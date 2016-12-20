Dogs that vomit insults get their heads chopped off. Malison Ndau has finally learnt a bitter lesson

Dogs that vomit insults get their heads chopped off. Malison Ndau has just learnt a bitter lesson.

By Steve Luban

The story of a stupid barking dog that had its head chopped off by the Master. All is well that ends well. This is the story of a political stooge that wakes up with nothing productive except to stand on a tiny hill and start vomiting garbage. Malison Ndau is a living idiot in modern political turmoil times. Any politician worth the salt would realize that you don’t insult opponents in order to earn honors from your master. You may inadvertently cross the line and find yourself in the cold.

Ndau was stupidly brave to spit insults on Dr Lazarus Chakwera. Chakwera had criticized Mutharika Administration on a number of tangible leadership failures. Nobody in his right head would fault Chakwera because his language was carefully mellowed to suit the occasion. Pointing out genuine issues of life and death in as far as Malawi economy is concerned. Malawians are hard-pressed. People are struggling. Life is generally expensive for the man in the street or ordinary Malawians toiling in their fields. Chakwera spoke on behalf of 65% of voters who did not vote for DPP and President Mutharika but are today bearing the blunt of the government adventures with public money. In his capacity as Leader of Opposition, Chakwera unleashed several left and right combinations or punches which pinned Mutharika against the ropes. Such is the nature of multi-party politics. You perpetually keep the leader on his or her toes. Thereafter, Chakwera and Mutharika enjoyed a wedding together at Mr Simbi’s son wedding in Mchinji.

When Chakwera speaks, it does not mean he has personal hatred for the President. Politics is a profession. In addition to passion and undying love and commitment for their country, politicians get paid to be in the same or opposite camps. To speak on behalf of their respective constituencies. No personal blue blood must be construed. To support your man does not mean agreeing with everything he says or does. Political maturity means uncommon courage to tell your Boss the truth when things are getting rotten on the ground. Recent past reminds that President Joyce Banda lost elections because those that surrounded her had no moral courage to advise her of the true temperature on the ground. They were busy looting and breaking each other’s jaws.

Malison Ndau in his capacity as Official Spokesperson of the Government and Minister of Information and Communication Technology missed the point. Instead of responding to issues, he went for Chakwera’s throat, dignity and mental sanity. He went too far personal. Apart from demonstrating embarrassing ignorance on Malawi’s multiparty calendar. According to Ndau, Malawi’s Multiparty Referendum happened in 2003 which paved the path for multiparty elections in 1994.

Unbeknownst to Hon Minister that his venom angered many Malawians. His language embarrassed his Boss. Coupled with previous goofs and errors of judgement, his Boss decided to chop off his head. Honorable Ndau became a pauper Malison Ndau within 24 hours when His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika fired him from the Cabinet with immediate effect. Ndau was thrown under the bus, left to defend himself for iniquities of his big mouth. He is now licking his wounds wondering what Christmas season has brought on him. This world is famous for being the largest classroom. IT quickly teaches careless, inept, incompetent and stupid politicians that stupid death is reserved for stupid politicians who allow themselves to be used and callously dumped like stinking manure.

Ndau is replaced by Chief of National Intelligence, Nicholous Dausi.

According to Nyasa Times: The Presidential Spokesman Mgeme Kalilani was polite. He gave no reasons for the dismissal of Minister Ndau. It is, however, understood in the State House corridors that Mutharika has rolled up his sleeves ready to chop off many useless heads in his Administration. Indirectly, Mutharika has listened to Chakwera and is taking corrective measures to save the reputation of his government. Government sources told the Nyasa Times that other high-ranking public officials could be fired in the next few weeks.

Other changes include the redeployment of George Mkondiwa to Diplomatic Mission in India. He has been replaced by Justice Lloyd Muhara who has been appointed Chief Secretary to the Government. Mkondiwa will replace Dr. Issac Munlo who returns to Malawi as Chief Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation.