vitriolic attack of Joyce Banda presidency, empty promises and rampant corruption in which she is involved.

President Banda must have replied to the mail crying. The response was

Subject: Re: Urgent London Meeting

From: JB

Date: Fri, 7 Jun 2013 21:36:25 +0100

To: Dassu

Dear Mr. Dassu, Thank you very much for all you have said about me. May God bless you.

President Joyce Banda

Sent from my iPad

The Oracle will from tomorrow publish Mr Dassu’s email to President Banda so that Malawians can read for themselves. It sheds light in that Dassu had first hand information of Cash-gate before anybody knew anything in Malawi. Very intriguing and revealing communication.

He later sent the same letter to Bishop Mtumbuka of Karonga so that the Catholic Church could take the process/battle forward. The letter shocked the Man of God. He turned down the facilitation role. He wrote in reply:

Date: Sat, 5 Oct 2013 20:09:16 +0100

From: Mtumbuka

Subject: Re: Correction of Errors – Forward from A Dassu of Email Exchange with Joyce Banda

To: Dassu

CC: Mtumbuka

Dear Mr. Dassu,

Greetings from Karonga. Thank you very much for the mail below. While your mail touches on some of the serious challenges the country has faced for many, many years, I am very sorry to say I find the tone and wording of your email to Her Excellency very emmotional and confrantational. Catholic bishops are not in the habbit of personalising issues or riddicling the people they want to convert or advise. We try to focus on issues at stake and do all we can to show respect for those we wish to address – even as we make it very clear to them that we don't agree with their actions. In view of this I very much regret to say I cannot take your mail any further than me within our rank and file.

Otherwise the alleged looting at Capital Hill, if it is true, it is the most terrible disaster our country has faced in recent years. We hope the truth will come out.

Having said the above, I pray that people who genuinely want to promot the common good will be the ones to occupy both elected and appointed positions in the country. Currently those failing the country are not just those holding elected positions but also those in appointed positions. It is a common problem to many of us.

With cordial regards,

Bishop Mtumbuka

Dassu replied with Quotes from the Bible and Quran:

From: Dassu

To: Mtumbuka

Subject: RE: Reply to Eminence Bishop Mtumbuka

Date: Wed, 9 Oct 2013 14:47:55 +0100

Your Eminence

I start by sending to you from a cold, wet morning in England, Malawian greetings with affection and appreciation.

Turning now to your email, Eminence as I hold you in Reverence I would have been most disappointed, indeed saddened had you approved or condoned what you describe as the ‘very emotive and confrontational tone’ of my email to Her Excellency the President. For you are a Man of God and I but a mere activist for democracy and at the very least a concerned fellow Malawian.

Permit me Eminence to add that before resorting to writing to the President and in the choice of the words used, I had reflected deeply on current events unfolding in Malawi and had sought guidance in the teachings of the Holy Bible and the Holy Quran, – least I sinned against the teachings of God.

Permit me, Eminence to refer you to the following teachings in the Holy Bible and the Holy Koran for your better understanding of what motivated me to write to the President in the very emotive and confrontational manner you say I did, which was sadly against the background of what is unfolding before our very eyes and which frankly the President has been leading her administration in herself since the early days of her rule. Perhaps you and I can therefore entrust God Almighty to judge me and forgive me if I have sinned. My conscience is clear and I have no doubt yours is too.

Holy Bible Timothy 3:8

Deacons likewise must be dignified, not double-tongued, not addicted to much wine, not greedy for dishonest gain.

Holy Bible Jeremiah 23:3-5

Thus says the Lord: Do justice and righteousness, and deliver from the hand of the oppressor him who has been robbed. And do no wrong or violence to the resident alien, the fatherless, and the widow, nor shed innocent blood in this place. For if you will indeed obey this word, then there shall enter the gates of this house kings who sit on the throne of David, riding in chariots and on horses, they and their servants and their people. But if you will not obey these words, I swear by myself, declares the Lord, that this house shall become desolation.

Holy Quran Al Nisa 4:135

O you, who have believed, be persistently standing firm in justice, witnesses for God, even if it be against yourselves or parents and relatives. Whether one is rich or poor, powerful or weak, God is more worthy of both. So follow not personal inclination, lest you not be just. And if you distort your testimony or refuse to give it, then indeed God is ever, with what you do, well acquainted.

Holy Quran Al Rehman 55:8

That you not transgress within the balance set by God. And establish weight in justice. And do not make the balance deficient.

So in coming days, God willing Eminence you will find me more active and vocal in fighting the injustice and lack of accountability and transparency, which engulfs our country under Her Excellency. I wish it were otherwise.

In conclusion Eminence be assured that there are indeed many issues in many fields that need your knowledge, expertise and deep intellect, all concerns worthy of your tireless efforts and most of all prayers, which by God’s grace, will be supported by Malawians.

You will always stay close to me as a brother, an intellectual and a man of principle.

May God bless you,

Ahmed Dassu

England