DISAGREE WITHOUT BEING DISAGREEABLE: CHANGING THE UGLY FACE OF OUR POLITICS

We can not build a strong nation, late alone, an empire if Malawi tribes look at politics on tribal and regional lines.

Why running robust cultural and youth exchange programmes and urbanisation are among my top priorities to develop a greater understanding of diversity?

1 – Some of the challenges or battles we are currently encountering would have never gotten here had Malawi been a united Nation.

Base your arguments without missing the point.

2 – Malawi politics almost lost its taste because

{a} To politics our leaders started adding tribalism, regionalism, and lastly corruption. Now without knowing, people are now peddling or backing wrong things thinking it’s ok.

{b} at first Church gave politics a bad name as well. But now the church has changed its stand and are helping in a best way possible.

Political discussion should remain political discussion, faith debates or differences should be left out of politics and certainly tribal lines should bring us together and be celebrated without being disagreeable because of our political stand.

3 – DEBATE OR VOTE ACCORDING TO RIGHT AND WRONG NOT RIGHT AND LEFT

Can you believe that failing to stay relevant in a discussion has even forced some members of parliament to vote against Access to Information bill. It is time we argued things from right to wrong, not right to left.

Bad politics and lack of development has manipulated people’s understanding of what our deference is about and politicians have used that to their own gains. How many times have we voted and backed a thief just because he is from our tribe?

4-URBANISATION

The reason why politicians would steal your money meant for development and later use it to buy you a bicycle is as simple as this.

The coming of urban life to a village is a threat to bad politics because urbanisation promotes understanding and information; meaning soon you will vote from wrong to right and not on tribal grounds.

This Urbanisation will bring jobs, colleges and other opportunities near you. Currently when I have it am proud to give, but plans should be to make more givers than receivers because “its more blessed to give than to receive.” Once you are givers, you will have more power to control.