Disgraced Minister of Agriculture Dr George Chaponda nailed; MK124 million, US$58,000 Seized from his House

MK124,000,000 and US$58,000 discovered in Corrupt Dr George Chaponda's Bedroom

Hon The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Hon Dr Geroge Chaponda was nailed on 21st February 2017 when Anti-Corruption Buearu (ACB) pounced on him. ACB carried a surprise raid on his house. The Crime Busting Unit discovered a jaw-dropping pile of cash in local and foreign currencies. MK124,000,000 and US$58,000 neatly hidden in his bedroom. ACB is investigating George Chaponda following the Findings and Recommendations by the Commission of Inquiry which was instituted by President Mutharika and chaired by Retired Chief Justice Anastanzia Msosa SC. The Joint Parliamentary Committee which carried a parell investigation into the ADMARC Maize misprocurement saga also recommended that Minister Chaponda be investigated by ACB for possible corrupt practices and abuse of public office.

Where would such pile of Cash of Malawi Kwacha and Dollars come from? To answer this question, one needs to scratch slightly into the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development. It is a key Ministry tasked with Food Security and Water Development Projects.

The Food Security Initiative puts Minister Chaponda in Charge of Farm Input Subsidy Program. As observed by the Commission of Inquiry in Maize Saga, Chaponda is personally, actively and unusually involved procurement related issues.

Achieving food self-sufficiency on a national basis is a high priorit for the government of Malawi. The goal of the Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) is to enhance food self-sufficiency by increasing smallholder farmers’ access to and use of improved agricultural inputs, thereby boosting the incomes of resource-poor farmers. Under this program the Malawi Government through Ministry of Agriculture buys Farm inputs (Fertilizer & Seeds) and distribute to the masses in the villages. Billions of Kwachas are spent every year. This is Chaponda’s Cash Cow.

FISP is very porous and prone to massive fraud and corruption throughout its procurement and distribution chain.

Salima -Lilongwe Water Transfer Project

The second source of cash pile could be proceeds of corruption in Water Development Projects.

The immediate Project is Salima Lilongwe Transfer Project clandestinely awarded to Khato Civils, a South African based Construction Company founded by Mr Simbi Phiri of Malawian origin.

Unfortunately, Khato Civils does not have a clean record in South Africa. There is a litany of allegations in the Multi-billion Rand Water Projects they have undertaken so far. The allegations include tender rigging and bribes. Khato Civils worked closely with another black-owned LTE Consulting. Together they milked the Department of Water Affairs to bankruptcy. The Ministry of Water Affairs is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile civil war has erupted between Mr Simbi Phiri and Thulani Majola, the owner of LTE Consulting over payments. Phiri has also fallen out with the Minister of Water Affairs. Intense dirty war in South African media to humiliate Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is currently brewing.

Ugly Stories in South African Media About Khato Civils

On 27th January 2017, The Mail & Guardian (South Africa) carried an Advertisement placed by Khato Civils. For clarity sake, the Advert is inserted herewith. The Advert carried a misleading assertion.

It read: Simbi Phiri, chairman of Khato Civils and South Zambezi confirmed that his companies were the successful bidders in the open tender process for the project.

It was our reading that the sole purpose of this Advertisement was to mislead the general public, legitimize an overly inflated Project and most importantly to conceal fraud and political corruption in the awarding of the tender.

There was no Tender Process for this Project. There was never an Advertisement in Print Media in Malawi or anywhere else on planet earth. Simbi Phiri lied. He lied for a purpose. He lied to deceive Malawians and prospective stakeholders such as Financial Institutions. Simbi Phiri signed an MOU with Malawi Government on 10th October 2016. Malawi Government issued an Appointment Letter in December, stating that Khato Civils were successiful bidders and were subsequently awarded the tender. The letter was a fraud issued under the directive of Dr Chaponda.

On 25th October 2016, Nyasa Times wrote:

That Khato has the capacity to undertake the projects is neither here nor there. The issue is how Khato has been awarded such multi-million projects without a tender. The awarding of government projects require due process to be followed. They are not awarded at meetings, but through a transparent evaluation process.Government need to provide more information on the MoU (e.g. how they arrived at choice of Khato). Any MoU between government and any company should emanate from a tender process. Otherwise some individuals may want to benefit from the MoU. What is so special about constructing a bus terminal or tollgates or water supply system or hotel that Khato should sign MoU without any tender? Can MPs, NGOs and other interest groups probe into the issue?