Corrupt Regimes resort to desperate acts of sabotage – Saviour Chishimba

Saviour Chishimba – UPP President Zambia

By Oswald Chikumba, Moffat Damalankhunda

The Silence from President Mutharika on Minister George Chaponda’s fate is a source of concern. A day in politics can be a century. Legitimate speculations are rife. Mutharika cannot fire Chaponda. As Malawians, we are either too stupid or simply don’t understand dynamics of corrupt institutions.

Chaponda is the breadwinner for Mutharika DPP machinery. Chaponda is the main conduit of ellicit funds flowing into DPP Coffers. It is not true that Chaponda embarked on ADMARC Maize Deal without Mutharika knowledge. Mutharika knew how much the Maize Deal would rake into DPP Camp for 2019 Electios.

Read Here….

Malawi Joint Parlimentary Committee Report On Admarc Maize Corruption Scandal

FINAL REPORT OF THE JOINT PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE

Chaponda is also the main Broker and Mastermid of US$500m Corrupt Water Project awarded to Khato Civils without any tender. DPP will receice not less than US$100m from Simbi Phiri in kickbacks on Salima Water Project. Simbi Phiri has built his empire by bribing officials and polticians in South Africa. He is shrewd and cunning. He knows that polticians are inherently corrupt. Dangle cash, they will all come running like puppies.

Simbi Phiri is no stupid. He has Leader of Opposition, Dr Lazarus Chakwera already in his pocket. In so doing, Simbi has bought both Government and Parliment. Dr Chakwera will never raise any question on the glaring corruption in the Water Project. He is already driving a Hummer. His Multi-million Kwacha House is already under construction from Simbi Phiri pocket.

The real victims are Malawians.

Saviour Chishimba, the Opposition Leader in Zambia is a voice in the wilderness for Malawi on Admarc Saga.

He has stood his ground exposing what he calls a Joint Corruption of Zambia-Malawian Regimes.