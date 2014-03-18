Catholic Father Mattias George Chiwanda dies

The Oracle Correspondent

The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi regrets to announce the death of Fr. Mattias George Chiwanda a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Chikwawa. Fr. Chiwanda passed on at Kalemba Hospital in Nsanje District in the evening having been sick for a short time.

Fr. Mattias George Chiwanda was born on 12th July 1969 and hailed from Sorgin Village, T/A Mbenje in Bangula Parish in Chikwawa District. He was ordained priest on 16th July 1995 at Chikwawa Cathedral and served in the following parishes and institutions: Nsanje Parish, Misomali Parish, Nsanje Spirituality Centre, Mzimu Woyera Seminary and Ngabu Parish.

Burial Mass will be on, 20th March 2014, at Chikwawa Cathedral Cemetery starting from 9.30am. Right Reverend Peter Musikuwa will preside over the Requiem Mass.

May the Soul of Reverend. Fr. Mattias George Chiwanda Rest in Eternal Peace