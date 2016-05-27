America, Japan and Atomic Bomb, the Day of Shame on Humanity

President Obama bows as he greets Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in 2009. President Obama is today in Japan.

By Benjamin Moore, Steve Lubani

Today President Obama is standing on the Japanese Soil. The soil that was baked in infamy in August 1945 when US unleashed nuclear bombs on Hiroshima on 6th August and Nagasaki on 9th August. More than 200,000 mainly innocent civilians were killed. People evaporated into thin air due to intense heat. Million more were permanently disfigured due to radiation poisoning. It was the gustily tragedy ever to fall on mankind with man-made weapon.

The making of the bomb was the most top secret of the time and so was the aftermath. The US made conceited effort to hide the extent of destruction. The American public and the world at large were not fully aware of the human tragedy. The US government, ever since, has stood firm in refusing to apologize.

The decision for the US President to visit Japan, Hiroshima in particular is both momentous and monumental.

The Orakonews has commissioned series of Special Reports to stitch together the story that keep on sending cold chill down the spine on the thought that a man born of woman 71 years ago detonated nuclear bomb, weapon of mass destruction on largely civilians.

The justification to drop the Bomb, however, is not universally accepted. Some sources’ estimates of U.S. casualties are significantly lower—perhaps as low as 50,000 men. It is also not entirely clear that an unconditional Japanese surrender was impossible, especially if Russia had entered the war before the bombing, Russia officially declared war on Japan on August 8, two days after the destruction of Hiroshima.

Some suggest that President Truman, fearing a Soviet attempt to dominate the postwar Asian order as it had the Eastern European, ordered the bombing to force Japan’s surrender before Russia had the chance to enter the fray and thus earn the right to affect the peace settlement. Truman may also have wanted to intimidate his potential rival Stalin with the United States’ new destructive capability.

Whether the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki constituted a needless tragedy or a prudent military decision will never be certain. Those who made the decision, as well as most of the survivors, are long gone. The effects, though—the lingering scourge of radiation, the memory of the ghastly civilian casualties, the psychological impact of simply knowing that such a destructive force exists—remain. One can only hope that those who now wield the tools of armageddon will remember the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki for a long time to come.

The Controversy

U.S. military officials believed that such a massive demonstration of U.S. military power was the only reasonable way to force an unconditional Japanese surrender. Though the islands’ supply lines had been cut, the Japanese air force was in shambles, and Tokyo was nearly in ruins, it was still widely believed that no conventional military action short of an invasion could make Japan surrender. In her entire history, Japan had never been invaded or defeated. Even after the destruction of Hiroshima, she refused to capitulate.

The decision to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki—the first and last use of atomic weapons in combat—remains one of the most controversial in military history.

Needless Tragedy or Prudent Military Decision?

Because of robust Japanese defenses and the topography of the islands themselves, an amphibious assault would have taken a heavy toll on U.S. forces. Military officials estimated that such an invasion might have incurred up to a million U.S. casualties, with corresponding Japanese military and civilian losses. Two fire bombing raids on Tokyo earlier in 1945 had already killed 140,000 citizens and injured a million more. The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, then, might actually have spared hundreds of thousands of Japanese and American lives.

This is the chilling story of Japan and the tragedy of the Nuclear Bomb.

Triggering Events

Pearl Harbor attack by Imperial Japan was a surprise and spectacular military strike against the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, in the Territory of Hawaii, on the morning of December 7, 1941. The attack led to the United States’ entry into World War II.

Japan intended the attack as a preventive action to keep the U.S. Pacific Fleet from interfering with military actions the Empire of Japan planned in Southeast Asia against overseas territories of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the United States. Over the next seven hours there were coordinated Japanese attacks on the U.S.-held Philippines, Guam and Wake Island and on the British Empire in Malaya, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The attack commenced at 7:48 a.m. Hawaiian Time. The base was attacked by Imperial Japanese fighter planes, bombers and torpedo planes in two waves, launched from six aircraft carriers. All eight U.S. Navy battleships were damaged, with four sunk. The Japanese also sank or damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, an anti-aircraft training ship and one minelayer. 188 U.S. aircraft were destroyed; 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 others were wounded.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, The Day President of America Shed Tears

The attack came as a profound shock to the American people and led directly to the American entry into World War II in both the Pacific and European theaters. The following day, December 8, the United States declared war on Japan. Domestic support for non-interventionism, which had been fading since the Fall of France in 1940 disappeared. Clandestine support of the United Kingdom was replaced by active alliance. Subsequent operations by the U.S. prompted Germany and Italy to declare war on the U.S. on December 11, which was reciprocated by the U.S. the same day.